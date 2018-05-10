STORE Capital:  Overpriced And Risky

We see little reward for the high level of risk investors are taking.

The Sell Thesis

STORE Capital (STOR) has an interesting business model predicated on buying riskier assets to achieve higher going in returns. We like this concept, but current market pricing is making STOR a dangerous investment. It retains the extra risk inherent to the business model without providing excess reward to investors going forward. At a middle of the pack multiple, STOR’s potential returns are reduced and a potential pricing correction amplifies the risk inherent to its fundamentals.

Sentiment on STOR has become overly bullish and seemingly one sided based on the influx of bullish articles from highly followed and respected authors, here, here and here.

This article will explore the other side of the argument in an attempt to caution investors.

No extra risk priced in

STOR’s overvaluation all began on the day Berkshire decided to buy a 9.8% stake through a private placement.

Source: SNL Financial

The shares were purchased at $20.25 which I think is a reasonable price for STOR. The market responded with its usual Buffett Bump

Chart from SNL Financial

With Buffett’s imprimatur, the market began viewing STOR as rock solid and forgot that its business model is centered on risk loading. Previously, STOR had correctly traded at a discounted multiple to peers. As seen below, STOR’s trailing P/FFO was at about 13X while peer NNN REITs were at about 18X. This healthy 5 turn discount made up for the extra risk inherent to STOR’s business model.

Source: SNL Financial

However, post Buffet bump and the rally that followed, the discount has almost disappeared with its multiple surpassing that of blue-chip REIT Nation Retail (NNN).

In the following section I intend to demonstrate that it is entirely inappropriate for STOR to trade at a premium multiple.

An interesting business model centered on risk loading

I actually like STOR’s business model of using sale leasebacks with small tenants in lesser submarkets to achieve higher cap rates. This sort of outside the box thinking is similar to the tricks Gladstone Commercial (GOOD) uses to get higher cap rates. Essentially, the REIT is willing to take on a riskier tenant in exchange for higher rental revenues. Through clever lease structuring, the REIT is able to somewhat mitigate the excess risk which means some of the excess return represents a superior risk adjusted return.

I like the tradeoff and believe it does lead to outsized returns over time, but it is still riskier than working with premier tenants in premier locations.

The other REITs which engage in this sort of risk loading for extra returns trade at significant discounts to peers (for reference look at the multiples of STAG, PLYM, GOOD, or UMH which all trade at massive discounts to their sector peers as a result of buying in tier 2 markets). These discounts are the market building in a premium return to account for the extra risk. STOR has the extra risk, but it no longer has a discounted multiple to provide the excess returns. Therefore, buying STOR at these prices is taking on extra risk without the extra reward which is a bad deal for investors.

Take a look at the credit worthiness of their tenants as presented by STOR.

Source: STOR presentation

As of 1Q18, less than 20% of STOR’s tenants are investment grade rated (Baa3 or better). In contrast, O, NNN, and GNL have tenants that are closer to 40% to 70% investment grade.

As STOR points out, it uses master leases and other financial engineering to raise the credit worthiness of its contracts. This is a clever way to structure leases and I think it does mitigate risk to some extent. However, bundling a bunch of bad credits does not, in reality, reduce risk anywhere close to as much as it does on paper. The reason for this is that the fate of tenants is often correlated. As STOR is almost entirely retail, the e-commerce boom could make many of their tenants simultaneously struggle. Similarly, a recession could make their nearly 20% restaurant tenancy struggle in unison. A master lease protects against single property failures, but it does very little in the event of widespread struggle.

Unfortunately, I think STOR’s engineered high credit rating of their contracts is very similar to the AAA rated bundles of sub-prime mortgages heading into the housing crisis. Bundling a bunch of junk makes it look better on paper, but when the bottom falls out the bundled junk fails as a group.

Given what is happening in retail right now, low credit rated tenants is not where one wants to be.

More importantly, if one is to dabble in low credit rated tenants there should be a tremendous return potential to properly reward the investor for taking on this risk.

As of today, STOR trades at a middle of the pack multiple that even exceeds that of NNN. Therefore, there is no extra return baked in for taking on the significant extra risk.

Poor locations

To make matters worse, the locations of STOR’s properties signal that they could have trouble re-tenanting if current tenants go under.

Source: SNL Financial

STOR intentionally targets secondary and even tertiary markets for the higher going in cap rates. Again, I think this is a fine business model, but the extra risk needs to be priced in.

STOR is doing the right things, but the market is pricing it incorrectly. The mispricing here is largely a result of the Buffet bump followed by the false sense of security that comes with “investing alongside Buffett”.

STOR is a reasonable opportunity at just over $20 where Berkshire got in, but at $26 where it is today, there is significant risk of a pricing correction along with the fundamental risk inherent to the business model.

The Bottom Line

Without a discount to make up for the excess risk, I am strongly avoiding investment in STOR.

Disclosure: 2 nd Market Capital and its affiliated accounts are long STAG, PLYM, GOOD, GNL and UMH. I am personally long STAG, PLYM, GNL, GOOD and UMH. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not a recommendation to buy or sell any security and is strictly the opinion of the writer. Information contained in this article is impersonal and not tailored to the investment needs of any particular person. It does not constitute a recommendation that any particular security or strategy is suitable for a specific person. Investing in publicly held securities is speculative and involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. The reader must determine whether any investment is suitable and accepts responsibility for their investment decisions. Dane Bowler is an investment advisor representative of 2MCAC, a Wisconsin registered investment advisor. Commentary may contain forward looking statements which are by definition uncertain. Actual results may differ materially from our forecasts or estimations, and 2MCAC and its affiliates cannot be held liable for the use of and reliance upon the opinions, estimates, forecasts and findings in this article.Positive comments made by others should not be construed as an endorsement of the writer’s abilities as an investment advisor representative.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GOOD, STAG, UMH, PLYM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.