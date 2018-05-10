Scandi Inflation Update

By Jonas Goltermann, Developed Market Economist

Slight disappointment in Norwegian inflation data, while Swedish inflation is in line with consensus expectation for once

Both Norway and Sweden published inflation figures for April this morning. Here are the key takeaways:

1. In Norway, headline inflation was 2.4%, but the core measure was only 1.3%. While the headline figure was in line with Norges Bank's forecast and a touch above market consensus, the core measure was a bit below the central bank's forecast of 1.6% on average for the second quarter and consensus expectations.

The main reason for this was a surprise fall in the price of clothing and shoes, which continued to fall after several months of YoY falls. Another reason for the Norges Bank's forecast miss is the change in VAT this year, which the central bank expected to push down on inflation by about 0.2pp but so far this year has reduced inflation figures by 0.3pp most months.

2. In Sweden, headline CPIF inflation was 1.9% while the core measure stood at 1.4%. For the first time this year, both figures were in line with the Riksbank's forecast and market expectations. That will provide some comfort to the central bank, which has already had to revise its core inflation forecast down twice this year. But the outlook for inflation still looks pretty poor in Sweden. Domestic price pressure shows little sign of picking up, which means core inflation will likely remain soft over the summer.

So what does this mean for the two Scandinavian central banks?

Norges Bank still looks on track to hike rates in September this year, though today's inflation figures add to a run of slightly disappointing data. The possibility of an even earlier hike now looks remote, but as long as oil prices hold up and the upward trend in Norwegian growth and inflation remains intact, the central bank will deliver on the September hike.

For the Riksbank, today's inflation figures will come as a relief. It would have been problematic to see yet another forecast miss so soon after its last update (as happened in February). But the overall outlook remains unchanged. Domestically generated price pressure is not sufficient to reach the 2% target. Though higher energy prices and the weaker SEK will push up on inflation, those are temporary factors.

We think the cautious majority on the Riksbank policy committee will not see this as sufficient reason to raise rates this year, and instead expect the Swedish central bank to delay its first rate hike well into 2019.

Disclaimer

Copyright and database rights protection exists in this report and it may not be reproduced, distributed or published by any person for any purpose without the prior express consent of ING. All rights are reserved. The producing legal entity ING Bank N.V. is authorised by the Dutch Central Bank and supervised by the European Central Bank (ECB), the Dutch Central Bank (DNB) and the Dutch Authority for the Financial Markets (AFM). ING Bank N.V. is incorporated in the Netherlands (Trade Register no. 33031431 Amsterdam). In the United Kingdom this information is approved and/or communicated by ING Bank N.V., London Branch. ING Bank N.V., London Branch is subject to limited regulation by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA). ING Bank N.V., London branch is registered in England (Registration number BR000341) at 8-10 Moorgate, London EC2 6DA. For US Investors: Any person wishing to discuss this report or effect transactions in any security discussed herein should contact ING Financial Markets LLC, which is a member of the NYSE, FINRA and SIPC and part of ING, and which has accepted responsibility for the distribution of this report in the United States under applicable requirements.

The distribution of this publication may be restricted by law or regulation in different jurisdictions and persons into whose possession this publication comes should inform themselves about, and observe, such restrictions.

This publication has been prepared by the Economic and Financial Analysis Division of ING Bank N.V. ("ING") solely for information purposes without regard to any particular user's investment objectives, financial situation, or means. ING forms part of ING Group (being for this purpose ING Group NV and its subsidiary and affiliated companies). The information in the publication is not an investment recommendation and it is not investment, legal or tax advice or an offer or solicitation to purchase or sell any financial instrument. Reasonable care has been taken to ensure that this publication is not untrue or misleading when published, but ING does not represent that it is accurate or complete. ING does not accept any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from any use of this publication. Unless otherwise stated, any views, forecasts, or estimates are solely those of the author(s), as of the date of the publication and are subject to change without notice.