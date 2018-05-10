Air Canada: Is Its Rising Fuel Cost A Concern?

Investment Thesis

Air Canada (OTCQX:ACDVF) (TSX:(AC)) is Canada’s largest domestic and international airline. Like many other airlines, the company is facing the challenge of rising fuel cost. Fortunately, the company has several tools to mitigate the challenge. They include cost transformation program that will result in C$250 million of incremental savings; aircrafts replacement plan to reduce its fuel consumption; and premium cabin services to grow its revenue and margin. However, we cannot rule out the possibility of a significant increase in fuel price because we are now in the late stage of the economic cycle where fuel price typically trends upward. Therefore, investors should exercise caution and monitor the trend of fuel expense before making their investment decision.

AC data by YCharts

Rising fuel cost is a concern

I believe Air Canada’s recent share price weakness is largely due to the market’s fear of the impact of the rising fuel cost on its future profitability. In Q1 2018, Air Canada’s average price of fuel increased to C$0.733 per liter. This was an increase of 16% from the same quarter in 2017. As the table below shows, fuel expense increased to C$939 million in Q1 2018. This was a change of C$185 million from a year ago (or 25% growth). Air Canada’s fuel expense as a percentage of total operating expense increased to 22.99% in Q1 2018 from 20.53% in Q1 2017. This was an increase of 245 basis points. If the rising fuel trend continues, Air Canada’s fuel expense may soon represent over 25% of its total operating expense. This is concerning especially because Air Canada does not have any hedge in place against rising fuel price.

Q1 2018 Q1 2017 Change Fuel Expense (C$ Million) $939 $754 $185 Total Operating Expense (C$ Million) $4,085 $3,672 $413 Fuel Expense as a percentage of total expense 22.99% 20.53% 245 basis points

Source: Created by author; Company Reports

Can Air Canada offset the rising fuel cost?

While rising fuel cost is a concern, Air Canada does have tools to mitigate this rising fuel cost.

Cost transformation program

Back in Q4 2017, Air Canada announced its cost transformation program. The company hopes to achieve incremental savings of C$250 million by the end of 2019. The company has been examining all aspects of their business, and has identified and realized about 50% of its target of savings so far. I believe savings from this cost transformation program will have a positive impact on Air Canada’s operating expense per available seat miles (“CASM”) in the next few quarters. For reader’s information, Air Canada’s CASM in Q1 2018 was C$0.164, up by 2.4% from a year ago but its adjusted CASM declined by 6.1% over the past four years.

Efficient aircrafts will replace its ageing aircrafts

Air Canada is also in the midst of replacing its ageing aircrafts with efficient aircrafts. The company has replaced or added more wide-body aircrafts (mostly Boeing 787 series) already. It is in the midst of replacing its older narrow-body aircrafts with Boeing 737 MAX. The company will add 8 more 737 MAX aircrafts by the end of 2018 and another 18 737 MAX aircrafts by the end of 2019. This will replace its ageing A320 aircrafts. As the chart below shows, Air Canada’s new Boeing 737-8 MAX aircrafts will reduce its CASM by 11% versus its A320 aircrafts.

Source: Investor Presentation

Improving margins through premium products

To further improve margin (or to offset rising fuel expense), Air Canada is also pivoting towards offering more premium products. Air Canada currently offers several products including Maple Leaf Lounges, priority check-in areas, concierge, priority boarding, and quality in-flight cuisine. This helps the company to grow its revenue by 11.8% on system capacity growth of 8.6% in Q1 2018. As can be seen from the chart below, its Q1 2018 earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, and restructuring or rent costs (“EBITDAR”) margin of 9.8% is only 20 basis points lower than a year ago (despite a significant increase in fuel expense).

Source: Created by author; Company Reports

In this quarter, Air Canada also launched its Air Canada Signature Service targeting its international business class customers (click here for more information). Management in the conference call stated that this new service would help support strong growth in its premium cabins.

A reduction in interest expense

Air Canada has lowered its debt leverage considerably in the past 9 years. Its leverage ratio improved to 2.0x at the end of Q1 2018 from 8.3x back in 2009. Looking forward, management expects its leverage ratio to continue to improve to 1.2x by the end of 2020. Lower leverage ratio means Air Canada is one step closer to achieve investment grade credit rating. This will help reduce its interest expense in the long-term.

Air Canada should be able to improve its leverage ratio through declining capital expenditure. As shown from the table below, its capital expenditure is expected to drop to C$1.1 billion in 2021 (as most of its aircraft replacement will be completed before 2020) from the high of C$2.9 billion reached in 2016. With declining capital expenditure, Air Canada’s free cash flow should improve considerably and its debt should also be reduced.

Source: Q1 2018 MD&A

Launch of own Loyalty Program will further improve its long-term outlook

Air Canada plans to introduce its own loyalty program in mid-2020 instead of continuing to partner with Aimia (OTCPK:GAPFF)’s popular Aeroplan loyalty program. Management expects that the launch of the new loyalty program will have a net present value of C$2.0 billion to C$2.5 billion (pre-tax) over a 15-year period. The cumulative value would be about C$7.3 to C$9.1 per share). This should help Air Canada improve its profitability in the long-term.

Source: Investor Presentation

Investor Takeaway

Air Canada should be able to mitigate the rising fuel cost in the next few years through its cost transformation program, aircrafts replacement, and premium cabin services. The company may also be able to increase its fares (such as fuel surcharges) in markets where there are no excessive competition. At the moment, Air Canada and WestJet Airlines control about 90% of the domestic market in Canada. Hence, the competition is not fierce. However, if the fuel price increases dramatically, the air carrier may not be able to offset this rising expense entirely. Therefore, investors should exercise caution and monitor the trend of fuel expense before making their investment decision.

Note: This is not financial advice and that all financial investments carry risks. Investors are expected to seek financial advice from professionals before making any investment.

Thank you for reading. If you like my article, please scroll to the top of the article and click on "follow" to receive future updates.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ACDVF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.