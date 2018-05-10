Alteryx: The Pullback Will Be Short-Lived

Revenue growth decelerated somewhat in the quarter, but no company can be expected to keep growing at a >50% rate forever.

Ever since its IPO last March at a mere $14 per share, data preparation company Alteryx (AYX) has been one of the crown jewels of the SaaS software sector, seemingly rallying without end and finding new ways to impress investors. Having returned more than 2x from its IPO price, Alteryx has become the model for which other SaaS IPOs are benchmarked against.

This quarter was the first time that Alteryx has dipped after releasing earnings. Stranger still, Alteryx still beat analysts' expectations by a fairly wide margin in the quarter. Growth decelerated somewhat, but that was to be expected - what kind of company can keep growing in excess of 50% forever? Alteryx also raised its guidance and showed strength on the profit side.

Shares aren't off too much, dropping a few percentage points in after-hours trading. To be fair, many other tech names have also dropped after good earnings this quarter as investors cooled off on the sector and rotated into energy. Still, the fact that this is Alteryx's first post-earnings drop is significant:

One thing's for sure: Alteryx is certainly not a cheap stock. After having risen about 30% in the year-to-date alone, adding to ~2x gains from the IPO date, Alteryx now sports a hefty valuation.

Let's review where the company's valuation is now - at Alteryx's post-earnings close near $34, the company has a market cap of $2.0 billion. After netting out the $207.7 million of cash on Alteryx's balance sheet, the company is left with an enterprise value of $1.79 billion. Against the company's refreshed FY18 guidance range of $183-186 million (+40% y/y), this represents an EV/FY18 revenue multiple of 9.7x.

This isn't the most expensive multiple in the software sector, but it's certainly close. Names like Atlassian (TEAM) and Adobe (ADBE) have perennially traded around these levels. The question for investors is: does Alteryx deserve to be part of this rarefied club, and can its valuation hold?

I assert that the answer is yes. While I'd ordinarily shy away from buying a company that's trading at 10x forward revenues, Alteryx is a different animal altogether. It's difficult to conventionally value a company that's currently growing at 50% y/y and call it expensive at 10x revenues. The growth alone is worth the premium. On top of that, Alteryx is one of the smallest companies to reach free cash flow positive status so early in its lifetime - some SaaS companies don't hit FCF profitability until they hit $500 million or more in revenues; Alteryx has become FCF positive much earlier. This means that its operations are self-sufficient, and as margins continue to improve, the company has plenty of FCF upside alongside growth.

The other bullish driver for Alteryx is that its product is a truly unique asset. True, it's not the only data-prep player in the market, but due to its niche focus on data preparation and blending, it has become one of the names synonymous with its space. The SaaS sector has seen renewed interest in infrastructure/data plays this year, as names like MuleSoft (MULE) get nabbed for extremely rich valuations. Alteryx essentially checks all the boxes that justify its premium and make it an attractive acquisition target: high growth, superior cash flow margins, unique and well-reputed product.

The bottom line for investors: the pullback is a good opportunity to pick up Alteryx shares for a discount. The company has seen pressure since the broad market April selloff, and it's now trading about 15% below all-time highs. Alteryx's string of strong quarterly performances will allow it to get over this hurdle fairly quickly as the stock resumes its ascent.

Q1 download

Let's review the company's Q1 results:

Revenues grew 50% y/y to $42.8 million in the quarter, surpassing analyst expectations of $398.8 million (+39% y/y) by 11 points. That's a stunning result. From the magnitude of this beat, as well as the associated raise in guidance tied to this quarter's outperformance, it's unclear why Alteryx shares pulled back unless investors were just taking profits from the stock's massive year-to-date run (buy the rumor, sell the news has been a common theme throughout the quarter).

Growth decelerated somewhat from the 53% y/y growth Alteryx saw in Q4, but that's not abnormal - for a company growing this quickly, it will eventually become a victim to its own scale. No company can grow in excess of 50% forever. Looking forward to the rest of the year, however, Alteryx's outlook calling for 40% growth seems a bit conservative. Given that the company's deceleration only comes a few points at a time, it's more likely that the company can finish out the year at a growth rate in the mid-40s.

Here's the other kicker in the quarter - the company's GAAP gross profits soared to $37.8 million, boosting gross margins to a stunning 88%. This is, no doubt, a "best-in-class" performance in the SaaS sector, for whom margins in the 70s to low 80s are more normal. Alteryx showed 5 points of improvement from a gross margin of 83% in 1Q17. At this high of a gross margin level, it's already difficult to drive even one point of improvement; Alteryx gave us five. In essence, nearly every dollar of incremental revenues flows through to the bottom line - and given that Alteryx's business is almost purely subscription-based, this company has powerful profit potential as it continues to scale.

Through additional improvements in operating leverage, Alteryx's operating loss of -$5.8 million in the quarter represented a GAAP operating margin of just -17.8%, 190bps better than -19.7% in 1Q17. Many of Alteryx's peers with a similar scale and growth rate, like Okta (OKTA), are running at operating margins in the -30% to -40% range - so the fact that Alteryx is zooming toward breakeven quicker than other software peers is truly amazing. Pro forma EPS of -$0.01 was essentially breakeven, and it also smashed analyst consensus of -$0.07.

Where Alteryx also continues to impress is on the cash flow side. As previously mentioned, Alteryx is one of the smallest companies to attain FCF-positive status in the software industry. Even a company like Zendesk (ZEN), which has been public for years and has attained a revenue run rate well in excess of $500 million, is still showing negative FCF. Alteryx's ability to generate free cash flow is a strong signal of its management's cost discipline:

Operating cash flows in the quarter grew roughly 2.5x to $12.1 million; netting out $1.4 million of capex, the company generated $10.7 million of free cash flow. This is up more than 2x than last year's FCF of $4.5 million, and also represents a robust FCF margin of 25%. This rivals the 28% FCF margin of Dropbox (DBX), which is touted for its massive cash flows. Dropbox, though, is at a revenue run rate well in excess of $1 billion - it's more than 6x larger than Alteryx, so the cash flow margin there is more or less expected.

Relatively speaking, Alteryx is still a small company. Imagine how much greater the free cash flow margins can be as the company continues to grow in the mid-40s atop gross margins near 90%. Nearly all of this growth is accretive to the bottom line and to free cash flow.

Final thoughts

While I and many other investors are extremely sensitive to valuation, Alteryx is one of the names for whom conventional valuation multiples can be misleading. The company's sheer tendencies toward hyper-growth, as well as its market-leading metrics on the gross margin and free cash flow side, make its premium multiple worth paying many times over.

Pullbacks in Alteryx shares are rare. Take advantage of it to build up a position.

