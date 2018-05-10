Aurora: Q3 2018, Another Solid Quarter Eclipsed By M&A Rumor

Near-term conversation will continue to be dominated by the MedReleaf takeover rumor which could push Aurora to become the largest cannabis company in the world.

Aurora (OTC:ACBFF) announced its fiscal 2018 Q3 results on Tuesday. (Click here for our review of 2018 Q2 results) The results included only 16 days of contributions from CanniMed so they are largely comparable to the last quarter. We are encouraged by the growth in the patient count and revenue and the developments and investments that Aurora made during this past quarter. The quarterly results are, however, overshadowed by the merger talks between Aurora and MedReleaf (OTC:MEDFF) which has been confirmed by both companies. Check out our article on the merger rumor "Why Would MedReleaf Sell To Aurora Now?" We are positive on the stock long-term but have concerns over the uncertainties surrounding MedReleaf. Aurora's outlook could be impacted by the ultimate structure of the deal including the price. We would stand on the sidelines before the merger rumor is cleared.

2018 Q3 Review

Aurora reported a big jump in the number of registered patients driven mostly by the inclusion of CanniMed. Excluding CanniMed's contribution of 21,327, Aurora organically grew its patient count to 24,449, representing a 12.5% increase from last quarter. Including CanniMed, Aurora has now passed Aphria (OTC:APHQF) to become the largest medical cannabis supplier just behind Canopy (OTC:TWMJF). The existing customer base will help solidify Aurora's leadership position in medical cannabis going into legalization.

Revenue increased 38% to $16 million in the quarter. However, cannabis sales only grew slightly from $9.7 million to $10.8 million. The growth was fueled by $2.9 million revenue from design & construction and others. We note that the average sales price dropped 4.5% to $7.99 on a consolidated basis. The drop in sales price is consistent with our view that market prices for cannabis will drop as new sources of supply enter the market.

Aurora sold 1.35 million grams of cannabis including 1.1 million grams of dried cannabis and 0.25 million grams of cannabis oils. Aurora is still in its early days of building out cannabis oil extraction capabilities. The production remains flat as the Mountain View facility was the only producing facility for the quarter. We would expect production to increase in the coming quarters as Aurora Vie and Sky starts to enter production.

On the cash cost front, Aurora reported cash cost to produce of $1.53, a slight uptick from last quarter. As we discussed in "The Complete Cannabis Guide #1: Production Cost", the difference between cash cost of sales and cash cost to produce is just the packaging costs. At the end of the day, these cash costs will come down significantly once Aurora Sky comes online and we do not want to over-interpret these numbers at the moment.

Besides consistent revenue and patient growth in the last quarter, Aurora also made significant progress on several fronts both domestically and internationally. On the domestic front, Aurora announced another mega-facility named "Aurora Sun" which is expected to produce 150,000 kg annually. The company is also adhering to its original schedule on Lachute, Aurora Sky, and Aurora Vie facilities. Aurora has announced significant progress being made in key international markets including Germany, Italy, Denmark, and Australia. The current Mountain View facility is already producing at full capacity, which limited Aurora's ability to expand in Germany. To solve the capacity constraints, Aurora announced its Denmark venture (Aurora owns 51%) which will result in the build of Aurora Nordic, another facility with over 1 million square feet in size and over 120,000 kg in annual capacity. We think the company is doing all the rights things to get ready for the legalization in Canada and the gradual opening of international markets. The capacities announced so far will result in over 4 million square feet of facilities and close to 400,000 kg of annual production capacity, making it one of the largest cannabis supplier. However, Aurora will have to find other markets for its enormous capacities due to the limited size of the Canadian market.

Aurora Status Sq. Ft. Kg Mountain View, Alberta Production 55,200 4,800 Pointe-Claire, Quebec Production 40,000 4,000 CanniMed Production 97,000 7,000 Lachute, Quebec Construction 800,000 4,500 Aurora Nordic - Retrofit Construction 100,000 8,000 Aurora Sky Construction 800,000 100,000 Aurora Sun Design 1,200,000 150,000 Aurora Nordic Design 1,000,000 120,000 Est. Available Capacity 4,092,200 398,300

Aurora is known for its approach to vertical integration which includes numerous cornerstone investments in companies along the entire cannabis value chain. In the recent weeks, one of Aurora's investments, The Green Organic Dutchman, completed its initial public offering. Aurora subscribed to additional shares to maintain its 17.5% ownership at the Canadian producer. Other investments included Liquor Stores (OTC:LQSIF), Radient Technologies (OTC:RDDTF), Hempco (OTC:HMPPF), and CannGroup (OTC:CNGGF). We think most of Aurora's investments have played out well, with the exception of more recent deals that are currently underwater. We applaud management for using its stock as a currency to acquire stakes in strategic assets.

Aurora had $231 million of cash as of March 31, 2018. We expect the company to use its cash to continue funding the expansions and making additional equity investments in the cannabis sector.

Risks for the company include the construction of several large-scale facilities and any delay or budget overrun could result in negative implications for the company. Another major risk for the company is the outcome of government RFPs for major Canadian provinces such as Ontario, BC, and Alberta. Aurora is the second largest Canadian cannabis company by market capitalization and has commissioned 400,000 kg in annual capacity, which requires the company to secure a sizable share of the Canadian and global cannabis market in order to support its production capabilities. Lastly, the company is subject to the market risk inherent in this nascent industry.

Summary

The third quarter marked another period of solid execution and continued expansion in numerous fronts for Aurora. The conclusion of the CanniMed acquisition marks the end of a strenuous hostile takeover, albeit at an expensive price and dilution to shareholders. The recent talks with MedReleaf raised concerns among investors due to anticipated large equity offering required to fund such an acquisition. We think management is doing everything right to prepare its domestic production facilities and continue to get ahead in the global cannabis market. The MedReleaf rumor will continue to dominate the conversation until a final decision is announced. If such a deal can be reached among all stakeholders, Aurora would for certain surpass Canopy Growth (OTC:TWMJF) to become the largest cannabis company in the world by market capitalization. Despite our constructive long-term view of the company, we would stand on the sidelines until the merger talk is sorted out.

Additional Resources

