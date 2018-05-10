It May Not Be The End, But It May Be The Beginning Of The End

The length of time it takes for things to happen is not the same for different entities. With a person, stuff can happen relatively quickly. With a corporation the timeline is longer because they can issue shares or borrow or be bought by another company. With a nation things take far longer to occur because they can tax, borrow and re-write the regulations. Stuff with countries is also massively political with different factions vying for control and power and things can play out far longer than one might think.

In fact, which I have pointed out for years now, that the velocity of loss is always far greater than the velocity of gain, I also point out that the velocity of a nation is always far slower than thought by almost anyone. Investors just aren't used to "The Game of Thrones" and Greece has been a good example of this as they were essentially "bought off" from departing the European Union.

The EU and the ECB recently did stress tests on the Greek banks and they provided all of the stress of a piece of toast being dipped into a glass of milk. I have often said that there are two fundamental ways of "rigging the books." The first is to falsify the data and the second is to rig the methodology. People, I point out, have no way to do this and neither do corporations. Countries, however, do have this ability and they do it all of the time, especially in the European Union.

What happens, in my opinion, is that the methodology is dummied down to reach the agreed upon outcome. In other words, the methodology, such as in the Greek banks stress tests, or the bank debts in Italy, is formatted based upon the desired political result. It is a rendition of the famous lines of Gilbert & Sullivan, "Let the punishment fit the crime." Here we have, "Let the plan fit the objectives."

The Wall Street Journal reports this morning that, "The Italian Treasury is seeking European regulatory approval for a six-month extension of its state-guarantee program for banks' bad loans." You may think this is a positive as it allows the country, and the banks tied to the country, to extend the timeline for this issue. I, however, think it is hoopla because the banks can't afford the hit and hence they have hidden themselves behind this regulation in an effort to buy time for themselves, once again.

You may even think that "bad loans" means just what it says but that would not be correct. The Italian regulations also include "unlikely to pay" loans and "unlikely to pay" leases and the data about the size of these last two categories is nowhere in sight. I also believe that many of the loans, themselves, are housed off balance sheet and have not even been reported to the ECB. That is my suspicion, I have no way to prove it, but that is what I believe.

Here we have one more case of fiddling with the numbers and manipulating the methodology so that the numbers, agreed upon before the investigation, are actually achieved through flim-flam data or flim-flam schemes to achieve the desired results. How convenient, when you stop to think about it, but eventually the Piper shows up and must be paid. I know, you are just Shocked, Shocked!

Yesterday the President of Italy gave the Five Star Movement and the League coalition twenty-four hours to form a government. It appears that is just what is going to happen as Mr. Berlusconi step back from the fray. Here would be the nightmare scenario for the European Union with the two major political forces in Italy, both Eurosceptic, running the country for the benefit of its Italian citizens and not for the benefit of Brussels or Berlin.

Between the two groups they control 69% of the Italian Parliament and any sort of agreement places them firmly in charge. I do not expect a Referendum on staying with the EU at this point, but I do expect the EU to levy certain policies and regulations that are going to be rejected by the new Parliament and that is when I believe the real fireworks will begin.

The formation of the new Italian government will not be the end of the European Union, but it may well be the beginning of the end, in my estimation. Greece was bought out, but Italy has the third largest economy in the EU and it is far too large to be paid for, based upon the political desires of the bureaucrats in Brussels and their script writers in Berlin. Further, the Greek banks were bailed out by the ECB and, again, it is a matter of size. The ECB has little capacity to perform the same kinds of tricks with the Italian banks.

With the United Kingdom fully engaged in "Brexit," the notion of the Italians following them out the door would be the death knell, in my view, for the EU construct. The European Union may survive the first blow but a second Italian one would be the blast that shook the Earth. I am in the minority position and I am early in my warning, but I want nothing to do with investing in Italy or the EU at present. All risk, no reward and the size of the risk is almost indeterminable, if the EU blows up.

Even if I am wrong, and you follow my advice, you lose nothing. There are no meaningful opportunities in Italy at present as the banks are but a step away from further catastrophes and with the political system in upheaval, there is just no good reason, past some short-term trade perhaps, to have exposure to Italy at present. The main issue, once again, is not Italy but what they might do to the European Union as, if Italy departs, "all of the King's horses and all of the King's men will not be able to put it back together again."

Humpty-Dumpty is at the gates!