Consumer Trends, Investing Trends, And How They Fit Together

It’s obvious that consumers have money to spend. The problem is that they are not willing to spend it on everything.

What is the state of the consumer in 2018? We asked Kenra Investors for their take on the consumer goods space as a whole.

Consumer preferences are a tough thing to pin down as an investor. There is so much information available, including the close-at-hand stuff - what do I think about Coca-Cola (KO)? What do my friends think? What does it look like in stores? - and immense quantities of data available online, whether anecdotally via Twitter (TWTR) or similar services or in harder to find datasets. And the game has changed in the internet era as it's in some ways easier to find customers but harder to keep them loyal. And that's before you get into the financial analysis, the macro environment and so forth.

Kenra Investors writes regularly on the consumer goods industry, and runs a Marketplace service called Consumer Alpha. That's defined as a broader vision of consumer goods, including restaurants, fashion, tech, and other business to consumer companies. Daniel Shvartsman emailed with Kenra to ask how they orient themselves in a fast changing consumer space, including several industries within the broader sector, and what their outlook is for one of their top ideas.

Seeking Alpha: How much does the 'state of the consumer' - their spending patterns, their credit, sentiment - play into your analysis when looking at consumer goods stocks?

Kenra Investors: It does play a role for sure but we use these variables only when they are relevant for the specific company or industry we are looking at. We are bottom-up investors and don’t usually rely too much on macroeconomic indicators, so our assessment of credit conditions, sentiment or spending patterns are usually industry-specific or company-specific. Some of these variables are largely misunderstood or not used properly by investors. We can even say that in some cases they are good contrarian indicators.

Some good examples of this phenomenon are the sentiment indicators, which you mentioned. Investors look at investment banks’ reports of brand perception or sentiment and actually buy and sell stocks based on that type of information. Nothing could be more wrong. The perception that people have of a brand is a highly volatile variable and a report of the current sentiment has absolutely no predictive power. We have had big winners in the “fashion” industry, up almost 100% in less than one year, because the market was focused on that type of information and short-term variables and completely misunderstood the underlying trends.

SA: What do you think of the state of the consumer these days?

KI: It’s a very interesting topic. In general, the state of the consumer in terms of spending power or will to spend is not bad at the moment, but it’s impossible to analyze it as a sole variable. With interest rates at very low levels and unemployment rates at 10-year lows, it’s obvious that consumers have money to spend. The problem is that they are not willing to spend it on everything, and it’s extremely important to avoid the mistake of approaching the whole consumer-facing sector as a unique entity.

Let’s consider how the spending patterns in the big motorcycles industry have differed from those in the smartphone industry. The former is still experiencing soft trends after the great financial crisis despite the favorable conditions in terms of interest rates and employment while the latter has boomed in the past decade. You would actually expect sales of motorcycles to go up in an environment of good access to credit but that’s not what’s happening, and it’s clear when we look at the results of companies such as Harley-Davidson (HOG). I follow several industries and I can say the underlying trends differ a lot. It’s important to understand where people are willing to spend their money and why.

SA: One of the apparent threats to consumer goods companies, whether staples or discretionary, is that brands are perceived to be less meaningful - it's easier to start a new brand, younger consumers are less loyal, etc. At least, that's the theory. Do you buy that, and how do you handle this issue when considering your companies?

KI: I think everything you mentioned is true. The problem is that today it’s much easier to reach customers and potential customers. In a certain sense, we can say that the former value of brands is another thing that has been partially disrupted by the internet. When you wanted to advertise a brand, a product or a service in the era of TV you didn’t have so many options to reach customers.

Now there is simply a huge amount of potential points of contact. I know a classic watches brand that has experienced a massive increase in popularity through a Facebook-only (FB) advertising approach, even if their product are just a re-proposition of very simple watch styles that people have been buying for decades. Other brands like to use the Instagram accounts of famous personalities or sponsor famous YouTubers. Customers are targeted much better than before and this has created some disruption for brands with a less clear positioning and has brought more volatility in some industries.

It’s obvious that this phenomenon doesn’t affect every industry. The luxury industry, for example, is much more difficult to disrupt. In any case, we make sure that a company and its brands have a clear positioning and are exposed to favorable underlying trends.

SA: You cover companies with exposure to fashion one way or another, whether it's footwear companies or apparel companies or retailers. Trends and consumer taste seem to be so important in these areas; what do you watch for in companies in these spaces? What stands out as a company that can stay with/ahead of the trend?

KI: We can’t know in advance whether a brand will remain appealing in the long term, whether customers’ interest will continue to grow at a similar pace next year or whether a company’s marketing strategy will have success. Nobody knows that. Competition is fierce and it’s necessary to track a brand’s performance closely to understand what’s going on at any moment. That’s why we regularly analyze a wide range of alternative data sets that give us important insights into customers’ interest, organic demand and brand power. We do this much more than anybody else. Some of these data sets are publicly available, such as Google Trends. Others are provided on a fee basis by third-party platforms. Many others are proprietary data sets we have built and optimized over time and give us important insights into factors such as brand momentum, promotional activity and pricing power, to name a few.

We are comfortable with this “uncertainty” because we know where to look to assess and monitor a brand’s health and we often notice a change in consumer behaviors or consumer tastes much faster than the market. We were able to do this with names such as Michael Kors (KORS) or Guess? (GES), two positions up 100% and 80%, respectively, since we bought them last summer. Fashion trends don’t scare us because we know how to deal with them.

SA: Restaurants is another industry you follow. Recent reports suggest same-store sales are picking up in the industry, after a rough period in 2016-17. Where do you see the industry heading, and what names or characteristics do you look for in those companies?

KI: The restaurant industry is a very interesting one at the moment. It’s a competitive space but there are no particularly negative forces affecting it. Unlike some segments of the consumer sector that have been affected by the eCommerce revolution, the restaurant industry has obviously been immune to these trends. It is actually benefiting from the increasing utilization of mobile apps through the delivery segment, whose growth has been a strong catalyst for the main players and some smaller peers as well.

Let’s consider how McDonald’s (MCD), Domino’s Pizza (DPZ) or, more recently, Chipotle (CMG) have boosted their business through the delivery segment. Ordering and receiving food is only becoming increasingly easy and this trend can only continue and boost growth further. We can find several attractive plays in this industry if we can identify leaders in a certain segment that are also exposed to the growing food delivery market. All the three companies mentioned above have these characteristics.

SA: Last specific industry - tech. You write about Alphabet (GOOG) (GOOGL), Alibaba (BABA), Netflix (NFLX), and Fitbit (FIT), among others. How do they fit into your approach as far as looking at consumer-facing industries?

KI: Tech is a very important industry for us, as long as we talk about Business to Consumer tech. All the names you mentioned and many other companies we follow in the tech space can be considered consumer companies. They have a diffused customer base and depend on the same variables – consumer tastes, brand power, discretionary spending, differentiation of their product/service, and so on. It’s very comfortable for us to analyze these companies as the key drivers are the same and we have been quite successful in generating alpha in this space, also because investors tend to focus on marginal and less-predictable aspects of those businesses instead of focusing on the key drivers of success.

There is one clear example of this phenomenon - Tesla (TSLA). Investors spend so much time discussing whether Tesla has a technological advantage in autonomous driving or when they will be able to produce 5,000 cars per week. Nobody is talking about the fact that the brand doesn’t have the same momentum it had before the launch of the Model 3 because not many investors keep track those factors effectively. We monitored those key indicators and shorted TSLA in September, anticipating a significant correction. And there are many other examples of this type of market inefficiency we are exploiting.

SA: So backing out of all the industry specific talk, what binds these different industries? What do you see as commonalities in your approach? What are the differences, and how do you get comfortable looking at different industries for your portfolio?

KI: As mentioned before, the key drivers in these industries are the same. They are all B2C industries with a diffused customer base. That’s an important factor that binds them all. Moreover, they are all places where our proprietary resources and experience in analyzing alternative datasets allow us to find attractive opportunities and generate alpha. In every consumer-facing industry, you have to monitor factors such as organic demand, brand traction, pricing power, and promotional activity, to name a few. Then every industry has its specific dynamics and characteristics, which we need to analyze on a case by case basis.

SA: You cover a few non-US names in your portfolio. What adjustments do you have to make in your analysis for following companies in Japan, Europe, or elsewhere, as compared to US names? What opportunities or differences do you see in those markets?

KI: We are bottom-up investors and there are no big adjustments we make when we analyze opportunities outside the U.S., as long as we talk about developed markets. We still look at the same characteristics whether we are analyzing a stock that trades in the United States or one that trades in Tokyo. I think investors who are not looking at international markets today are making a big mistake. We regularly find compelling opportunities outside the United States that show little to no correlation with our “domestic” holdings and increase the diversification of our portfolio significantly.

SA: What's a current favorite idea, and what's the story?

KI: One of my favorite picks at the moment is Skechers (SKX). The stock had performed well before the most recent earnings release, but now the market is punishing it for a relatively weak Q2 guidance and an uncertain gross margin trend. I think the market is completely misunderstanding what’s happening with Skechers. The general feeling is that the recent uncertainty in Gross Margin is a sign of weakness and low pricing power, while we think the reality is that the lower gross margin is just a result of a different and less favorable product mix. There are no particular fundamental problems affecting the business that could justify such a strong correction. International growth proceeds fast and alternative data sets clearly show that the interest for the brand continues to grow.

Source: Skechers

We have also monitored Skechers’ selling prices and promotional activity for a while and there is no evidence of problems of scarce demand or excess supply. For example, it’s true that selling prices have declined a bit in the recent past, but that has not been a result of higher promotions. Promotional activity is actually at a 4-year low, which indicates a good equilibrium between supply and demand, and overall, a healthy level of inventories outstanding (inventories at third-party retailers, not tracked on the balance sheet).

We see the recent gross margin weakness as a temporary phenomenon or a result of a strategic choice to expand in lower-priced segments and generate more profit dollar growth. We have also seen that customers’ interest for the Skechers brand remains healthy and is actually growing again in the United States as well, besides the ongoing international strength. This superior growth of Skechers’ business is offered at a below-average multiple.

If we compare Skechers with similarly sized peers in the footwear industry such as Wolverine Worldwide (WWW), Steve Madden (SHOO) or Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX), we can see that Skechers is trading at below-average multiples even if it reports the highest growth rates and an above-average EBIT margin. We notice the same when we compare the stock with a basket of companies in the athletic apparel/footwear industry such as Nike (NKE), adidas (OTCQX:ADDYY) (OTCQX:ADDDF) and Under Armour (UAA) (UA). Higher growth at below-average multiples. We discuss all these topics in detail in the Consumer Alpha community but the key point is that the market is excessively concerned about some short-term dynamics and missing the underlying trend. We see a minimum 40% upside from the current levels.

