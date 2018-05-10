Multimedia Weekly Digest: Golden Bullishness

Every week, we compile some of the best podcasts and videos our authors have to offer.

Today we're talking about gold and we'll let Dave Kranzler start things off:

Since the beginning of 2018, gold has been stuck in a trading range between $1310 and $1360. Silver has ranged between $16.20 and $17.50, though primarily between $16.80 and $16.25 since February. So what's next? While most analysts base their views largely on chart technicals, I have found - at least for me - the Commitments of Traders "tea leaves" is a more reliable forecasting tool. Friday's COT report showed a continuation of the trader positioning pattern that I believe will support the next big move higher. Elijah Johnson and James Anderson invited me on to their weekly Metals and Markets podcast to discuss why I believe the metals may be bottoming.

Peter Schiff is similarly bullish on gold and thinks the recent rally in the USD means it's a good time to add gold to your portfolio:

Obviously, the gold market is being suppressed a bit by the strength of the dollar, but as the dollar surrenders those ill-gotten gains, that is going to be particularly good for the gold market.

The bullishness continues with Jesse Felder who had Simon Mikhailovich of the Tocqueville Bullion Reserve on his podcast this week to discuss gold - which Simon calls the ultimate insurance policy.

In this conversation, we discuss the end of the great debt super cycle, its implications for both financial assets and real assets and how gold represents the ultimate insurance policy during this time of growing uncertainty.

Other SA multimedia

