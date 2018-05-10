MTUM: Still Looking Good, But There's One Thing I Don't Like

The lack of energy sector exposure in the fund is holding it back right now, but it's the reason why there's so little that's more troubling.

The Momentum ETF has a 5-star Morningstar rating and beat the S&P 500 by 16% in 2017. It's beating the index handily again in 2018.

If you're a shareholder of the iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM), take a moment to give yourself a pat on the back. If you owned this fund during 2017, you owned one of the best performing products of the year! Of all of the major factor tilts - momentum, value, size, quality and volatility - momentum stood out in a class by itself.

MTUM outperformed the S&P 500 (SPY) by a full 16% in 2017 on the heels of strong performances from the likes of Microsoft (MSFT), Boeing (BA), Amazon (AMZN) and Apple (AAPL). Tech stocks were a major part of the portfolio all year long, and, by the second half of 2017, financials accounted for between 20% and 25% of the portfolio following the semiannual rebalance. From a timing standpoint, things couldn't have worked out better. Tech stocks started the year leading the way and continued to do so throughout the remainder of 2017. Financials were the market's best performing sector from September through December.

Last year was a continuation in a years-long trend that has seen momentum stocks outperforming both the broader market and other smart beta factors. MTUM itself has only been around for about five years, but the fund's index has been backtested over nearly a quarter century. Over that time, the MSCI USA Momentum Index has beaten the broad U.S. stock market index by more than 3.5% annually. Perhaps more impressive is the fact that it's been able to generate those returns with only a bit more risk, giving momentum the clear advantage on a risk-adjusted basis as well.

After such a run, I expected momentum to take a bit of a breather in 2018, but so far it's been much of the same. Momentum is the only factor beating the S&P 500 in 2018 (using the iShares ETFs as the measuring stick, of course), and, once again, it's not even close.

Tech is still leading the way, but it's the consumer discretionary sector, led by Amazon and Netflix (NFLX), that's the second best performer. Holdings, such as JPMorgan Chase (JPM), Bank of America (BAC), Visa (V) and Mastercard (MA) have also helped fuel gains. Somewhat surprisingly, MTUM is getting contributions from a number of the portfolio's components, even though sector concentration within the fund is high.

So given how the fund has performed lately (and, of course, over the long-term), there's not much here not to like, right? Well, given the context of the current economic environment, there's one thing I don't like about MTUM, and it can be mostly summed up in one question.

Where is the representation from the energy sector?

Before diving into the answer to that question, let's take a look at the sector allocation for MTUM over the past year and a half or so.

As mentioned earlier, tech has been the biggest part of the fund for some time now. There's that spike in financial sector exposure around the time of the rebalance in May. MTUM was fairly diversified from a sector standpoint a year ago, but since then more than half of the sectors have virtually no representation at all. And one of those sectors without representation is the energy sector.

It's been a while since the energy sector has had more than a minimal presence in MTUM. That's mostly understandable since energy companies got hammered as oil dropped from $100 a barrel down to below $30. But the environment today is different. Oil is back above $70 again and could be heading higher now that the U.S. has withdrawn from the Iran deal. One of the benefits of the drawdown in oil prices is that it forced energy companies to operate leaner. Many had to trim the fat just in order to survive. The upside here is that a lot of these companies can now operate profitably at lower oil prices. With the price of WTI crude having risen more than 50% over the past year, energy companies are now positioned to generate significant free cash flow for the foreseeable future. The energy sector is now the third best performing sector in 2018, and easily the top performer over the past three months.

But the energy sector is less than 2% of MTUM's total assets right now, so MTUM shareholders aren't seeing any of it. Why is that? Because MTUM only reconstitutes its portfolio twice a year - once in November and once in May. For a momentum-focused ETF, that's a problem.

I wrote not too long ago about the four blockchain ETFs and came to the conclusion that I preferred the one actively managed fund out of the bunch the most. The reason was that the blockchain industry is developing so rapidly that you need a strategy that can be nimble in responding to those changes. An index that only updates every three months or longer simply isn't going to be able to keep up with changes to the marketplace. MTUM's underlying index is stale and it's missed how quickly the energy sector has swung back into favor.

The fund's next rebalance is scheduled for May, so I'd anticipate that we'll be seeing a much larger allocation being given to energy names here shortly, but that's not going to help make up for a missed opportunity. MTUM's index calculates momentum statistics over the past 6- and 12-month time frames - both are periods in which energy stocks have outperformed the S&P 500 - so energy names should start scoring much more favorably now than they have at any point in the recent past.

Conclusion

I see no reason why investors should choose to avoid MTUM right now, especially given momentum's long history of ourperformance, but the fact that the portfolio updates so infrequently is a concern. Momentum, by definition, changes frequently, so revisiting the portfolio only twice a year doesn't make a lot of sense. The PowerShares DWA Momentum ETF (PDP) is another option that updates quarterly, but its expense ratio is much higher than MTUM and has a far inferior track record.

MTUM is certainly worthy of the accolades that go with such strong risk-adjusted returns, but just be aware of some of the idiosyncrasies that could hold this fund back.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.