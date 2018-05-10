Misonix Turns In Solid Quarter

Misonix raised FY2018 revenue guidance to between $35 million and $36 million. There appears to be good EPS leverage at higher levels of sales given 70% gross margins and a cost contained operating model.

One of the main risks to MSON stock last summer was the cessation of a license deal that provided high margin royalty income. The company entered into a new deal.

Misonix (MSON) is a $105 million market capitalization designer and manufacturer of minimally invasive therapeutic ultrasonic medical devices.

Quoting from my article from July 2017, Misonix's three main products are (source: 2016 10-K):

BoneScalpel surgical system ("BoneScalpel") is used mainly for surgical procedures involving the precise cutting of bone while sparing soft tissue.

surgical system ("BoneScalpel") is used mainly for surgical procedures involving the precise cutting of bone while sparing soft tissue. SonaStar Surgical Aspirator ("SonaStar"), which is used to emulsify and remove soft and hard tumors, primarily in the neuro and general surgery field.

Surgical Aspirator ("SonaStar"), which is used to emulsify and remove soft and hard tumors, primarily in the neuro and general surgery field. SonicOne Wound Cleansing and Debridement System ("SonicOne"), which offers tissue specific debridement and cleansing of wounds and burns for effective removal of devitalized tissue and fibrin deposits while sparing viable cells.

Turning to the Q3 FY2018 results, Misonix delivered $12.4 million in revenue, up 73% year over year, although the company did record $4 million in license revenue related to a new license deal for the SonaStar product line it signed in October 2017 with a Chinese distributor for exclusive rights in China, Macau, and Hong Kong. The deal calls for $11 million in minimum payments, including (1) $5 million in upfront technology license fees and stocking orders and (2) $2 million minimum royalty payments in 2019, 2020, and 2021. The deal also calls for additional royalties based on product sales through August 2027.

The new license deal removed uncertainty around a former license deal that was scheduled to end in August 2017 and guarantees Misonix additional, high margin royalty income over the next several years which is an important cash source to help Misonix scale its direct sales force in its key markets. Backing out the $4 million license revenue, Misonix still managed 17% growth in product revenue in the quarter and a 24% increase fiscal year to date.

Meanwhile, Misonix increased R&D spend in the quarter to $1.2 million which aided in the development of a new product line, Nexus, which is expected to be a positive contributor to revenue growth, while also following the razor/blade consumable selling model with healthy gross margins and recurring revenue. Year to date, Misonix consumables have been used in 45,000 procedures, and the company is guiding to 100,000 annual, worldwide procedures by 2020 which would almost double the company from a consumables revenue perspective.

If we assume the number of procedures is a good measure for revenue at Misonix given consumables sales make up 70% of total product revenue, then it appears the company has a path to $60-70 million revenue in the next three years, up from $35-36 million in FY2018. Using some back of the envelope math, I'm assuming 70% blended gross margins and that annual operating expenses would increase to around $32 million from the current $28 million steady state operating cost run rate, leading to $10 million to $17 million in pre-tax earnings or about $1-1.50 EPS based on 9.5 million shares outstanding. If the company were to achieve $1.25 EPS in 2020, it seems like the stock should garner a 20x multiple given the recurring nature of its consumables business, leaving a path to $25 per share over the next several years coupled with acceptable risks given a pristine balance sheet and seasoned management team.

The company appears to have a solid growth plan to get there, which could include some small bolt-on acquisitions and investing in its direct sales force in key markets such as the United States. To that end, the company is running with an effective shelf which allows them to sell up to $75 million in securities. Should the company issue new shares, the EPS calculations would need to be adjusted accordingly. That said, the company is well-capitalized with $12.3 million net cash, so the company doesn't need more cash to continue to scale the company under its current growth strategy and product lines.

The other thing that investors should keep in mind is that CEO Stavros Vizirgianakis personally invested $4 million when he was appointed CEO at $5.25 per share. Mr. Vizirgianakis currently owns around 17.5% of the share capital and has had considerable success in this industry in the past. All told, Mr. Vizirgianakis is well aligned with minority shareholders given his considerable holdings (much of which was paid for with cash from his personal capital) and skin-in-the-game incentivizing him to increase per-share value.

Conclusion

Misonix has many of the characteristics I look for in an investment opportunity: a well-capitalized entity which is under the radar and levered to an attractive industry, run by competent and incentivized management, a scalable operating model with recurring revenue, high gross margins, and considerable EPS leverage, among other things. Misonix remains a lightly traded security, so investors should size accordingly. That said, permanent downside risk should relatively be muted given $1+ per share in net cash hanging on the balance sheet coupled with decent upside given the recurring revenue model which could deliver $1+ earnings per share over the next several years.

If the company can post consistent mid-teens growth over the next several years and considerable EPS leverage, then the stock could reappear from the obscurity in the micro-cap arena.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.