BCX: Distribution Analysis - More Room To Grow?

The fund currently yields 6.42% paid monthly and is currently trading at a discount of 7.45% to NAV.

BCX is a closed-end fund seeking a high current income and capital appreciation through investing in commodity and natural resources investments and implementing a covered call strategy.

Over the last few weeks we spent time looking at energy focused closed end funds. We started with an update on our water investment series and then followed it up with a number of CEFs. One of them was the Voya Natura Resources Equity Income Fund (IRR) which we discussed in "IRR - You Don't Have To Pinch Your Nose Here As You Buy. 10% Distribution In A Popular Sector." While it was not anything amazing, it was a pretty good deal and a good way of getting energy exposure in a covered call equity income fund which happens to trade at an attractive value.

In that same category of investments we also have the BlackRock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (BCX) which we discussed in January in the article "BCX - BlackRock Resources & Commodity CEF - Safety & Income In 2018? - Income Idea." Unfortunately we did do too deep of a dive on the distribution coverage as the financial data was more than 7 months old.

Since it has been almost 5 months since my initial article and we do have complete financial data as of 12/31/2017, let's do a quick update on the fund, complete our distribution analysis and see where it fits today.

Performance Update

At the time of writing our initial article on January 10th, (BCX) the fund distributed a 6.18% monthly distribution and was trading at a discount of 8.07% to NAV.

Today the fund is distributing a market price 6.42% distribution and is trading at a 7.45% discount to NAV.

Since the last article the fund did suffer a 3.75% total loss being caught in the CEF and market correction in late January. The fund did rally off of April's lows and made up more than 8% in the last month.

For the year the fund is up .10% while the price per share is down 2.05% and the net asset value is down 2.82%.

This drop is consistent with what we have seen with energy for the year and the results have so far shown precisely what apply a covered call strategy tends to do to a fund.

While the fund does participate in the ups and downs of the market, the fund does tend to lose less on the downside due to the inherent downside protection offered by options however the fund also lags on the upside as it is capped by those same call options.

You do however have to apply the "closed end fund" characteristics overlay to the performance and understand that by merely being a closed end fund will add meaningful beta, or risk/volatility, as the investments trade based on their market price, NOT the underlying net asset value. As such, closed end funds tend to get over-bought or over-sold versus their ETF and open end mutual fund counterparts.

The underlying NAV in many cases will provide a floor and a place at which it would be too crazy not to purchase with the full intent of liquidating the fund. For instance... the breakup value of the company or quite simply jewelry and gold and silver coins will not trade too much below their "melt value" and almost any car will be worth $250 to a junk yard.

If the price of the closed end fund falls severely below its net asset value, vulture funds would be all around it to acquire a large enough position to petition the fund into self liquidating. Typically this would mean a 10% to 15% discount to NAV, ESPECIALLY for a smaller fund, i.e. one with $250 million or less in NAV.

Distribution Quality

The fund currently distributes a $.0516 per share monthly distribution. This equates into an approximately 6.42% distribution yield. The distribution is unchanged since our initial article in January.

Generally, we want to see a fixed income CEF's distribution be covered from income, specifically its net investment income, net of the fund's expenses.

As this is an equity income fund, particularly one which derives income from writing covered call options, we should expect to see much of the income come from "Return of Capital." We do have to keep in mind however that for all RoC we have to figure out whether it is constructive or destructive return of capital.

As we can see, return of capital is present in the distributions.

As of the latest published financials, CEF Connect estimates that the fund earned an average of $.0211 per share while it distributed $.0516 per share. As we know, that should not be a surprise.

It should be noted that the fund is sitting on an $.0375 per share over-distribution.

So let's look at the financials. As mentioned the latest data is through 12/31/2017 which you can find in the fund's annual report here.

Looking at the income statement for the year ending we can see that the fund earned $30.252 million in net investment income. This was primarily derived from dividends and net for the foreign taxes which were witheld.

Source: BlackRock BCX Annual Report

Against this income we have to factor in the expenses.

The fund had a total of $10.42 million in expenses for the same 12 months including $9.6 million in management fees.

Source: BlackRock BIT Annual Report

Accounting for the expenses left the fund with $19.831 million in net investment income. Ideally we would like to see this cover the entire distribution but in an equity income fund this would not make for a very attractive closed end fund. Keep in mind in the closed end fund world the vast majority of the investors are just happy to receive their "dividend" and do not have a clue or a care about where that money comes from, even if it is their own money being returned to them.

As an equity fund and in particular a covered call equity fund we must also look at and put emphasis on the realized capital gains.

The fund had realized an additional $45.2 million in capital gains. Unfortunately it seems the fund also locked in some losses on the written options, having to purchase them back during the rising markets. This netted out to an additional $40.599 million in realized gains.

Source: BlackRock BCX Annual Report

Funds are also required to mark to market the value change in their portfolio even though they have not yet realized those gains or losses.

Ending 2017 the fund had $79.5 million in capital appreciation which was not locked in. At the same time the fund had $8.2 million in unrealized losses on its options. This combined to an additional $71.2 million in appreciation for the fund.

Source: BlackRock BIT Annual Report

The realized and unrealized appreciation netted out to $111.893 million gain.

Combined with the $19 million in net investment income the fund had a positive gain of $131.725 million. This works out to about 13% gain on its net assets.

As previously mentioned, the most conservative distribution coverage is to have the entire distribution covered by the net investment income.

A less conservative measure of coverage and one we can use for covered call funds is to see the entire distribution covered by the net investment income and realized capital gains.

The least conservative measure of coverage would be to see the entire distribution covered by the total net increase in assets including net investment income, realize and unrealized appreciation.

So how did BCX do?

As we can see below, the fund had the $131.72 million net increase in value. At the same time, the fund paid out just $59.31 million in distributions!

Source: BlackRock BCX Annual Report

The fund also made $21.8 million in share repurchases on the open market which further reduced the shares outstanding.

So how did the distribution coverage do?

As we can see the $19.8 million net investment income did not cover the $59 million in distributions.

Once combined with the $40.5 million in realized capital gains the fund did cover the $59 million in distributions.

The distribution coverage for now is a solid B, and only because it is an equity income fund.

As we can see in 2016 the fund had almost $100 million in realized losses and was saved by the appreciation in the underlying securities. As we know, there is no way to have any certainty on capital appreciation and why we look for net investment income (dividends and interest) and realized gains (options income) to cover the entire distribution.

In 2017 the fund's over-distribution of NII also increased, in this case however it looks to be primarily a tax move designed to lower the taxes on the distribution.

If you are a new subscriber or have not done so yet, please take a look at my article discussing distributions, CEF School - Distributions 101 - Distributions Are NOT Dividends

Bottom Line

In my initial article on BCX I wrote,

Bottom line, the fund and the strategy have performed over the last 3 to 5 years and have certainly made a horrible investment (commodities and natural resources) more tolerable over the last 7 years. For anyone looking to add commodity exposure in light of Jeff Gundlach's suggestion would do well with this fund and would certainly be my preference over your typical ETFs and certainly ETN products. It would also be a good "intro" to the CEF world, especially since this is a fairly low cost fund.

Source: BCX - BlackRock Resources & Commodity CEF - Safety & Income In 2018? - Income Idea

I still believe that holds true and the fund is worth consideration during THIS market.

Ordinarily I would not consider a fund with such distribution coverage (dependent upon capital gains to cover), however in an environment where oil is likely going to fulfill the latest self-fulling prophecy of once again hitting $100 per barrel mark (BCX) certainly looks like a nice tactical allocation.

For more information on the fund, please visit the fund's website at BlackRock - BCX.

For more reading on the mentioned funds, please take a look at:

My Take & What I Think

In my IRR article I brought up the oil chart. I do believe we will see a continuation of this multi year run up. Below is a weekly chart for WTI Crude and I highlighted the trend-line and the area where I would be looking for a bounce to and where I would consider adding to the position.

Risk Factors

Let's take a look at some likely risk factors for (BCX) which are essentially what we saw for (IRR).

Security Selection - The major risk for actively managed funds and in particular those which are fairly concentrated is security selection. The security selection is the main driver of risk and returns. Secondly, because this is a covered call fund, the overall returns are impacted by the security on which the options are written against and the percentage of the portfolio. Probability 5 out of 5. Impact : 5 out of 5.

- The major risk for actively managed funds and in particular those which are fairly concentrated is security selection. The security selection is the main driver of risk and returns. Secondly, because this is a covered call fund, the overall returns are impacted by the security on which the options are written against and the percentage of the portfolio. 5 out of 5. : 5 out of 5. Closed End Fund Sell Off / Expansion of Discounts to NAV: Closed end funds are subject to both, their underlying NAV performance and the "popularity contest" which is reflected in the market price per share. This fund is not currently popular and why we have such a massive discount. I don't believe it will get too much bigger as by then, an activist fund would come in and try to liquidate it in order to capitalize on the discount. Probability: 2 out of 5. Impact: 4 out of 5.

Pros/Cons

Pros: Good sponsor and I am okay with the management team. I do believe in owning this asset class and this CEF is a great way to access it at a discount. The fund is fairly large and should maintain good liquidity. Real fan of single stock covered calls for income. A 60 name portfolio also adds some conviction, thus the fund is not forced to invest in a lot of names with less than stellar fundamentals all in the name of "diversification." Finally, this is an unlevered portfolio. This should provide for less volatility when markets sell off.

Cons: I do wish they wrote calls on more than 33% of the portfolio. The fund is also predominately large cap. I do wish it had some emerging markets exposure through EM domiciled companies (although I do not believe they have local expertise on the ground there).

Possible Way Implement

A tactical investment. Smaller allocation as part of the "alpha" bucket. Bucket as a whole should be no more than 30%.

The distribution is largely return of capital and as such, can be okay in a taxable account although you really ought to keep it in a qualified, tax deferred account.

Investment Alternatives

In the closed end fund universe there are relatively few direct peers. We recently discussed the Voya Natura Resources Equity Income Fund (IRR).

(BCX) also has its sister fund, the BlackRock Energy & Resources CEF (BGR).

Other CEFs in the space include Adams Natural Resources (PEO), Cushing Renaissance Fund (SZC), First Trust Energy Infra. Fund (FIF), GAMCO Glb Gold Natural Res&Inc (GGN), and Tortoise Pipeline & Energy (TTP).

On the ETF side you can look at purchasing (XLE) and leaving it uncovered OR writing covered call options on that ETF.

