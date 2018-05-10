Cutera's Plunge Doesn't Look Like A Buying Opportunity

$39 probably is a touch low relative to fair value, but CUTR isn't cheap and I'm not in a rush to time the bottom here.

But the stock looked overvalued to my eye heading into the report - and the concerns in the quarter echo the long-term risks here.

At first glance, the 30% drop in shares of aesthetics equipment manufacturer Cutera (CUTR) on Wednesday seems like an overreaction. CUTR is a growth stock with a steep valuation, admittedly: at its Tuesday close of $55.85, it traded at just shy of 50x the midpoint of 2018 EPS guidance, even backing out what was then $2+ per share in cash. Stocks pricing in that kind of growth have a tendency to plunge when earnings disappoint.

But it's not entirely clear that Q1 results were a disappointment; if they were, the impact would seem minor. The first quarter is seasonally weak for Cutera, accounting for ~19% of full-year revenue the past two years. There were some concerns around margins - a non-GAAP loss of $0.02 was $0.05 worse than consensus - but full-year guidance on that front was reiterated. Meanwhile, Cutera's 16%+ revenue growth was a quarter-point worse than the Street projected - and there, too, full-year projections were maintained.

All told, there's an argument that nothing material really changed with Wednesday's news. Certainly, a 30% drop seems somewhat overwrought. But there are two reasons I'm not buying the dip. First, I thought CUTR looked overpriced heading into the report; the decline only gets CUTR in the range of where I thought it should have traded to begin with. And, second, the report highlighted long-running concerns relative to CUTR. With the stock still not particularly cheap after the decline, I'm not running into CUTR just yet.

What The Heck Happened?

Again, the quarter doesn't look that bad. Revenue rose 16% year-over-year, enough to keep intact guidance for a full-year increase of 18-20%. Cutera cited strength in the recently launched Juliet (for vaginal health) and Secret RF (a 'micro-needling' skin treatment device), along with continued growth in the truSculpt 3D body sculpting platform. A brief - and now resolved - regulatory issue led to some weakness in Japan, which was more than offset by strength in the U.S. and solid growth in Europe.

On the margin front, gross margin of 51% was down two points year-over-year (and three points on a non-GAAP basis) and probably drove some of the negative reaction. Management cited investments in the service business, with CEO James Reinstein on the Q1 call describing "structured investments" that should help margins down the line despite near-term costs. Here, too, Cutera reiterated full-year guidance of 57-58%. Opex rose as well, deleveraging 570 bps on a non-GAAP basis - but investments in sales and marketing were expected and most of the spike came from a relatively one-time jump in G&A due to accounting standard changes.

Full-year guidance was maintained across the board. And management certainly didn't sound terribly alarmed, or terribly negative, on the call. A few investments were accelerated, and other investments needed to be made. But those investments should pay off down the line. Meanwhile, the revenue growth profile is intact, and Cutera remains the last major independent play in the aesthetics space. Nothing changed that much on Wednesday.

Recurring Concerns

I think there's some truth to the idea that Wednesday's trading was an overreaction. But it's also a bit too glib to focus on reiterated guidance and assume there's nothing to worry about in the quarter.

Valuation aside, the broader concern is that the issues in the quarter are recurring problems for Cutera. International systems revenue actually declined year-over-year in the quarter. Ex-US sales have been a weak spot for Cutera even as the stock has posted huge gains (up 500%+ in five years before Wednesday's fall). Cutera replaced its head of international sales and added new managers in an attempt to get the overseas business rising at something close to the pace seen stateside.

Cutera did cite a regulatory issue in Japan as impacting the quarter; per the Q1 release, the company wasn't able to import units for part of the period. When asked to quantify the effect in the Q&A, Reinstein said international "probably really would have seen double-digit growth without that issue". But that seems like a stretch. Per figures from the 10-Q, revenue in Japan excluding a skincare business (in which Cutera essentially acts as a distributor) dropped about $600K. That's a less than 5-point headwind to total international revenue - which rose 2%. Unless that market was headed for a banner quarter (up close to 20%), 'normalized' revenue overseas probably grew more in the high-single-digit range. And two points of that growth came from the skincare business, which rose 28% year-over-year and almost certainly has much lower margins than systems sales.

It is just one quarter, but the plan to get the international business on track still seems to have a long way to go. And weakness in Asia seems concerning (Asia ex-Japan revenue fell 11%), given what a key market that is for the industry. At this valuation, Cutera needs to do better overseas, and Q1 isn't great news on that front.

The bigger concern likely is on the margin front. Cutera has been targeting 60% gross margins for some time now but fell short in both 2016 and 2017. The 51% print in Q1, plus guidance for continued pressure in Q2, suggests a risk of missing even the 57-58% full-year target. And while management highlighted investments in the business, the Q also cites higher warranty expense - another potential concern.

The inability to drive gross margin expansion puts a lot of pressure on operating leverage to allow Cutera to grow into its valuation. But opex is rising even beyond the G&A spike, with Cutera adding ~10 people to sell consumables (which generated just $769K in Q1 sales) and investing in the lower-margin service business.

Add to that discussion of pricing pressure on enlighten - though Cutera maintained that ASPs were rising in several other legacy products - and the margin problems seem a real risk. That, in turn, raises real questions about the still-steep valuation here.

$39 Isn't Necessarily Cheap

From my perspective, the quarter didn't change the story - but it might have reminded the market that the easy bull case here isn't quite so simple. There's still a ton of competition out there (some of it backed now by larger companies), and real risk of pricing declines. The energy-based aesthetics space was a graveyard for investor capital for nearly a decade until the last couple of years. And the midpoint of guidance still suggests just ~9% EBITDA margins this year - any disappointment in terms of leverage going forward can dramatically change the bottom-line growth profile, and thus the valuation.

My argument ahead of earnings was that a mid-50s price for CUTR required significant, and relatively quick, improvement in both international revenue and margins. If that's not coming, it's much tougher to make the case for CUTR at pre-earnings levels.

Indeed, even after the 30% drop, CUTR still has a relatively healthy valuation. The stock trades at 34x EV/EBITDA and a similar multiple to the midpoint of non-GAAP EPS guidance, backing out cash. Half or more of that adjusted EBITDA calculation is coming from excluded stock-based compensation of $8-9 million, per the Q4 release. EV/revenue is 3.0x; Cynosure, with a similar growth rate, was taken over by Hologic (HOLX) at 3.3x.

$39 still prices in quite a bit of growth, with a mid-20s multiple to 2019 EPS and cash flow. That's not a bad price here; forced to choose, I'd expect CUTR will close the year above current levels. The growth story here isn't over by any means; the margin issues are less of a concern to an acquirer (who could strip some of that spend anyhow) than a deceleration in revenue might be.

Essentially, CUTR was priced for something close to perfection heading into the report - and didn't deliver that perfection. Back at $39, the valuation is more reasonable - but it's not exactly compelling. Cutera still has a lot of work to do and a number of risks to its story. Wednesday's big move looks like a case of those risks finally being priced in.

