FTD Companies: Odd Post-Earnings Decline Gives Another Shot At A High-Risk Turnaround Story

About a month ago, I was trying to talk myself into buying FTD Companies (FTD) as it bounced off an all-time low below $4. A steady collapse in margins and covenant violations on a substantial debt load raised solvency concerns - which haven't been completely assuaged.

But there are options for FTD here. The management team has been almost entirely replaced, and a 5-year strategic plan suggests enormous upside. Qurate Retail Group (QRTEA) (QRTEB), formerly Liberty Interactive, owns 37% of the company - and notably decided not to ship out its stake in FTD in the split-off of GCI Liberty (GLIBA) (OTCPK:GLIBB). The company is evaluating strategic alternatives for its Personal Creations business, the sale of which could alleviate some of the balance sheet concerns.

It's not a perfect story, by any means. I'd been bearish on FTD all the way down. I don't particularly like the business, and with margins collapsing from 10.2% in 2015 to a guided sub-5% this year, a continuation of the current trend could make FTD a zero.

Still, there's enough here between Liberty, Personal Creations, and turnaround hopes to suggest that FTD can salvage some value. And while the market sold FTD off Q1 results, what little bit of new information was contained in the release and the conference call actually looked modestly bullish to my eye. With FTD pulling back toward $5 on the report - for basically no reason I can see - it provides another opportunity to take a flyer on the turnaround here.

The Bull/Bear Case Ahead of Earnings

I detailed the bull and bear cases for FTD last month, but the quick summary of both sides is as follows. The bear case is that FTD can get to zero, Qurate/Liberty or no. EBITDA margins are guided to under 5%, and as noted have been falling steadily. Revenue growth has been minimal of late; the number of florists is falling every year.

New CEO John Walden is leading an effort to overhaul the company - and spending up to do so. Knock down margins another ~200 bps and the net leverage ratio gets over 5x. Add in any market share losses to 1-800-Flowers.com (FLWS) and/or a potential disruptor in the industry and this can get to zero. And it's not as if the current price is that cheap: FTD's guidance toward the low end of an Adjusted EBITDA range of $52-$62 million suggests a 6x EV/EBITDA multiple - and close to zero in the way of free cash flow (admittedly with somewhat elevated capex).

The bull case is based in part on Walden's aggressive plans. The CEO has argued, essentially, that FTD did a terrible job of running its business for years. It underinvested in key capabilities, which led to lower customer satisfaction, which in turn led to declines in the key repeat business that helps revenue and margins. But a multi-year plan should reverse those declines - and lead to substantial growth:

source: FTD January presentation

7x the 2022 target EBITDA values FTD around $35 - a 565% return from Wednesday's close of $5.26. Obviously, a target is just that, but the point here is that FTD has enormous potential upside if Walden is right in diagnosing the recent problems. Even stabilizing EBITDA in the $60 million range and bringing capex down to ~$20 million (still above the average of the last three years) suggests FTD would double at reasonable EV/EBITDA (~7x, a discount to FLWS) and P/FCF (10-12x) multiples with a potential deleveraging case in front of it.

And at the least, despite the covenant violations, FTD should have some time to try and execute its turnaround strategy. Walden has expressed confidence in working with lenders; a sale of Personal Creations alone could satisfy the covenant violations; and Qurate provides a potential backstop if all else goes wrong. It's a high-risk play - but there are real potential rewards here.

The Takeaways from Earnings

The Q1 earnings report really didn't change the argument here very much. FTD already had tipped a weak quarter, disclosing in March that it had struggled in the key Valentine Day's holiday.

And it was a weak quarter - but in the context of the bull case, perhaps not that bad. Revenue actually rose 0.5% year-over-year, and fell about 1.5% on a constant-currency basis. The news was worse on the margin front, with Adjusted EBITDA dropping to just $4.9 million - and a 1.5% margin, against a 9.8% figure the year before. (Walden ramped up spending starting in Q2, so the comparisons will get easier.)

The ProFlowers business had the worst of it, with revenue dropping 12%. Gourmet Foods was down just 1.8%, and FTD sales fell 1.5%. Overall, revenue actually seems much better than expected - FTD had said on March 7 that it expected consolidated revenue to be $20 million below expectations for the quarter. Full-year guidance was for basically flat (-2% to 2%) revenue - and Q1 sales dropped just $4 million even in constant currency. (Note that the reported figure was $24 million ahead of Street consensus.)

An Easter shift did help, notably in a 57% increase in Personal Creations revenue. That doesn't appear to have had an enormous impact, however, given that a year ago in the 10-Q FTD ascribed modest negative impacts to the move of the holiday out of Q1.

The margin performance looks concerning - and as an analyst pointed out on the Q&A, seems to raise a significant risk of missing the $52 million low end of full-year EBITDA guidance. But CFO Steve Barnhart said Q1 had seen higher expenses - notably in sales and marketing, which deleveraged 400 bps - that wouldn't necessarily flow through the rest of the year. That said, the implied guidance for the rest of the year does suggest just a ~3% year-over-year decline in Q2-Q4 - which might seem aggressive.

Still, from a high-level standpoint, the actual Q1 numbers aren't really that important. FTD already admitted it blew a key Valentine Day's promotion combining ProFlowers and Shari's Berries. Walden elaborated on that miss on the call, saying that consumers weren't necessarily sure which site to go to and that the $79 price point was too high. But FTD has learned from that - and is pulling back spending somewhat on its Mother Day's promotions, while focusing on lower-priced offerings. The company still is executing a five-year plan that took several quarters to set up. Key managers are getting their feet wet. 100 or 200 bps in Q1 margins really doesn't change the long-term outlook here all that much.

Investors knew going in that Q1 was ugly. They knew that 2018 was going to be a 'reset' year (even though 2017, at least after Q1, was a bit of a reset year as well). Walden had made very clear even before guiding Q1 expectations that any turnaround was going to be a multi-year, and non-linear process. There really shouldn't be much in the way of surprises in Q1.

And in fact, from my perspective, what news there was in the release and the call actually was positive - and initially, the market agreed. FTD was up as much as 5% in morning trading before reversing to a 13%+ decline. But I'd highlight two positives that investors should take away from the quarter if they're willing to consider the high-risk, mid- to long-term bull case here:

1. FTD doesn't need Liberty's help.

On March 19, FTD announced a delay in its 10-K and Q4 report due to efforts to modify covenants in its credit agreement. At the time, FTD floated one possible solution: a $50 million loan from Liberty (now Qurate).

But Walden said on the Q1 call that "we don't think they'll be a need for Liberty to be involved". The 10-Q says FTD's lenders had agreed to forbear any remedies until May 31st - which combined with Walden's commentary suggests that an agreement should be relatively close at hand. At the least, Walden's statement suggests that FTD should be able to resolve the covenant issue on its own - which should be modestly good news.

2. Personal Creations and International both had really good quarters.

FTD already had announced that it was looking at strategic alternatives for the Personal Creations business, which actually has grown nicely (a 10% revenue CAGR from 2013-2017, per past commentary). Walden said a decision would be at hand by the end of the summer.

A 57% increase in revenue, even with help from Easter, certainly raises confidence on that front. Q1 is seasonally weak, which skews the results somewhat, but PC now has generated $122 million in sales over the past twelve months.

I argued last month that PC could get something in the range of $60 million, based on a ~0.5x revenue multiple and somewhere in the 8-10x EBITDA range. (FTD hasn't broken out margin or profit figures of the unit.) Liberty/Qurate's Provide Commerce originally acquired the business for $33 million back in 2010, and growth figures since then too support a $50-$60 million valuation.

A PC sale removes the covenant issue and could account for ~one-third of the current market cap or more. 57% revenue growth would seem to support FTD's ability to sell that business for a reasonable price (even if its announcement that PC doesn't fit with the long-term plan admittedly hurts FTD's leverage somewhat).

Meanwhile, the International business posted constant-currency growth of nearly 7%, on the back of a 10% increase in orders. Segment EBIT rose 29% as reported and 13%+ excluding Fx. Walden said in the Q&A that "nothing in particular" jumped out in terms of the results; the business in the UK simply is executing well. And it also shows what can happen with the business model with better execution; capturing new customers also creates a larger base of repeat business, leading to revenue and margin growth.

Interflora's performance obviously provides a base of strength as FTD begins its turnaround. But it also supports the idea that the worst-case scenario here might not be that bad. Assigning that business - which now has trailing EBIT of over $18 million and revenue of $138 million - multiples in line with FLWS would value it in the range of $150 million.

One reason to take a gamble on FTD below $4-5 was that in the absolute worst-case scenario, the company still could wipe out its debt by selling Personal Creations and Interflora (even if it had to pay taxes on gains, though most of its impairments appear to have be taken in other units). That case actually is strengthened by the Q1 numbers. Adding that possibility to the fact that lenders seem willing to work with the company only builds the confidence that FTD at least have the time to try and execute its strategy - even if it doesn't work out.

All told, I'm not sure why investors sold the report here (though some quick profit-taking may have been a driver). Q1 isn't necessarily good news on the whole - but what bad news there was should have been expected. The good news from Personal Creations and Interflora means FTD should have time to try and execute its plans. A decent performance on the revenue front, ProFlowers aside, suggests that a turnaround might not be quite as difficult as feared. And the math still works in FTD's favors. As I wrote last month, a "heads I win 6x, tails I lose 1x" bet is a bet worth taking - even if the coin is weighted. There's enough in Q1, combined with a cheaper price, for me to talk myself into that bet this time.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in FTD over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I plan to buy FTD in the open market on Thursday.