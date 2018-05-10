21 Of 79 'Safer' Dividend Challengers Posted 3.95% To 12.32% Yields As Of 5/7/18

Analyst one-year targets revealed the lowest priced five of ten top "safer" LESS gain from $5k invested than from $5K invested in all ten. High price big dogs captured the 'safer' Challenger dividend prize.

Besides safety margin, "safer" dividend Challenger stocks also reported payout ratios (lower is better), total annual returns, dividend growth, and p/e ratios. Thirty-four Challengers were disqualified from "safer" selection due to negative annual returns.

Broker target-estimated 'Safer' Dividend Challenger top ten net gains ranged 18.7%-44%, by GEO, SIX, SIR, SWM, SUN, PEGI, WLKP, VLP, HMLP, topped by EQM as selected 4/30/18 and counted 5/7/18.

21 of 79 Dividend Challengers (5-9 annual dividend hikes) were tagged "safer" because they showed positive annual-returns, and free cash-flow yields greater than dividend yields 5/7/18.









Actionable Conclusions (1-5): Analysts Allege Top Five 'Safer' Dividend Challenger Stocks Net 18.7% to 44% Gains By May, 2019

Six of the ten top-yielding "safer" dividend Challenger dogs (tinted gray in the chart above) were verified as being among the Top ten gainers for the coming year based on analyst 1 year target prices. Thus the dog strategy for this group as graded by analyst estimates for May proved 60% accurate.

The following probable profit-generating trades were flagged by Projections based on estimated dividend returns from $1000 invested in each of the thirty highest yielding stocks and their aggregate one year analyst median target prices, as reported by YCharts, created the 2018-19 data points. Note: one year target prices by lone analysts were not applied. Ten probable profit-generating trades projected to May 7, 2019 were:

EQT Midstream Partners (EQM) netted $289.15 based on mean target price estimates from fifteen analysts plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 8% less than the market as a whole.

Hoegh LNG Partners (HMLP) netted $340.23 based on estimates from eight analysts plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 9% less than the market as a whole.

Valero Energy Partners (VLO) netted $293.93 based on target price estimates from sixteen analysts, plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 18% less than the market as a whole.

Westlake Chemical (WLKP) netted $272.34 per a median target estimate from six analysts, plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 5% more than the market as a whole.

Pattern Energy Group (PEGI) netted $267.18 based on dividends plus the median of annual price estimates from fifteen analysts less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 2% less than the market as a whole.

Sunoco (SUN) netted $263.18 based on target price estimates from seventeen analysts, plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 38% less than the market as a whole.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (SWM) netted $213.52 based on target price estimates from two analysts, plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 30% more than the market as a whole.

Select Income REIT (SIR) netted $211.07 per a median target estimate from five analysts, plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 23% less than the market as a whole.

Six Flags Entertainment (SIX) netted $210.15 based on dividends plus median target price estimate from twelve analysts less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 10% more than the market as a whole.

The GEO Group (GEO) netted $187.20, based on dividends plus target price estimates from three analysts plus dividends with broker fees subtracted. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 26% more than the market as a whole.

Average net gain in dividend and price was 27% on $10k invested as $1k in each of these ten"Safer" Dividend Challenger dogs. This gain estimate was subject to average volatility 3% less than the market as a whole.













The Dividend Dogs Rule

The "dog" moniker was earned by stocks exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More specifically, these are, in fact, best called, "underdogs."

'Safer' May Dividend Challenger Dogs

David Fish's Dividend Challenger Index members listed as of 4/30/18 were paired with annual dividends and prices posted as of 5/7/18 from YCharts. Results from that data charted below and screened for "safer" supporting annual returns and cash flow yields showed the top nine represented five of eleven business sectors in the Morningstar scheme.

'Safer' Dividends From Six Sectors On The Challenger List

The 21 firms whose dividends were backed by adequate cash as of May 7 represented six Morningstar sectors. The sector representation broke-out, thus: Energy (5); Real Estate (9); Industrials (1); Utilities (2); Basic Materials (2); Consumer Cyclical (2); Communication Services (0); Consumer Defensive (0); Financial Services (0); Healthcare (0); Technology (0).

Challengers With "Safer" Dividends

Periodic Safety Inspection

A previous article discussed the attributes of the top thirty of the 79 Challenger stocks from which these 21 'Safer' dividend providers were sorted. You see below the list of 21 that passed the "safety" check with positive annual returns and free annual cash flow yield enough to cover their estimated annual dividend yield.









Corporate financial priorities however is easily rearranged by any board of directors promoting company policies canceling or varying the payout of dividends to shareholders. This article contends that adequate cash flow is a strong justification for a company to sustain annual dividend increases.

Four additional columns of financial data, listed after the Safety Margin figures above, reveal payout ratios (lower is better), total annual returns, dividend growth levels, and p/e ratios for each stock. This data is provided to reach beyond yield to select reliable payout stocks. Positive results in all five columns after the dividend ratio is a remarkably solid financial signal.

To quantify top dog rankings, analyst median price target estimates provided a "market sentiment" gauge of upside potential. Added to the simple high yield "dog" metric, analyst mean price target estimates became another tool to dig out bargains.

Yield Metrics Found 17% LESS Gain From Lowest Priced 'Safer' Dividend Challengers

Ten 'Safer' Dividend Challenger firms with the biggest yields May 7, per YCharts data, ranked themselves by yield as follows:

















Actionable Conclusions: Analysts Expected 5 Lowest Challengers, To Deliver (12) 17.18% VS. (13) 20.71% Net Gains from All Ten by May, 2019













$5000 invested as $1k in each of the five lowest priced stocks in the 'safer' ten dividend Challenger pack by yield were determined by analyst 1 year targets to deliver 17.02% LESS gain than $5,000 invested as $.5k in all ten. The high price big dogs took back their lead.

The seventh lowest priced of all ten, The GEO Group (GEO) showed the best net gain of 43.98% per analyst targets.





Lowest priced five "safe" dividend Challenger dogs as of May 7 were: Arbor Realty Trust (ABR); Medical Properties Trust (MPW); Hoegh LNG Partners (HMLP); Pattern Energy Group (PEGI); Select Income REIT (SIR), with prices ranging from $9.39 to $20.34.

Higher priced four 'Safer' Dividend Challenger dogs as of May 7 were: GasLog Partners (GLOP); Schweitzer-Mauduit International (SWM); The GEO Group (GEO); Sunoco (NYSE:SUN); Tallgrass Energy Partners (TEP); EQT Midstream Partners (EQM), with prices ranging from $24.15 to $54.02.

This distinction between five low priced dividend dogs and the general field of ten reflects the "basic method" Michael B. O'Higgins employed for beating the Dow. The added scale of projected gains based on analyst targets contributed a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here and now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. Its also the work analysts got paid big bucks to do.

Caution is advised, however, as analysts are historically 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and about 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of the change.

The net gain estimates mentioned above did not factor-in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

See my instablog for specific instructions about how to best apply the dividend dog data featured in this article, this glossary instablog to interpret my abbreviated headings, and this instablog to aid your safe investing. --Fredrik Arnold

Graphs and charts were compiled by Rydlun & Co., LLC from data derived from www.ycharts. com; www.finance.yahoo.com; analyst mean target price by Thomson/First Call in Yahoo Finance. Dog photo from: rockcrawler.com

