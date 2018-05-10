U.S. Inflation Rose 0.2% In April, 2.5% Over Last 12 Months

Non-seasonally adjusted inflation was up 0.4% in April, meaning holders of TIPS will see principal balances rise 0.4% in June.

Core inflation was up 0.1% for the month and has increased 2.1% over the last 12 months. That's the definition of 'moderate inflation.'

The Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers (CPI-U) increased 0.2% in April on a seasonally adjusted basis, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today. Over the last 12 months, 'headline inflation' rose 2.5%.

The April number was below the consensus estimate of 0.3% and followed a decline of 0.1% in March. Those numbers indicate moderate inflation, but the 12-month increase of 2.5% indicates steadily climbing inflation. Last June, this number fell to 1.6%

For the month, gasoline prices rose 3.0% and are up 13.4% over the last year. Food prices gained 0.3%, the highest increase in this category since March 2017. Apparel prices were also up 0.3%. But those gains were partially offset by declines in electricity (down 0.6%), used cars and trucks (down 1.6%) and new vehicles (down 0.5%).

Core inflation - which strips out energy and food - rose 0.1% in April and was up 2.1% over the last 12 months. It was the second month in a row with annual core inflation above 2.0%, the Federal Reserve's unofficial target for U.S. inflation. Here is the one-year trend for all-items and core inflation, showing the rising trend for both indexes since fall 2017.

What this means for TIPS and I Bonds. Investors in inflation-adjusted investments are also interested in non-seasonally adjusted inflation, which is used to adjust the principal balances of TIPS and set future interest rates for I Bonds. For April, the BLS set the CPI-U index at 250.546, an increase of 0.4% over the March number.

That means holders of Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities will see their principal balances climb 0.4% in June. Here are the new June inflation indexes for all TIPS.

For investors in U.S. Series I Savings Bonds, the April inflation number is the first in a six-month series that will reset the I Bond's inflation-adjusted variable rate on November 1, 2018. Today's report continues a four-month trend of surging inflation, with the CPI-U index rising 1.62% over that period. Here are the numbers:

What this means for future interest rates. April inflation came in slightly below the consensus estimate of 0.3%, but that isn't enough to calm fears of future Federal Reserve actions to raise short-term interest rates. With annual headline and core inflation both running above 2.0%, the Fed knows that inflation has reached the moderate zone and bears watching. And expected increases in gasoline prices this summer will add to the inflation pressures.

Wages, however, haven't yet shown signs of surging, as noted in this morning's Wall Street Journal report:

Fed policy makers are monitoring the inflation picture closely, looking for signs that a tightening labor market and continued economic growth are generating stronger wage and price increases after years of weak inflation.

At this point, the Federal Reserve can be expected to raise short-term interest rates at least twice more in 2018. If inflation continues rising - which looks probable - the Fed will likely add a third increase this year.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.