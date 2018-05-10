A 60% Dividend Cut Coming To A REIT Near You

We have been expecting a dividend cut for some time and have been surprised at the company's decision to keep paying above cash flow.

The Board continues to evaluate our dividend policy in light of the ongoing strategic review, our results of operations, liquidity needs and other factors. We expect the Board to make a final determination on the amount of the first quarter dividend by June 1, 2018 and, consistent with past practice, to maintain the payment date as June 22. While the amount of such dividend has not yet been determined, it may be less than dividends declared in prior quarters, and such difference could be material.

That was part of the press release this morning from New Senior Investments (SNR) and we feel it was long overdue. To get a sense of how much of a cut we are talking about, let's examine the results.

Source: SNR Q1-2018 supplemental

The trend is definitely not SNR investor's friend. This was the seventh consecutive quarter of deterioration and funds available for distribution actually came in at a paltry $0.18/share. To put that in context, the dividend was $0.26 in the last quarter giving it a sub 70% coverage of its dividend.

The triple-net portfolio had another quarter of both occupancy and EBITDARM coverage ratio declines.

This seems to be mainly the impact of the higher rents that SNR is charging its tenants.

Things were actually worse on the managed portfolio side where SNR is exposed to all the ups and downs (well mainly downs lately) of the cycle.

SNR did have one saving grace and that was relief from persistently rising interest expense every quarter. However this was due to the large asset sale in Q4-2017 where proceeds reduced outstanding debt amounts. SNR is still very exposed to floating rates at the moment.

Holiday transaction

While the rest of the report did not surprise us, this little bit sure did.

As part of the strategic review process, on May 9, 2018, the Company entered into an agreement (the "Termination Agreement") to terminate its triple net leases with affiliates of Holiday Retirement (collectively, "Holiday"). In exchange, the Company will receive $116 million of total consideration, including a $70 million termination payment and $46 million of retained security deposits. The effectiveness of the lease termination is subject to the Company completing a refinancing of the existing debt on the portfolio, which had an outstanding face amount of approximately $666 million as of March 31, 2018 and a current coupon of 4.15%, on or before May 21, 2018. The Company expects to refinance the existing debt with a one-year $720 million secured loan bearing interest at LIBOR plus 4.0% for the first six months and increasing by 50 basis points after the sixth monthly payment date and by an additional 50 basis points after the ninth monthly payment date. If the Company is successful in refinancing the existing debt, the Company is expected to incur approximately $65 million of prepayment fees and expenses. The refinancing is expected to close in May, but it has not been completed and there can be no assurances that it will be completed on the expected terms or at all. In addition, the parties have agreed to enter into property management agreements (collectively, the "Management Agreements"), concurrently with the termination of the leases, pursuant to which the Company will pay a management fee equal to (x) a monthly base fee in the amount of 5% of Effective Gross Income (as defined in the Management Agreements) in the first year and 4.5% of Effective Gross Income for the remainder of the term, and (y) provided the portfolio achieves certain performance thresholds, an annual incentive fee in an amount not to exceed 2% of the portfolio's Effective Gross Income. The Management Agreements are freely terminable without penalty after the first year of the term.

This was quite a baffling move to us as the triple-net had been a relatively bright spot for SNR. SNR is now moving to become the operator of these assets as well effectively making their portfolio completely managed. The really shocking part for us was that SNR will change this from a fixed rate of 4.21% interest rate to a LIBOR plus 4%. This will increase to a LIBOR plus 5% within 9 months. Based on current forward LIBOR curve, the company could pay as much as 7% interest $666 million of debt. That is an additional annualized interest payments of $19 million. Now the delta on the termination fees from Holiday and the prepayment fees on the mortgage, is about $50 million so there is some built in cushion to turn this around but we are not sure what exactly the company is trying to accomplish when it cannot stabilize margins on its existing managed portfolio.

Conclusion

The size of the dividend cut will likely be very large as after this refinancing and assuming the portfolio quality stays constant, SNR will struggle to generate $0.13/quarter of FAD. A $0.10/share of dividend per quarter makes the most likely sense. Although at this point we are wondering, why even bother? The best way to end this painful saga would be sell the portfolio as a whole and end the management agreement with Fortress without penalties. It is possible that SNR is seeing bids for a fully managed portfolio and this is designed to be a setup in that direction, although we are skeptical. If the shares tank enough, we might see it is a speculative play, but for now we are staying on the sidelines and maintaining our "Hold" rating.

About Wheel of Fortune

Wheel of Fortune is a leading and comprehensive marketplace service, dedicated to picking the best risk-adjusted opportunities in stocks, bonds, ETFs and CEFs. We look for securities from an income and capital appreciation standpoint and focus primarily on managing risk in trades. We use options frequently to minimize risk and enhance returns.

We invite readers to have a closer look at our investment strategy and our best current picks. For more information, click here.

Disclaimer: Please note that this is not financial advice. It may seem like it, sound like it, but surprisingly, it is not. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints.

Seeking Alpha has changed its policies. Previously "following" someone required a ritualistic commitment and an offering of not less than 4 oxen or 3 breeding horses. Now, all it takes is one click! If you enjoyed this article, please scroll up and click on the "Follow" button next to my name to not miss my future articles. If you did not like this article, please read it again, change your mind and then click on the "Follow" button next to my name to not miss my future articles.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.