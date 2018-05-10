Avoid Industrials

The best thing is to cut exposure to industrials and to wait for a better timing.

Industrial stocks are very likely to underperform the market and have not delivered alpha for the first time since 2015.

Industrials stocks are weakening. Everyone who bought in December of 2017 is currently breakeven while people who bought the top are down more than 9%. In this article, I will explain why traders should wait for a better entry when it comes to industrial stocks.

Note that I mean the SPDR Select Sector Industrial ETF (NYSEARCA:XLI) when I am talking about "industrials". This is the most active industrial ETF and the best tracker of the S&P Industrial Index.

Source: KWM Industrials

Economic Growth Is Key

In April I wrote an article about the industrial ETF (XLI). One of the things I mentioned was the fact that industrials can be used as a trading vehicle.

Buyers of XLI are buying one of the most cyclical sectors on the market. Moreover, industrial companies are mainly depending on capital spending in the economy. Or to put it in other words: economic expectations are key.

That being said, and before I go into any more details about XLI, let us look at the graph below. In most of my articles, I discuss economic growth. Economic growth can be defined by GDP growth, industrial production or even total automotive sales. However, what we need is a leading indicator. The ISM manufacturing index is such an indicator. I often combine it with leading regional manufacturing surveys to get a better picture of the economy. What these indices tell us is what we can expect in terms of economic growth over the next 1-3 months.

In this case, the "problem" is that sentiment has peaked at record levels and is currently falling back. The ISM manufacturing index dropped 2 points from 59.3 to 57.3 in April.

In this case, even red-hot future capital expenditure expectations are falling. However, just like the ISM index, we still see that sentiment is at extremely strong levels.

The problem as I just mentioned is that the trend matters more than the current ISM number so to speak. The growth acceleration trend between 2016 and the first quarter of 2018 has benefited stocks, commodities and, of course, hard economic data like industrial production (graph below).

Source: Author's Spreadsheets (Raw Data: ISM, St. Louis FED)

Industrial production has printed two consecutive months of growth above 4.3%. These are the strongest levels since 2014 and a perfect confirmation of the leading ISM index. That is also the reason why it is likely that industrial production grows further towards the 5% mark over the next 2 months. It has been predicted by strong sentiment in quarter one. It is more likely that we are going to get some weakness in the third quarter. And even that should not be a problem as ISM levels stay steady.

Industrials Are Underperforming

One thing that does matter a lot is the underperformance of industrial stocks compared to the S&P 500. The graph below compares the ratio spread between industrial stocks and the S&P 500 to the ISM manufacturing index (blue line). We see that traders have reacted to the news and started selling industrials stocks.

Moreover, for the first time since 2015, investors who were long XLI did not get any alpha over the S&P 500 as the graph below shows. I subtracted the S&P 500's Y/Y performance from the Y/Y performance of XLI. What we see is the same trend we saw in 2011 and 2014 after sentiment has hit strong levels.

That being said, it is highly likely that this is going to continue until sentiment bottoms which could take another couple of months.

Source: Author's Spreadsheets (Raw Data: ISM)

Game Plan

The current situation is as follows: economic growth is at solid levels. However, the trend is down and peak sentiment is behind us. This does not mean that a recession is imminent, nor does it mean that one should sell all stocks.

What it does mean is that industrials are very likely to underperform over the next 3-6 months. We are in a similar situation as we were in 2011 and 2014 which means that industrial stocks are unlikely to deliver alpha.

That being said, there are a few options one could take. One of those options would be to short industrial stocks and to buy a defensive ETF. A possible trade could be to buy consumer staples and to short industrials. That trade can be seen below:

Fundamental Chart data by YCharts

However, I won't do such a trade given that late-cycle inflation pressure from commodities like oil is still putting tremendous pressure on defensives. That's why I won't go long these sectors.

The best thing to do right now is to cut exposure to industrials and to play it safe. One should expect to gain no alpha on the mid-term.

Note that I am not saying that long-term dividend investors should sell their shares. Most of these investors ignore the economic cycle. Also note once again that I am not calling for a recession. It is just extremely important to know that industrials are very likely to underperform.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article serves the sole purpose of adding value to the research process. Always take care of your own risk management and asset allocation.