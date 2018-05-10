Autolus Therapeutics Aims For $100 Million U.S. IPO

I'll provide an update when we learn further IPO details from management.

The firm is developing a large and varied pipeline of CAR T-based cancer treatment candidates.

Autolus Therapeutics wants to raise public funding from the sale of its ADSs in a U.S. IPO.

Quick Take

Autolus Therapeutics (AUTL) intends to raise $100 million in an IPO from the sale of ADSs, according to an F-1 registration statement.

The firm is developing a pipeline of CAR-T treatment candidates for various forms of blood cancers.

AUTL has an ambitious approach to developing a large family of potential treatments which will require even larger amounts of capital.

When we learn IPO pricing and valuation assumptions, I’ll update with a final opinion.

Company And Technology

London, UK-based Autolus was founded as a spin-out from University College London to develop CAR-T cell-based therapies for a number of blood cancer indications.

Management is headed by CEO Christian Itin, Ph.D., who has been with the firm since 2014 and was previously Chairman and CEO of Cytos Biotechnology and CEO of Micromet, a biopharmaceutical company. He also was co-founder of Zyomyx, a protein chip firm.

AUTL has licensed its primary technologies from University College London and intends to develop a number of its candidates in collaboration with the University.

Shareholders in the company include Syncona Portfolio Limited (40.6% pre-IPO), Woodford Affiliates (26.4%) and Arix Bioscience Holdings (9.1%). CEO Itin holds 3.6% of company stock pre-IPO.

Autolus has created a pipeline of treatment candidates using CAR-T technologies. Cancers grow as a result of their ability to repel T cells from the body’s immune system, along with other defense mechanisms.

Management believes its technologies can introduce new programming into the body’s T cells to enable them to recognize and penetrate cancer cells and their defense mechanisms.

Below is a brief overview video of how CAR-T cell therapies work:

The firm is currently in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for four of its candidates.

The company’s current pipeline status is shown below:

Market And Competition

According to a 2017 market research report by Coherent Market Insights, the global CAR T cell therapy market is expected to reach $8.5 billion by 2028.

The graphic below shows the forecasted growth trajectory over that period:

North America is expected to account for the strongest demand due to high rate of blood cancer, with over 171,000 people diagnosed with blood cancer each year.

Europe is expected to be the next biggest market but the Asia Pacific market will grow at the fastest rate, a forecasted CAGR of 62.5% from 2019 to 2028. Japan and China will be primary regions of focus for biopharmas initially targeting the region.

Major competitors that are developing CAR-T treatments for cancers include:

Novartis (NVS)

Gilead Sciences (GILD)

Celgene (CELG)

Janssen Biotech (JNJ)

Bluebird bio (BLUE)

Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY)

Seattle Genetics (SGEN)

Amgen (AMGN)

Juno Therapeutics (JUNO)

Financial Performance

AUTL’s recent financial results are typical of clinical stage biopharmas in that they feature little in the way of revenue and significant R&D and G&A expenses associated with a large and diverse development pipeline.

Below are the company’s financial results for the past two fiscal years (Audited GAAP):

As of September 30, 2017, the company had $137 million in cash and $6 million in total liabilities.

IPO Details

Autolus intends to sell ADSs representing underlying common stock to raise $100 million in gross proceeds from an IPO, although the final amount may differ as this is a typical placeholder figure.

There is currently no disclosure of an expression of interest for existing shareholders to buy into the IPO. It is typical for biopharma IPOs in the current environment to have at least one existing investor purchase part of the IPO as ‘support.’

Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

to contribute to the clinical trial conducted by UCL for AUTO1 in adult ALL and complete the proof-of-concept phases of our Phase 1/2 clinical trials of AUTO2 in multiple myeloma, AUTO3 in pediatric ALL and DLBCL, and AUTO4 in peripheral T-cell lymphoma, and advance three of these product candidates through later phases of clinical development and, potentially, registration; to develop AUTO3 NG and AUTO5, our earlier stage hematological programs, and AUTO6 NG and AUTO7, our product candidates targeting solid tumor indications, through completion the proof-of-concept phases of Phase 1/2 clinical trials; to fund our research and development activities to further expand our T cell programming technologies and develop future product candidates and follow-on versions of our more advanced product candidates; to fund our manufacturing activities to support our ongoing and future clinical trials and potential commercial launch; and for other general corporate purposes, including general and administrative expenses, development of our commercial infrastructure and working capital.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow isn’t available yet.

Listed bookrunners of the IPO are Goldman Sachs, Jefferies Wells Fargo Securities and William Blair.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: Not on calendar yet.

