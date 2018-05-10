URA - The Nuclear Option

Following the 2011 Fukushima nuclear disaster, the price of uranium has been cheap. The incident greatly decreased demand for uranium, and the shale boom has also made it tougher for nuclear power plants to compete with natural gas facilities. Since the bulk of Japan's reactor fleet remains offline, an oversupply of uranium has formed, keeping strong downward pressure on spot prices. However, it seems as if the trend should start to reverse soon, favoring the supply side. Producers have cut production, while Japan is beginning to bring old reactors back online and other nations around the globe are constructing nuclear facilities.

One way investors could play this shift is via the Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA). Looking at the past five years, we see the fund is down 61%, a sharp contrast to that of the S&P's 60% increase. While this is no surprise given the background noted above, it does present investors with a favorable entry point.

ETF Details

The fund's 0.37% yield is not material to the thesis and should not be the focus of the fund's investors. The focus is potential share price appreciation. The fund itself is a bit smaller than your average ETF and has 39 holdings, with the top 10 comprising a little over 67% of the fund. The largest allocation is to Cameco Corp (CCJ).

The fund currently trades at a slight 1.02% premium to net asset value and has spent time on both sides of the NAV line over the past three months. The fund's reasonable expense of 0.69% is also important to note.

Japan's Nuclear Program Coming Back Online

Japan imports approximately 90% of its energy requirements, and nuclear power has long been a popular option since the first commercial nuclear reactor came online in 1966. Since then, the fleet had grown to over 50 active reactors in the four decades following. After the Fukushima disaster in 2011, the country's nuclear program was placed under review and now, seven years later, just seven reactors have been brought back online. This significant reduction in the use of nuclear power greatly impacted the demand for uranium, since Japan has the third largest number of nuclear reactors in a single nation (behind only the U.S. and France).

Growing Demand Globally

In addition to Japan's reemerging nuclear power program, other countries are looking to adopt nuclear power as a commercial energy source.

2015 and 2016 showed the highest annual growth in nuclear capacity in 25 years, as countries continued to look for more efficient ways to generate electricity while reducing CO 2 emissions. Nuclear energy is currently a more viable solution than wind and solar energies on the largest of scales, and nations such as China have a long runway of growth planned. That will be a large driver for the high demand in uranium required for their nuclear programs. Source

Reduced Supply

In addition to the growing demand for uranium, output has been restricted by key suppliers, helping to stabilize prices in the near term in conjunction with the goal of increasing spot prices for the future. Starting in 2018, Kazatomprom stated that it would be slashing uranium production by 20% over the next three years, which translates to 11,000 tonnes, or about 7.5% of the global supply.

Cameco has also been actively working to manage supply as early as 2016, when it suspended operations at Rabbit Lake, reduced McArthur operations, and suspended all U.S. operations. In 2017, the company announced it would suspend McArthur/Key Lake for 10 months starting in January 2018. This move is estimated to take approximately 14-15 million lbs. out of the global uranium supply.

Lastly, Areva reduced guidance for output at Somair and Cominak, with further cuts expected in the near future.

Reduced Supply and Increased Mean Uncovered Demand

As a result of the shifting of supply and demand, there are 1.2 billion pounds of uranium needed for utilities that remain uncontracted. Many utility companies have not bothered to sign new deals as spot prices have been historically low in the past seven years. Approximately as much as 24% of 2021's uranium demand will be uncovered, with as much as 62% possibly uncovered by 2025, as large contracts that were signed in 2005 through 2007 will begin to fall off. With all of these factors lining up, it could be the perfect storm for a spike in uranium prices.

Conclusion

With the meaningful production cuts by the world's top suppliers and the global growth in the use of nuclear power, the stage is set for a potential supply shortage and upward pressure on spot prices. The same was true when long-term utility contracts were rolling off simultaneously in 2007, causing a spike in demand and higher prices. While it might take a couple of years for similar events to unfold, investors who get in now and patiently wait will be rewarded.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CCJ.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.