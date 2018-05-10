Kopin Q1 2018 Results Highlights

Kopin (KOPN) released Q1 results on May 8, 2018, and there were a number of items investors need to take note of. Below are my early observations from the release and conference call.

As US Military Spending Ramps, Kopin Remains Primary Display Supplier

Let's put the online rumors of an imminent switch to eMagin (EMAN) OLED for the F35 Augmented Reality helmet to rest. It's not happening near term (sorry eMagin shareholders). Kopin remains the sole supplier of displays for the F35 helmet at least through 2019. Furthermore, the new Kopin Brillian modules increase display luminance to over 34,000 nits along with other improvements to maintain technical superiority over OLED for the F35 AR helmet. Kopin's unique transmissive AMLCD display technology is still the best choice for full optical see-through arrangements. This is particularly true for avionic helmets where you need an ultra-high brightness display to compete with sunlight above the cloud canopy.

Other positive notes are continued design wins for Family of Weapon Sights: FWS-Individual and early work on FWS-Crew. Both will contribute meaningful revenue to Kopin over the next 5 years. Bottom line, watch for Kopin's Military Revenue to grow at least 10% annually as these programs ramp.

In fact, as the military business continues to grow and Kopin shifts its focus to enterprise and consumer mass markets, there may be an opportunity to spin off the military business and create additional shareholder value and add some liquidity to Kopin's balance sheet.

China Will Be The Epicenter Of AR & VR Growth and Kopin Is Already There

Kopin contributed capital and Intellectual Property to a Joint Venture in China during the quarter totaling $4.6M. This is either for the previously announced Lenovo (OTCPK:LNVGY) New Vision JV, that is bringing enterprise smart glasses to market (C220 shown at CES 2018), or the new PICO Eagle VR device that was also shown at CES. Either way, very positive to see Kopin with a growing footprint in China - as noted in this article from TechCrunch, China will be the epicenter for AR and VR growth. Kopin has an early and very large lead here.

Even bigger news - ground has been broken on the new OLED fab that Kopin is building with global display giant BOE. BOE is the leading supplier of smartphone displays globally but needs OLED micro display partner Kopin for the coming wave of mobile VR (and later AR) devices. This fab will be up and running by year end 2019 as previously announced with BOE contributing the lion's share of capital investment and Kopin providing IP. I see this timing as foundational to my belief that Kopin and BOE together will be shipping OLED displays inside millions of lightweight wireless VR headsets annually within 5 years.

Enterprise AR Is Ramping With Kopin Inside

I have written extensively about Kopin's design win dominance in the enterprise AR segment. To remind investors, Kopin has display, optics, speech cancellation technology, and licensable IP in the following volume shipping devices (content varies by device):

RealWear HMT-1 - see HON) their recent partnership with Honeywell

Vuzix M300

Google Glass Enterprise Edition

Fujitsu HMD

3M Scott Safety Thermal Imager SCBA for firefighters

Notice I qualify these as volume shipping devices. Kopin has a number of other design wins, but I believe all of these devices will individually ship in excess of at least 10,000 units in 2018. Kopin content per device ranges from $50 on the low end to an estimated $130 on the high end based on information I have.

Additionally, during the call CEO John Fan announced an additional enterprise design-in win for a headset to be released by a global Tier One customer in 2018. When pressed for more information, it was hinted that the customer is a "Silicon Valley type of company." I believe there is a good chance this new device could be the Google Glass 3 design win I predicted in my recent article "No More Hopin' For Kopin." If I am wrong, and it's an entirely new customer, that's even more exciting as it would mean a new Silicon Valley tech titan is entering the Kopin customer list. In addition to Google. Either way, this means a large display, optics, speech enhancement component order prior to launch.

Watch Augmented World Expo May 30th to June 1st for hints as to what's coming from Kopin for enterprise AR. I think their licensable Golden-i platform will garner lots of attention in addition to a number of current display and component customers showcasing devices.

Kopin Now Has First-Mover Advantage In Consumer AR

A potential major revenue driver for 2018 and beyond was announced the day before earnings on May 7th: SOLOS launched and is available to consumers now. It is the only volume shipping consumer AR smart glasses platform with a hands-free voice interface available today. Kopin has beat bigger brands to market and if they expand the ecosystem to broaden the appeal, the SOLOS platform could grow quickly and evolve into the consumer smart glasses we have been waiting for. Kopin is wisely targeting the athletic segment with a device that solves a problem and fulfills a need. This device showcases Kopin's unique Pupil optics and Whisper speech enhancement technology. Watch for the success here to lead to licensing deals with larger brands or the SOLOS brand itself taking a leadership position in the broader consumer space.

Remember, as SOLOS is a division of Kopin, each device sold at MSRP drives $499 of top-line revenue and healthy gross margin. More importantly, since true demand is unknown, I don't believe the full potential of SOLOS has been baked into the 2018 guidance and revenue forecast of $35M to $40M that management affirmed on the call.

Based on my own estimates, I believe Kopin can deliver $42M in revenue for 2018 with SOLOS being the surprise upside driver as athletes snap up the device to improve their training regimes.

Based on these factors, I am maintaining my recently published revenue and earnings forecasts and revise my price target to $10 per share by year end 2018. Furthermore, as enterprise AR sees wide adoption and consumer devices see take-up, Kopin's rapid revenue growth in 2019 will see it commanding a $25 to $30 share price within 12-18 months.

I continue to add to my long position in Kopin.

Disclosure: I am/we are long KOPN.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

