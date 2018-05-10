Tyler Technologies Acquires Sage Data Security For Managed Threat Detection

With the deal, TYL is expanding its offerings to local governments in need of proactive data security technologies and service options.

Sage has created a consulting and managed services company that assists clients in cybersecurity threat detection.

Tyler Technologies has announced the acquisition of Sage Data Security for an undisclosed amount.

Quick Take

Tyler Technologies (TYL) announced that it has acquired Sage Data Security for an undisclosed sum.

Sage has created a managed security and consulting services company to help enterprises better defend against cybersecurity threats.

TYL hopes to expand its software and service offerings to local governments buy acquiring Sage's consulting and managed service system, especially its nDiscovery threat detection capabilities.

Target Company

Portland, Maine-based Sage was founded in 2002 to provide consulting for cybersecurity engagements with SME businesses.

Management is headed by founder and CEO Sari Greene, who has held numerous positions in the security industry and is the author of a security practices book and online video course.

Below is an overview video of Sage's nDiscovery Threat Detection service:

(Source: Sage Data Security)

Sage's primary offerings include:

Advisory

Assurance

Threat detection

The firm has 240 clients in a variety of sectors such as healthcare, retail, financial, government, and education.

There have been no disclosed funding rounds, so it is likely the firm is bootstrapped or financed by local investors.

Market & Competition

According to a 2017 market research report by MarketsAndMarkets, the global cybersecurity market is expected to reach $231.94 billion by 2022.

This represents a CAGR of 11.0% from 2017's baseline of $137.85 billion.

While the managed security and consulting services segment of the market is much smaller, given the increased focus by businesses on securing their increasing IT investments, I expect the growth rate for managed services to match that of the overall CAGR within the industry.

The main drivers for this expected growth are the increased adoption by enterprises of cloud computing as they transition from on-premises environments as well as the constantly evolving threats from hackers and even state-level actors.

Major competitive vendors that provide managed security services and consulting include:

Symantec (SYMC)

SecureWorks (SCWX)

CNS Group

IBM (IBM)

Proficio

Accenture (ACN)

Optiv (OPTV)

Assuria

Honeywell (HON)

Tata Consultancy Services (OTCPK:TTNQY)

There are numerous other large, medium, and small cybersecurity consulting and services vendors across a range of functionalities and geographies.

Acquisition Terms and Rationale

Tyler didn't disclose the acquisition price or terms and didn't file an 8-K or disclose a change in financial guidance, so the deal was likely for a non-material amount for Tyler's current $7.8 billion market capitalization.

Consulting services are frequently acquired for low single-digit multiples of their revenues. Given Sage's size of 45 employees, its annual revenues were likely under $10 million and the multiple was likely between 1 and 1.5, so I expect the deal was for less than $15 million in total consideration.

Tyler is focused on providing software solutions to the public sector and is acquiring Sage to expand its consultative cybersecurity offerings to government agencies.

Sage provides an outside team to assist organizations in detecting threats and all of its operations and employees are expected to become part of a new 'independent department for client data security'. The group will continue to operate as an entity within Tyler.

As Tyler's president Lynn Moore stated in the deal announcement:

The acquisition of Sage enables Tyler to be as proactive as possible in offering data security expertise and services, as risks to data are becoming more prevalent across all industries, including the public sector. With the addition of Sage and its core product for managed threat detection, nDiscovery, Tyler clients will have the opportunity to add an additional layer of security in a cost-effective way.

TYL's stock has risen slightly in the eight days after the announcement as the chart below indicates:

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

More important is TYL's stock performance in the last 12 months, with the stock rising from $170 to $227, a 33.5% gain.

This performance has been more than double the S&P 500 index during the same period and provides TYL with the resources to acquire the capabilities it needs as management seeks to improve its offerings to government organizations in the U.S.

The firm's prospects are buoyed by improving local government finances in the wake of the financial crisis of 2008/2009. While it's taken years to dig out of that financial hole, local governments are spending more than previously, especially in the area of cybersecurity.

The deal for Sage is a strategic move that makes sense and should result in quick integration in the coming quarters. I'm bullish for TYL as it continues its focus on government software and security.

