Iamgold - A Solid Quarter Makes Us All Happy

Revenue came in at $314.5 million which beat the consensus estimate by over $13 million. IAG posted net earnings attributable to equity holders of $42.3 million, or $0.09 per share.

Image: Burkina Faso - Essakane gold mine

Investment thesis:

IAMGOLD (IAG) is a leading mid-tier gold producer based in Canada with five operating gold mines spread across three different continents. The company also has four development projects (Westwood in Quebec, rare earth elements in Quebec, Saramacca in Guyana and Camp Caiman in French Guiana).

IAMGOLD presents a straightforward production model based on three primary producing gold mines with excellent growth potential. The Rosebel complex (Suriname), including the Saramacca and the Brokolonko fields, is promising. Furthermore, the company has ample liquidity and no net debt, which is paramount for a successful investment long term.

IAMGOLD should be considered as an excellent long-term investment and can be safely accumulated.

Source: IAG May Presentation.

Steve Letwin, the CEO, said in the conference call:

[W]e had a very exceptional start to the year, with a significant increase in net earnings. Our operating performance was outstanding, with Essakane and Westwood delivering record production. And we improved on all of our cost metrics. Our balance sheet remains very strong. Our growth projects are on track, and we confirm production and cost guidance for the year.

Reserve life is now 16 years.

Source: IAG Presentation 4Q'17

Note: IAMGOLD is targeting 1.2-1.3 million oz. by 2022 with AISC below $850/oz

IAMGOLD financial snapshot - the raw numbers:

IAMGOLD 1Q'15 2Q'15 3Q'15 4Q'15 1Q'16 2Q'16 3Q'16 4Q'16 1Q'17 2Q'17 3Q'17 4Q'17 1Q'18 Total Revenues in $ Million 244.7 226.5 207.6 238.2 219.7 232.5 282.4 252.5 260.5 274.5 268.8 291.1 314.5 Net Income in $ Million 24.1 −19.7 −83.8 −675.9 53.1 −12.2 17.0 −5.3 −18.0 506.5 30.8 −17.7 42.3 EBITDA $ Million 81.2 62.1 0.5 −629.9 128.3 74.4 111.1 67.9 59.7 638.5 101.0 82.0 122.9 Profit margin % (0 if loss) 9.8% 0 0 0 24.2% 0 6.0% 0 0 184.5% 11.5% 0 13.4% EPS diluted in $/share 0.06 −0.05 −0.21 −1.73 0.13 −0.03 0.04 −0.02 −0.04 1.08 0.07 −0.04 0.09 Cash from operations in $ Million 30,0 31.7 13.9 −37.3 51.4 71.2 126.6 65.2 68.3 88.7 77.0 65.2 106.0 Capital Expenditure in $ Million 50.5 59.1 43.4 60.0 69.6 87.2 82.3 61.8 46.0 59.0 44.7 89.8 68.4 Free Cash Flow in $ Million −20.5 −27.4 −29.5 −97.3 −18.2 −16.0 44.3 3.4 22.3 29.7 32.3 −24.6 37.6 Cash and short term investments $ Million 730.1 679.2 633.1 481.2 587.2 554.5 627.6 652.2 1,073.1 776.2 810.6 791,3 831.9 Long term Debt in $ Million 636.7 637.0 627.8 698.1 628.5 628.9 484.8 485.1 899.2 392.2 388.7 391.6 392.5 Dividend per share in $ 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Shares outstanding (diluted) in Million 385.1 391.4 391.4 391.7 398.0 405.9 432.2 456.0 457.5 469.3 469.3 469.9 470.9

Source: Company filing and Morningstar

IAMGOLD - Gold Production and balance sheet details:

1 - Revenues



The quarterly revenue came in at $314.5 million which beat the consensus estimate by over $13 million. IAG posted net earnings attributable to equity holders of $42.3 million, or $0.09 per share; up from Q1'17 by $60.3 million, or $0.13 per share, representing a whopping 335% increase. The chart above is very telling.

In short, "First Quarter 2018 Results: Net Earnings Up 335%; Operating Cash Flow Up 58%; Growth Projects Firmly on Track."

Carol Banducci, the CFO, said in the conference call:

We had a strong first quarter. The financial results reflect outstanding operating performance as well as a higher gold price. The combined operating earnings from Essakane, Rosebel and Westwood doubled from the same quarter last year and each operation generated positive free cash flow.

2 - Free Cash Flow

One crucial financial element that deserves some serious attention is the ability of the company to deliver sufficient free cash flow. On a yearly basis, IAG FCF is now $75 million ("TTM") (despite a negative FCF for the fourth-quarter of $24.6 million).

Free cash flow is an important clue that should always be carefully evaluated when looking at a long-term investment. FCF should be sufficient, and of course, positive if we can consider IAG as a long-term investment.

IAG is passing the FCF test.

3 - Gold production details

IAMGOLD produced 229K Au oz. the first quarter, which is a multi-year record (see chart above). Production for 1Q' 2017 was 214K Au Oz.

All-in sustaining costs or "AISC" were quite low this quarter compared to the 2018 guidance of $990-$1,070.

Source: IAG Presentation

Essakane had another record quarter. Attributable production of 109K ounces increased 17% from the first quarter of 2017. The increase was mainly a result of higher grades and recoveries. The head grade was 15% higher than the previous year. AISC were $914 an ounce, down $59 an ounce of the prior year. The improvement reflects higher sales volume with the increase in production. The company is on track to complete a Heap Leach prefeasibility study as part of the mine expansion of this quarter and targets a production start for 2020. The 15-megawatt peak solar power plant was completed on schedule and has been integrated with our 57-megawatt thermal power plant.

At Rosebel, first quarter production was 65k attributable ounces. Although 12% lower than the previous year, Rosebel has closely followed its mine plan. Mine sequencing is the main reason the production results vary from quarter to quarter. Additionally, Rosebel was augmenting the mill feed with lower grade stockpiles in the first quarter, so that too contributed to lower grades. Rosebel's AISC were $914 an ounce in the first quarter compared to $886 in the first quarter of 2017.

Westwood mine had an exceptional start to the year. First quarter production at 40k ounces was at a record high. The 33% increase over the previous year was a result of a 25% increase in throughput and significant positive grade reconciliation. Westwood's production is expected to be more heavily weighted in the first half of the year with the mining of some nice high-grade stopes. Production for the year is expected to range between 125k and 135k ounces.

Source: Q1 Presentation Westwood.

The company advanced project pipeline:

Pitangui in Brazil,

Boto Gold in Senegal,

East Borosi in Nicaragua,

Siribaya in Mali,

Monster Lake and Nelligan project in Quebec.

And of course, Cote Gold advancing towards development. Source: IAG presentation

AISC was lower sequentially primarily as a result of higher sustaining CapEx and higher cost of sales. AISC was $1,071 per ounce in the fourth quarter.

Costs guidance for 2018

Total attributable production is expected to range between 850,000 and 900,000 ounces. CapEx 2018 will increase to $365 million plus or minus 5% in total.

4 - Debt, shares buyback, and potential dividend

IAMGOLD has no net debt and a total liquidity of $1.08 billion, which is composed of:

Cash and Cash equivalent of $705 million Short-term investments of $126 million Available credit facility as of December 31, 2017, of $249 million. The revolving credit facility has been extended by two years to March 2022 and has been amended to include the option to add a further $100 million to the existing fully committed $250 million.

Technical analysis (Short term)

IAG is now forming a descending wedge pattern. The falling (or descending) wedge can also be used as either a continuation or reversal pattern. We may have experienced a positive breakout (buy flag) with the first quarter results, and the next resistance should be a double top at $7.30 (sell flag). However, $6.10 is considered a long-term resistance (partial sell flag) and must be crossed convincingly to be able to reach the double top.

Downside seemed limited here assuming a gold price holding above $1,300 per ounce. However, if gold weakens significantly, then the next supports are $4.70 (Strong buy flags).

