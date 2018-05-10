Tesla's Credit Agreement: So Misunderstood

The amendment gives Tesla the right to pledge the factory but not the obligation, and in fact the lien can be released from the borrowing base at the company's request.

An Overview of the ABL

Tesla's (TSLA) Asset Backed Line ("ABL"), also referred to as the "Credit Agreement," became effective in June, 2015, and to date has been amended nine times. The most recent amendment, which was effective May 3, 2018, permitted, among other things, adding the Fremont factory to both the collateral pool and the borrowing base (two slightly different concepts). There have been vastly different interpretations on Seeking Alpha as to what this means, with comments ranging from "This gives Tesla a couple more years of liquidity so the shorts are screwed" to "See, this proves the end is nigh." The change, although not insignificant, is much less material with respect to potential borrowing capability than many seem to think.

First, it's important to understand how the credit facility functions. Tesla appears to have pledged the bulk of its short-term liquid assets, including cash, accounts receivable, and various categories of inventory. It also pledged machinery and equipment, under a 25% "sublimit." To determine the amount Tesla can borrow, there is a borrowing base formula, which gives borrowing credit for various assets at various advance rates. For cash, the permitted advance rate is 100%, while for inventory and accounts receivable, it is 85% of its "Net Orderly Liquidation Value." Determining this value can become a judgment call on the part of the collateral agent, with many potential exclusions. However, I would expect that in the normal course of business where the collateral is constantly turning over, book value is probably used, or possibly contracted sale price when inventory is being shipped to a customer.

Under normal circumstances, Tesla is required to provide a monthly Borrowing Base report to the bank lenders, which is due within 20 days of the end of the month. It determines the maximum amount Tesla can borrow for the subsequent 30 days.

The ABL Changes

The Ninth Amendment can be found here. There are actually three changes that impact the Fremont factory:

The factory can be added as collateral backing the facility.

It can be borrowed against at 75% of fair market value as determined by an appraisal.

The 25% sublimit for machinery and equipment is increased to 30% for machinery, equipment AND the Fremont factory.

I have provided the entire Borrowing Base calculation form below (which is also at the end of the amendment). It provides the mechanics determining the amount Tesla can borrow. The key part for this discussion is the "Summary Borrowing Base" near the bottom, and in particular the "Maximum P&E" (Property and Equipment) box. You will note, however, that the other sections do detailed calculations for assets in the US, assets in The Netherlands, and there is even a separate breakdown for energy storage. Unfortunately, the completed borrowing base calculations for specific dates are not public documents. Being able to see some of them would greatly aid in determining Tesla's cash and liquidity position.

My reading of the credit agreement indicates that the 30% sublimit is not of the entire commitment amount, but rather of the actual borrowing base, which makes for an interesting calculation. If, for example the total borrowing base for other assets were $1 billion on a certain date, then the maximum amount that can be added for this section is $429 million, an increase from $333 million prior to the amendment.

The next question becomes did the addition of the factory collateral help Tesla borrow more or was it simply because the sublimit increased by 5%? Well, it depends. Using my $429 million example, if the borrowing base value of the machinery and equipment was at least $429 million, then the factory didn't add any borrowing capability, at least on that date. If, on the other hand, it was a lot less than this, then the factory would potentially be a significant addition. The maximum borrowing capacity this sublimit can provide is $547 million (30% of $1.825 bn.) which suggests to me that machinery and equipment has a borrowing base value less than this. Otherwise, there would be no reason to add the factory.

Of course, there is also the question of whether the sublimit is needed at all. At least on recent quarter end dates, the answer may be no. Much of the company's billions of unrestricted cash may go into the borrowing base at 100%. However, it's only Tesla Inc.'s U.S. cash that is included; we don't know how much of the cash reported on the consolidated balance sheet is outside the U.S. or how much is even within "Tesla, Inc." Tesla has hundreds of subsidiaries and it is possible large amounts of cash would not be eligible as a result.

Possible Motivations for the Changes

As outsiders, the best we can do is speculate as to the reasons for the most recent changes. It is important to note that the amendment does not appear to require Tesla to pledge the Fremont factory; it just establishes a path for them to do so if they desire. Furthermore, it permits Tesla to remove the factory from the collateral base provided there are no defaults and there is sufficient excess collateral at the time. In fact, the sublimit increase does not even appear to be dependent upon Tesla pledging the factory. As a result, this amendment clearly does not appear to be a change that is being forced upon Tesla.

There could be myriad other considerations as well; we just don't know. Having been involved in large credit facilities like this as a banker, it is not unusual for a credit facility to get amended occasionally if something is not quite working right and both parties are amenable. We don't know the exact dynamics in this particular case. It is interesting to note, for example, that the sublimit that was just raised to 30% actually started out as 30% in 2015 and was reduced to 25% in one of the intervening amendments. Of course, the original commitment was only $500 million, so the decrease in the sublimit percentage could have been part of a discussion about increasing the facility size; maybe the lenders were willing to do that but not take increased exposure secured by equipment at the time. Now they apparently are willing.

Conclusion

I consider the huge amount of attention this issue has gotten over the past few days a low information value distraction. The basic facts of this amendment have not even been reported correctly anywhere as far as I can tell. Most Tesla investors are very aware of TSLA's financial condition, so the amendment changes didn't really shed much light on that. Tesla's success or failure is going to depend upon its future financial performance, not the details of a loan agreement amendment.

Disclosure: I am/we are short TSLA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.