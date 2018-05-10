Applied Optoelectronics: Don't Overreact

Applied Optoelectronics (AAOI) just posted its earnings report for the first quarter of FY18. The company missed the Street’s revenue and EPS estimates which caused its shares to fall by as much as 8% in after-market hours trading session. But the latest price action in Applied Opto stock isn’t necessarily indicative of its state of operations. Contrary to what perma-bears would lead us to believe, guidance issued by its management for the next quarter and for the rest of the year paints a particularly encouraging picture for long-term investors. For starters, it seems like the company is actually en route to turning things around.

Overreaction at best

Let’s get the bad part out, first. Applied Opto’s revenue for Q1 stood at $65.24 million which is slightly lower than the company’s own low-end guidance of $67 million. The optical components manufacturer also saw its gross margins slip below 40%. The market overreacted to these results; its shares fell by about 8% shortly after the earnings report was made public. I’ve attached a chart below to put things in perspective.

Now, it would make sense to berate a stock if the company started experiencing a new kind of headwind that’s likely to stay and weigh on its future results. But that’s not necessarily the case here with Applied Opto. First of all, the Street was already expecting a soft quarter from the optical transceiver manufacturer. I had tempered readers’ expectations in my last article on the name, so revenue in the range of $65-$70 million shouldn’t come across as a shocker.

One can argue that the Street’s disappointment arises from Applied Opto’s revenue miss. There’s no denying that the company missed the Street’s estimates as well as its own sales guidance. However, its management explained during their conference call that they didn’t really lose any business that led to this revenue miss. Apparently, due to a shortage of staff, it seems like a couple of days’ worth of sales got pushed into Q2.

After the holiday, it is typical for some employees to stay or return to the factory on time or at all. This can affect our ability to produce sufficient products to meet our demand, which was the case this quarter. We were able to recruit the additional staff required in Ningbo but because we needed to recruit and train a larger number of employees than usual, the process of bringing these new employees to full productivity took longer than expected and some orders were delayed as a result. We work closely with our customers to avoid any impact on them from these delays, which were only a few days in duration. - Stefan Murry of Applied Opto.

This explanation actually adds up. The company missed the low-end of its guidance by $1.76 million which more or less equates to about 2.5 days’ worth of sales in its Q1. Not to mention, this is a trivial amount for the Street to be panicking about, when compared to Applied Opto’s market capitalization of almost $600 million. Besides that, I find it rather odd that the optical components manufacturer saw its market cap erode by about $50 million in after-market hours trading yesterday over a revenue miss of just $1.76 million.

Next, management also noted that their gross margins were temporarily stressed because:

they had some low-margin inventory from prior quarters, and; their factory utilization rates dipped in Q1 as there was a holiday season in China (Lunar new year), and; there were some one-time employee training costs.

Here’s what Applied Opto's management noted in their latest conference call:

Our gross margin came in slightly below our expectations due to capacity on the utilization during the Chinese New Year, and higher-than-anticipated costs for training employees in Ningbo...Part of what's affecting us right that is of some inventory that we had to buy towards the end of the year and into the first quarter that was at a little bit higher cost than we what expect that inventory to be at in the longer term. So that's pulling down the gross margin a little bit in this quarter and in Q2.

Again, this appears to be a non-recurring issue. As the inventory eventually gets sold and factory output resumes to normal rates, gross margins should start ticking upwards. But selling its shares in large quantities largely because of these non-recurring problems is unjustified in my opinion, and only provides a buying opportunity for long-term investors. But that’s all in the past.

What Lies Ahead

For starters, Applied Opto’s management guided that its revenues for Q2 would be in the range of $75 million and $81 million which equates to a mid-point sales guidance of $78 million. This marks a year-on-year decline of 33.5%. But that’s not something to be alarmed about. Its management’s guidance for Q2 is pretty much in-line with the Street’s estimates. My readers shouldn’t be surprised either as I had discussed analysts’ expectations from the company’s Q2 in my last article on the ticker. The report can be found here.

I’d like to direct readers’ attention to the chart attached below. The company’s mid-point guidance for Q2 actually marks a sequential sales increase of about 19.5%. More to the point, looking at the optical component manufacturer’s past record reveals that its sales are poised to grow sequentially after a dull period of 3 quarters.

This should come across as a particularly encouraging sign for long-term investors. The company is actually showing signs of turning things around. With that in mind, selling Applied Opto shares in panic-mode merely because it missed Q1 guidance by about $1.7 million appears to be a short-sighted move.

Not to mention, average selling prices ((ASPs)) for most transceiver specs collapsed last year as several companies rushed to enter the space. But management of Applied Optoelectronics sees ASP declines to moderate over the coming quarters.

...there's pretty good evidence that a couple of our competitors has either exited the market or are changing their focus in terms of the way that they attack the market...While there will be some price reduction as volume increases this year, we believe that the percentage reduction in price over this time period will be less than we saw last year.

This is something that I’ve regurgitated many times in my past articles on the sector, so it shouldn’t really come as a surprise to readers. Also, this statement at least suggests that Applied Opto won’t be margin challenged during FY18. The company has been able to mitigate the impact of declining ASPs by lowering its production costs in FY17 and I believe this trend can continue this year as well, as the company moves more components to its in-house production lines.

Its management guided us to a mid-point gross margin figure of 40.25% in Q2. Well, that’s certainly a good improvement on a sequential basis. However, I believe the company could exit the current fiscal year with a gross-margin run-rate of over 42% largely because of:

Limited ASP declines, moving expensive parts to in-house production lines, and greater 100G sales mix (more profitable compared to 40G)

The chart attached below would indicate that Applied Opto’s 100G sales pretty much lost steam over the past 3 quarters. Part of this reason was Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) slowing down its rate of purchases.

However, management of Applied Opto explicitly stated in their latest conference call that their 100G shipments would double in H2 FY18 compared to H1 FY18.

We also currently expect 100G volumes to more than double in the second half of the year over the first half as we deliver on the committed orders we announced last quarter. We also met good profit in diversifying our customer base with nine design wins, including five for our 100G products and some of this design wins were with new customers. - Thompson Lin of Applied Optoelectronics during their Q1 conference call.

Fact of the matter is that 100G parts tend to carry higher ASPs (as listed here and here) so a greater sales mix of these modules can potentially drive Applied Opto’s sales and gross margins higher over the course of FY18.

Investors' Takeaway

There’s no denying that Applied Optoelectronics missed the Street’s revenue and EPS estimates in its Q1 earnings report. But berating the stock based on a marginal revenue miss sounds short sighted in my opinion. The company appears to be returning back to growth, and recently secured 9 new design wins, so I’m of the opinion that every dip in its shares present a buying opportunity. This is a good time to be bullish on Applied Optoelectronics.



