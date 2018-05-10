Tesla Motors: Slowly, Then Quickly

Source: nbcmiami.com

Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has long defied its critics in its quest to bring electric cars to the masses, spurring innovation and development throughout the auto industry. Its controversial CEO, Elon Musk, is a revered visionary to Tesla fans and shareholders. Tesla has funded this innovation through a prodigious amount of capital spending on not only its auto division, but on its acquisition of SolarCity and many other side projects.

Tesla is a true “story” stock, in that the key premise behind a long position in it is that it is going to disrupt and re-invent the automobile industry. This “story” has overridden the slow deterioration of its balance sheet, as the company has issued tremendous levels of debt and capital to fund its operations. I believe that Tesla has now reached a critical point where the company has migrated from being a solvency risk to a liquidity risk which I intend to illustrate in this article.

The Situation

Even the most ardent bull will acknowledge that Tesla’s balance sheet is weak. Montana Skeptic made a compelling case back in November that Tesla was now structurally bankrupt. I have shared this opinion, though I believe Tesla has now crossed the rubicon from having simply solvency issues to having severe liquidity issues. By definition, solvency is the ability of an entity to meet its long-term obligations. This gives a company significant leeway by the duration of time. Liquidity is the ability of a company to meet its short-term obligations; this is often represented through ratios such as current and quick.

Based on its recent Q1 2018 10-Q, Tesla has the following liquid assets and liabilities that will drive its level of liquidity. I excluded inventory as in the event of a liquidity event, unfinished inventory that are specifically for a unique car/product will be hard to liquidate to fund current obligations. Inventory may be able to be monetized during a bankruptcy but considering the current Model 3 ramp plan, this inventory doesn’t provide any short-term cash potential for Tesla.

Source: 2018 10-Q, @TeslaCharts

On the asset side, the company has $2.7B of unrestricted cash, which seems to be a healthy sum, until we realize that the company utilized $1.1B in just the most recent quarter to fund its operations and capital commitments. Per its 10-Q, almost $900m of this cash on hand is held overseas. With the majority of Tesla’s costs coming from its US-based manufacturing and sales, this further reduces the cash Tesla has available to just $1.8B to handle immediate domestic cash needs.

There are often some tricks that can be utilized in working capital in order to create additional liquidity such as stretching vendors and promoting early receivables collections. Tesla utilized these in Q4 to boost year end cash, only to boomerang back in Q1 2018.

My modified quick ratio based on the above balances sits at just 0.45 meaning they can only currently settle their current obligations at $0.45 on the dollar; excluding the foreign reserves this drops to 0.34. Based on its 10-Q definitions, Tesla’s current ratio sits at 0.74, leaving its assets well below the ability to settle their liabilities in the short-term. Neither are encouraging for Tesla’s liquidity.

An increasing percentage of Tesla’s cash is money received as deposits from future customers:

Source: Shareholder Letters via @TeslaCharts

Theoretically, these amounts are owed to customers should they not receive the products they paid for. In a bankruptcy, these deposit holders would likely be out of luck due to the high level of secured debt that will supercede their claims. Tesla’s reluctance to provide clarity on the make up of these deposits, either by model or by status of the reservation, as well as a lot of anecdotal evidence of lengthy refund times going back to the Model 3 launch in 2017, show Tesla to view these deposits as a source of short-term financing rather than claims on future production.

With respect to its accounts payable and accrued liabilities, Tesla and Musk have taken some steps here to control expenses, installing the requirement to have all expenses summing up to $1m being approved by Musk personally. Tesla has initiated a very hard line approach to customers, requiring any contractor to be personally vouched for by a Tesla employee. Both will put in a definite control of costs, but likely will not support increased throughput as regular recurring expenses will require approvals. Musk’s varied interests could have an impact on his availability. The wording of both requests was also not particularly inviting for staff which will also impact performance. I have been through these types of cost controls, though not as a draconian and with a better balance sheet than Tesla has, and they are not a real value add, though they serve in the short-run to educate staff on the importance of capital.

Tesla’s accounts payable has continued to rise over time and may be bigger than its balance sheet shows, due to the nature of how they treat purchase commitments. If a true liability is incurred, these types of costs should be accrued for on its balance sheet. A recent analyst report indicates there could be a further $1.4B in imminent payments due on purchase commitments that are not currently recorded on its balance sheet; this was also pointed out by SA contributor Bill Cunningham in November 2017. These are likely considered in Tesla’s ongoing CapEx run rate with respect to 2018 guidance, but for liquidity purposes, they are not readily visible, despite the clear creation of a liability. The issue for Tesla is that vendors and creditors alike are well aware of their cash short-comings due to being a public company and the recent media coverage. Vendors that fear they may not get paid, or get scapegoated by the company for its short-comings, are less likely to support the business going forward.

A report by Jalopnik alleges in a lawsuit that employees were not getting paid proper overtime and were being compensated with debit cards rather than pay checks, potentially shifting some fees from the company to the employees. Either way, it is non-standard behavior for a financially stable company and is a sign of cash troubles even when it comes to paying employees. Tesla’s bizarre termination or layoff appears to be another sign the company was trying to save money, even at the expense of its relationship with its employees.

Now, all these liquidity risks could be a moot point if Tesla is able to obtain financing. On this front, I am concerned with Tesla’s failure to raise money. With the shares trading up as high as $380, it should have been a great time for Tesla to raise funds via equity as it would reduce the dilution to existing shareholders. I believe there are likely several reasons they have not done so.

Poor Reception of Last Issuance. In August 2017, Tesla raised $1.8B in an over-subscribed offering for 2025 bonds, paying a coupon of 5.3%. To say the price has reacted poorly is an understatement as it has traded down from par at 100 to just over 86. This is a vote of skepticism from the debt markets.

With the yield now well over 7%, any new debt would be very expensive to the company, especially in a rising rate environment. The company has made its Fremont facility available as collateral per the 2018 Q1 10-Q but I believe the liquidity issues make it very unlikely that debt would be able to be raised as it would likely want to have priority over current debt. This is unlikely to happen.

Lack of Support from Investment Banks. The bizarre Q1 2018 conference call illustrated how the relationship between Tesla and its CEO Elon Musk in particular is breaking down. Mr. Musk dismissed and ridiculed finance-related questions from several analysts and even flatly rejected the need for a capital raise when it was posited by noted Tesla bull analyst Adam Jonas. Normally, companies want to maintain good relationships with potential under-writers, especially when the cash requirement is so clear. This relationship is clearly not as collegial as it has been historically.

I believe that Tesla has been told that they need to be able to prove profitability and not just a one-off quarter like they did in Q3 2016 prior to its bond offering. I don’t see any other reason Musk would feel the need to say Tesla would be both profitable and cash flow positive for not one but two quarters in 2018, via this tweet below:

Source: Twitter

The fact Musk mentioned two quarters rather than just one makes me believe the capital markets now are in a “show me” mood with Tesla – show me you can make profits with what we have already financed you with before we give you more money for the Model Y, semi-truck etc.

Potential Regulatory Risk. Probes Reporter, who does background FOIA research into companies, has found indications of undisclosed SEC investigations into Tesla. This risk also seems to be confirmed in the crazydaysandnights blog maintained by anonymous entertainment insider @EntyLawyer, who confirms a previous “blind” that a large SEC investigation was on-going. Tesla has not disclosed any current investigations, but they have a history of being evasive on this front. If these types of investigations are on-going, it would certainly impact Tesla’s ability to raise funds. It could explain the recent finance department departures.

The Takeaway

The concept of bankruptcy going “slowly then quickly” was originally quoted by Ernest Hemingway in the Sun Also Rises. I believe this matches how a company faces both solvency and liquidity risk. The liquidity situation for Tesla seems to be very tight now with only $1.8B in cash in its domestic coffers, which is not even enough to even cover its current outstanding trade payables, let alone current debt or its CapEx commitments. The draconian operating steps being taken by Tesla are a strong indicators a cash crunch is hitting the company. Musk’s increasing bizarre Twitter behavior seems to a symptom of the stress this type of situation could create.

This liquidity crunch has not happened over-night but rather slowly as Tesla funded operating losses with capital that was supposed to be earmarked for newer growth programs. The company has continually failed to meet its operating goals despite being given a lot of runway to improve. Unfortunately, there is a finite time that investors and markets will permit these losses to occur. I believe this time is coming to a close.

With all this said, Musk has defied his critics and financial solvency for years now. He has a very loyal following of customers and investors who may yet bail him out by providing capital to keep the doors open. A long position in Tesla is now high stakes gambling on whether Tesla can survive long enough to implement its grand vision. I detailed a potential roadmap for the company to get out of its financial hole, but so far they have not embraced my suggestions.

I would like to thank @TeslaCharts for some of the source material in this article, as well as the $TSLA community on Twitter who have been invaluable in unwrapping the onion that is Tesla. For better for worse, Tesla has been a truly interesting experience to follow and invest in, no matter the outcome.

