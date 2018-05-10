C&C Group: High Growth Potential With 33.98% Discount

In 2014, C&C Group (OTCQX:CCGGY) was in danger to competitive stresses from Heineken in the UK and Boston Beer (SAM) in the US, with those companies rushing to build their exposure to the then rapidly growing industry. That, for the most part, ended up being the right evaluation at the time, yet now, my standpoint for the company has changed.

I will analyze how C&C's endeavors to assemble an independent route-to-market in the UK have worked out as expected with the expansion of Matthew Clark, a UK beverage wholesale business in this article. C&C now has direct entry into the independent, brewery-supplied and chain pub on-trade. Inclusive of the extra profits of Matthew Clark and an expected moderate extension of the earnings multiple because of its enhanced strategic position, my valuation of C&C comes to $17.22, for a time frame of 3 years for share price appreciation of about 33.98%.

Cider holds a notable portion of the alcoholic beverage market in the UK and Ireland yet has usually benefited from only moderate consumption portion outside those two markets. In most European and North American markets, the industry has, for the most part, been downgraded to the status of a niche product, with some specific areas of more grounded local demand typically connected to the Irish or English tradition of residents, for example, in Australia and some parts of the US.

Enthusiasm in the industry was aroused with a new project propelled by C&C’s Magners brand in the UK around 2007 to serve cider over ice, which to a great extent echoed with customers at the time. The revived enthusiasm in the industry from customers aroused entry into the category from new competitors.

The Cider Industry: The Latest Performance and Market Progression

The new custom of consuming cider over ice could not be wholly attributable to the Magners brand obviously and was consequently imitated by rivals in their advertising of cider. C&C’s following decline in revenue was expedited by a mixture of the ruthless bombardment propelled by Heineken in the UK, which imitated C&C’s idea of serving over ice, and Boston Beer’s Angry Orchard in the US.

Lessen consumer enthusiasm in cider may have been associated to a relative absence of restyling in the segment, exactly when the ascent of craft beer acquainted consumers with a huge number of newly favored, however officially existing, beer styles, for example, IPAs and wheat beers. However, it is more probable that cider’s segment revenue has hurt from a more competitive alcoholic beverage outlook as a whole.

For the reason that alcoholic beverage serving is usually part of social influence, new consumption propensities can spread as they advantage from network effects and social proof yet can drop out of favor similarly as fast when something more exhilarating come to light. The trends in alcoholic beverage consumption are, in this manner, very hard to foresee.

One way the cider industry, in general, has been battling is through offering more alternatives than the traditional apple and pear flavors, despite the fact that the latter is formally a perry rather than a cider. Magners as of late propelled a dark fruit cider in the UK, for example, at the same time, Swedish producer Kopparberg, which has been increasing share in the UK, come up with such striking flavors as elderflower and lime.

The Strategy of C&C Group

The C&C Group’s common challenges in the US and the UK markets was its absence of distribution competence. In spite of the way that C&C holds a no. 1 in the Irish cider industry and a no. 2 in the UK cider industry, the company’s route-to-market is hindered since it does not possess a superior alcoholic beverage portfolio in both of those two markets. These business sectors make the company vulnerable to rivalry from notable players such as Heineken, which are often finding ways to sell adjacent brands as a component of a broader beverage portfolio.

This forms an issue particularly in the on-trade channel, which is the highest-margin channel for the alcoholic beverage industry because of its fragmented nature, lower price sensitivity and (attempts at) customer lock-in. To exemplify the company’s issue; in most Western markets, counting the US and the UK, beer in every case holds the largest share of alcoholic beverage consumption, particularly in the on-trade.

These companies, through their sheer size and extensive beverage portfolios, practice a solid impact on the on-trade channel, frequently through direct possession of large pub estates (on account of Heineken) and by having the capacity to negotiate with large pub companies to secure access for substantial parts of their beverage portfolios.

Thus, despite the fact that C&C sells a superior and branded product in a considerably-sized industry with attractive margins, the company just cannot obtain the equal distribution power of the large brewers, whose beverage portfolios are worked around their anchor brands in the stout, ale or lager segments, for example, the Guinness or Heineken brands or the Carling brand for Molson Coors, which they use to force smaller brands like Magners out in the UK.

Since C&C’s product advantage is primarily constrained to a single industry, it is alleviated by its shortcoming in distribution. I had, for that reason, anticipated the company to be acquired by one of the large brewers finding ways to enhance their existing beverage portfolio with advantage in cider beverages, much like Bulmers was acquired by Heineken.

The only workable option for the company (with comparatively few independent brewery assets left to buy in both of its core markets) was to obtain another route-to-market on its own. The company has picked up independent beverage wholesalers in both Ireland and Scotland to acquire its route-to-market, which mainly reinforced its distribution in the independent on-trade.

The Acquisition of Matthew Clark

As I would see it, the recently announced acquisition of independent beverage wholesaler Matthew Clark by C&C Group is, in this way, a distinct advantage for the company’s route-to-market in the UK. Without collaborating with a leading brewer, this is presumably the most desirable result from a strategic stance.

With Matthew Clark, C&C Group now has possession of the biggest

independent distributor to the UK on-trade drinks industry, with somewhere in the range of 4,000 different products from 300 distinct suppliers on offer to customers, and also possession of Bibendum, which is another large distributor in the UK with a specific focus on wine.

In spite of the fact that it is to be anticipated that Matthew Clark’s profitability has diminished since reported numbers a year ago, the acquisition is likely appealing from a valuation viewpoint given that the consideration paid for Matthew Clark by C&C was just a nominal fee, in spite of gross assets of £230 million.

At the end of the day, C&C will have to infuse substantial capital into Matthew Clark Bibendum so as to keep it in business. That seems fine to me given that Conviviality paid £260 million for the acquisitions of Matthew Clark and Bibendum a few years ago (on the basis of an enterprise valuation).

The cash injection demanded by the business is generally for working capital needs, which are very significant in the wholesaling business as it requires both deep and wide inventory and prolonged payment terms for customers, which are typically SMEs.

This implies critical remedial action must be carried out by C&C so as to return to business as usual. A cash injection will presumably take care of the majority of the issues with suppliers, which would now be able to be paid, while customer relations should go back to normal with the coming of a new owner with access to plenty of capital (as companies may withhold payment to a company in an unfortunate situation).

5-year cash flow forecast

The strengthened route-to-market in the UK should enhance the dependability of C&C’s financial performance and in this way justify a higher multiple for its earnings, rather than the low to mid multiple historically applied to the company’s shares in these few years. When we incorporate the prospects for multiple expansion with the profit contribution to be anticipated from the Matthew Clark acquisition, the company’s shares seem to offer good value, despite the possibility that the cider industry, all in all, failing to meet expectations of other beverage segments.

2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 Levered FCF (USD, Millions) €68.24 €88.19 €92.76 €94.58 €96.43 Present Value Discounted (@8.49%) €62.89 €74.92 €72.63 €68.26 €64.15

Present value of next 5 years cash flows ≈ €343 Present value of terminal value: €1,091 Equity Value = Present value of next 5-year cash flows + terminal value

€1,434 = €343 + €1,091 Value per share = Total value/Shares Outstanding €4.76 = €1,434 / 301 Adjusted value per share = $17.22 = € 4.76 x 3.61939 Current discount (share price of $11.37): 33.98%

Source: C&C Group Plc financial report

C&C Group 5 years Stock Price & PB ratio

Price Based on Value of Assets

C&C Group Beverage industry PB ratio 2.0x 1.8x

Source: C&C Group Plc financial report

My analysis model shows that C&C Group currently is below its future cash flow value at a 33.98% discount and is a good value based on assets compared to the beverage industry average. I also expect C&C Group's earnings and revenue growth to exceed the US market average (over 20% yearly).

C&C Group is able to meet its short-term (1 year) commitments with its holdings of cash and other short-term assets. Its interest payments on debt are also well covered by earnings (EBIT is 13.2x coverage). In the viewpoint of dividend, C&C Group's dividend (4.56%) is above the markets top dividend payers (3.95%), I estimate it to be 5.18% next year. The dividends after 3 years are also expected to be covered by net profit (1.8x coverage).

Conclusion

C&C has a has a strong branded cider portfolio in Ireland and the UK, and Matthew Clark acquisition adds wholesale capabilities in the UK, regardless of the solid profile, its valuation is appealing given that it is trading at 33.98% discount below future cash flow value. Additionally, its PB ratio is showing that C&C is good value based on assets compared to the beverage industry average. It has substantial upside potential (target price $17.22 per share) to climb to the average of its competitors or trades at a slight premium.

