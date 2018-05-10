Fibrocell Science's (FCSC) CEO John Maslowski on Q1 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Fibrocell Science, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCSC) Q1 2018 Results Earnings Conference Call May 10, 2018 8:30 AM ET

Executives

Karen Casey - IR, Manager

John Maslowski - President and CEO

Analysts

Joe Pantginis - H.C. Wainwright

Keith Markey - Griffin Securities

Karen Casey

Thank you, operator, and good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining us.

We issued a press release this morning detailing the first quarter 2018 financial results and operational highlights. For those of you, who may not have seen the release, it is available on our website at fibrocell.com in the Investors section. Today’s call will be archived. The replay will be available later today and will remain on our website until June 10, 2018.

Before we begin, we wish to inform participants that today’s call will contain forward-looking statements under the Safe Harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements that are not historical facts are hereby identified as forward-looking statements for this purpose and includes statements relating to the enrollment, dosing and reporting of results from pre-clinical and clinical studies; the timing of regulatory submissions, the potential advantages of our product candidates, sufficiency of our existing cash to fund operations and other statements regarding our future operations, financial condition, objectives and other future events.

Forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and assumptions and are subject to a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results and events to differ materially and adversely from those indicated by such statements. These risks, uncertainties and other factors are discussed under Item 1A Risk Factors and elsewhere in our most recent Form 10-K and Form 10-Q filings with the SEC. As a result, you should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Additionally, the forward-looking statements made during this call represent our views only as of today, May 10, 2018. While we may update certain forward-looking statements from time-to-time, we specifically disclaim any obligation to do so, even if new information becomes available.

I am joined today by John Maslowski, President and CEO of Fibrocell. John will now begin the call with an overview of recent corporate highlights and will then provide a summary of our first quarter 2018 financial results. John will host a Q&A session which will be followed by closing remarks. I’d like to now turn over the call to John Maslowski, President and CEO of Fibrocell.

John Maslowski

Thanks, Karen. Good morning and thank you for joining us. Our achievements in the first quarter of 2018 have set the stage for continued progress of our gene therapy clinical programs focused on rare diseases of the skin and connective tissues with high medical needs. We’re pleased with the progress of our programs that we believe offer the potential to address the underlying cause of the disease and bring relief to patients suffering from chronically painful debilitating and often devastating conditions that have few treatment options.

Here’s an update on our recent efforts. As you know, our most advanced program, FCX-007 is in clinical development for the treatment of recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa or RDEB. RDEB is caused by mutation of the COL7A1 gene, resulting in the absence or deficiency of type VII collagen or COL7. COL7 is a protein that forms the anchoring fibrils that hold together the layers of skin. In RDEB patients, the dermis and epidermis skin separate, causing severe blistering, open painful wounds, and scarring in response to friction, including daily activities like rubbing or scratching, patients live in chronic pain and the disease is associated with a high mortality rate.

FCX-007 uses our proprietary fibroblast cell technology encoded with the gene for COL7 and is currently being evaluated in the Phase 1/2 open label clinical trial in RDEB patients. The trial’s primary objective is to evaluate safety. It is also assessing wound healing and pharmacology as secondary analyses. Four adult patients have been dosed in the Phase 1 portion of the clinical trial and continue to progress through follow-up study visits.

In January 2018, we were pleased to announce that we obtained allowance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to initiate enrollment of pediatric patients in the Phase 2 portion our Phase 1/2 trial. This is a key milestone in development plan for FCX-007. FDA required us to obtain allowance prior to enrolling pediatric patients by submitting evidence of FCX-007 safety and potential benefit in adult patients dosed in the Phase 1 portion of the trial. We expect to report additional interim data of the adult patients in the Phase 1 portion of the Phase 1/2 trial, and provide a trial update here in the second quarter of 2018, which includes an oral presentation at the 7th International Investigative Dermatology meeting in Orlando Florida. Dr. Peter Marinkovich, Associate Professor Dermatology at Stanford University and the principal investigator for our trial is scheduled to present on Saturday, May 19th.

Moving forward, our Phase 1/2 clinical trial of FCX-007, our goal is to enroll six patients, seven or older in the Phase 2 portion. Dosing of our first Phase 2 patients is expected to occur in the second quarter of 2018. Enrollment of Phase 2 patients is expected to be completed in the third quarter 2018. We also expect to form another interim data readout for FCX-007 in the first quarter of 2019. We plan on providing trial update, anticipated sharing data from Phase 1 patients and available data from Phase 2 patients. Today FCX-007 has received orphan drug, rare pediatric disease and fast track designations from FDA.

Moving on, our second gene therapy candidate, FCX-013 is in development for the treatment of moderate to severe localized scleroderma. Localized scleroderma is a chronic autoimmune skin disorder that manifests as excess production of extracellular matrix, specifically collagen, resulting in thickening of skin and connected tissue. The moderate to severe forms of disorder include any subtypes that affects function or produces symptoms of discomfort, tightness and pain. There are no proved therapies available for localized scleroderma and few treatments are available to address excessive collagen accumulation in the skin and connected tissue. In the U.S., we estimate there approximately 90,000 patients with moderate to severe localized scleroderma.

FCX-013 uses our proprietary fibroblast technology encoded for matrix metalloproteinase 1 or MMP-1, a protein responsible for breaking down collagen. FCX-013 incorporates Intrexon’s proprietary RheoSwitch Therapeutic System, a biologic switch activated by our oral compound known as veledimex to control protein expression at the site of localized scleroderma lesions. FCX-013 is injected under skin at the location of the fibrotic lesions where genetically-modified fibroblast cells will produce MMP-1 to break down excess collagen accumulation.

Following completion of the toxicology/biodistribution study in December 2017, we submitted an investigational new drug or IND application for FCX-013 in January 2018. And in March, we are excited to announce that the FDA allowed our IND to progress in the clinical trials. Currently, we’re working with investigator institutions and institutional review boards to complete study start-up activities which required IND allowance prior to proceeding with review. We will announce the investigator site in the future update after contracts are completed.

Based on this, we expect to initiate enrollment for an open label single arm Phase 1/2 for FCX-013 in the third quarter of 2018. The primary objective of the trial is to evaluate the safety of FCX-013. Secondary analyses consist of several fibrotic assessments including histology, skin scores, ultrasound and additional measurements of targeted sclerotic lesions and control sites at various time points up to 16 weeks post-administration of FCX-013. 10 patients with any subtype of localized sclerodermas are targeted for enrollment, which is approximately five patients per phase. The Phase 1 portion of the trial will enroll adult patients and dosing for the first three adult patients will be staggered prior to dosing the rest of the trial’s population.

As we have the FCX-007 clinical trial Fibrocell intends to include pediatric patients in Phase 2 portion of the trial after submission and approval of safety and activity data from the Phase 1 portion of the trial, which will include adults, and release from the FDA and the data safety monitoring board for the trial. To-date, FCX-013 has received orphan drug and rare pediatric disease designations from FDA. We plan to seek future designations as development progresses, beginning with fast track.

Both of our gene therapy candidates FCX-007 and FCX-013are being developed in collaboration with Intrexon Corporation, leveraging their expertise in synthetic biology and are manufactured at our Exton, PA facility.

On the corporate front, in April, we announced that our Board of Directors is conducting a comprehensive review of strategic alternatives focused on maximizing share stockholder value. In its strategic review, the Board of Directors is considering the Company’s clinical programs of rare skin diseases with unmet needs and other assets. We have engaged Canaccord Genuity LLC as our financial advisor to assist with this review process. The goal is to review -- the goal of the review is to explore and evaluate all potential strategic alternatives for Fibrocell. Meanwhile, we are continuing with development of FCX-007 and 013, as discussed earlier on this call.

Our financial results for the first quarter 2018 were reported in our earnings release that we issued this morning, will also be available in our Form 10-Q that will be filed later today.

For the three months ending March 31, 2018, Fibrocell reported a diluted net loss of $0.11 per share, compared to a diluted net loss of $0.60 per share in the same period in 2017. The 2018 period included approximately $0.2 million of non-cash warrant revaluation income, as compared to approximately $0.1 million of non-cash warrant revaluation expense for the same period in 2017. Additionally, the 2018 period included non-cash, deemed dividends on series A preferred stock of approximately $0.1 million as compared to the approximately $3.7 million in non-cash deemed dividends included in the 2017 period, increasing the net loss attributable to common stockholders.

Research and development expenses decreased 54.9% to approximately $1.3 million for the three months ended March 31, 2018, as compared to approximately $3 million for the same three-month period in 2017. This decrease was due primarily to decreased costs for our FCX-007 program of approximately $1.3 million, or 105.4%, for three months ended March 31, 2018 compared to the same period in 2017. These decreased costs were primarily the result of transitioning from dosing of adult patients and analysis of data in the Phase 1 portion of the trial to recruitment for the Phase 2 portion of the trial, and moving our manufacturing operations in-house from a third party contractor. Costs for our FCX-013 program decreased approximately by $0.4 million, or 59.9%, for the three months ended March 31, 2018 compared to the same period in 2017. This decrease was related primarily to decreased costs from our clinical partner Intrexon Corporation of approximately $0.4 million, as substantially all of the costs of the pre-clinical phase of the project were incurred at the end of 2017.

Selling, general and administrative expenses increased 10.7% to approximately $1.6 million for the three months ended March 31, 2018, as compared to approximately $1.5 million for the same three-month period in 2017. This increase was due primarily to the credits for stock compensation expense recorded in the 2017 period, due to the forfeiture of stock options by prior management that left the Company in the fourth quarter of 2016 and the first quarter of 2017.

As of March 31, 2018, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of approximately $12.2 million and working capital of approximately $10.8 million. Fibrocell used approximately $4.8 million in cash for operations during both of the three month periods ending March 31, 2018 and 2017.

The Company believes that its cash and cash equivalents will be sufficient to fund operations into the first quarter of 2019.

This concludes our prepared remarks. We welcome your participation in our question-and-answer session. Operator, please proceed.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Our question today comes from Joe Pantginis from H.C. Wainwright. Please go ahead.

Joe Pantginis

Hey, guys. Good morning. Thanks for taking the question. John, a couple of questions. First, with regard to the May 19th data update, obviously we’re going to get a lot of important answers. And I think at least my personal view is looking to see the follow-up times on the wound closure that we’ve already seen should be the critical factor that I think the street should be looking at. But with that said, I know you guys are looking at a whole host of parameters, biology, biomarkers et cetera. So, I guess, beyond the importance of wound closure maintenance, what would you say are the leading factors? And I know this is slightly repetitive from some prior calls, so I apologize for that. But some of the factors do you think are important with regard to the underlying biology and with only a single dose like being able to show anchoring fibrils for example, or other biological factors.

John Maslowski

Joe, thanks very much for your question. I appreciate it. There are a number of indicators that we want to talk about in our upcoming data release. I think aside from the biology, we still think the importance of safety data is key here early in Phase 1 new gene therapy clinical trials and will be updating on some of safety parameters, including what we’ve seen from safety standpoint, adverse events standpoint, what we’re seeing from an autoimmune response standpoint. Anytime we’re replacing a protein in a patient who is not properly producing one, you always want to be monitoring sort of antibodies and blood. So we will be reporting on that primarily as endpoint.

But to your question about biological function, we will be reporting on some of the wound healing analyses that would be conducted. We’re looking at percent [ph] wound healing compared to baseline and some of the parameters match wounds. We also really want to be focused also on some of the biological pharmacology as well. So, we’ve looked at samples from both wounded and intact skin areas on these patients using immunofluorescence, so basically using an antibody to collagen 7. And then we can look at histological cross action and see are we seeing expression of the protein in the skin and at what time points we see that.

And then, we also are looking at immunoelectron microscopy to look at structures, looking at collagen 7 expression, and do we see anchoring fibril formation as well. So, we plan on reporting on those parameters. I think they are important to show that we have a functional product that we can see the expression in vivo as expected in these patients. And of course we want to also evaluate wound healing as well. We think that collectively allows us to make a decision on did we learn enough from observation of what the dose should look like. To your point, you just mentioned, we started with a single intradermal injection FCX-007, do we think that it warrants the second injection session? That’s something we are always interested in. We had our pre-IND meeting with FDA, the agreement was to start on a single injection with any new gene therapy candidate, and we agreed to that with the thought that we could have the ability, and that’s one of the beauties of an injectable intradermal approach is that we can reinject; we can do things with dose modulation. And that’s something we’re looking forward to reporting on how we want to move into the Phase 2 portion.

Joe Pantginis

That’s fantastic. Thanks so much for that extra detail. And I guess, my second and final question is a little more overarching, if you will, and I guess it talks to yours and the Company’s wish list with regard to what would you like to take to the FDA to define a pivotal program. And I guess, the top part of that would be like the numbers of patients, now that you’re able to include pediatrics as well. So, I guess, what’s your initial wish list? Thanks.

John Maslowski

So, obviously, I think as the data is collected through Phase 1, and then we are targeting six patients in Phase 2. When we see that data set as a whole, I think that will make our wish list a bit more precise. So, we can think about more about what kind of endpoints we’ll be approaching the FDA with, is there any value and any of the pharmacology data or are we going to be looking at clinically relevant endpoints like wound healing or something related to wound healing or some other parameter of that. I think with these sorts of trials and pivotal, we don’t think it will be an excessively large number of patients. Again, that will be a discussion with the FDA. But, I think, as you can see from the size of the population and what we’ve targeted for Phase 1 and 2, we think it will be a manageable number for us and obviously reflective of the disease and its epidemiology. Is the wound healing continues to pan out, we’ve been exploring that as obviously as clinically relevant endpoint, is there other aspects of wound cycling that we can look at, we’ll be exploring those as well.

We continue to collect the pharmacology data. Is there any value in that from an endpoint status? But right now, obviously us and others in the EB world have been focusing on the wounds primarily. And so, we’ll look at what kind of percent healing is appropriate and what we think is clinically relevant. We’ve looked at ranges. And when we report the data, we will talk about some of our thinking of what percent has been discussed as -- because these wounds are different than other types of wounds that exist, burn wound wounds and leg ulcers and venous leg ulcers are diabetic foot ulcers are dynamically much different types of wounds than EB wounds. So, we’ve been talking with Dr. Lane and other experts or PIs and you’ll see others in the industry about what’s an appropriate percent healing endpoint. And we’ll give some thoughts on that when we talk a little bit more about the data readout. And I think that’s the wish list going into FDA. But again, I think, we’ll have a much better view with how it’ll look like as we collect the Phase 2 data.

Operator

Our next question today comes from Keith Markey from Griffin Securities. Please go ahead.

Keith Markey

Just wondered, if you might be able to learn some more detail regarding the linear scleroderma clinical study. I didn’t quite get the number of patients in the two -- in adult and the pediatric. And then if you could tell us a little bit about the dose ranging study itself that would be helpful.

John Maslowski

So, the initial study for the FCX-013 program will actually look very similar to the FCX-007. That design seemed to lend some comfort with the agency, and it’s something that our PI thought was manageable from recruitment standpoint. So, we are targeting 10 patients in the Phase 1/2 open label study. In this particular case, we are going to do a similar design. Our intentions are to start with adults and then do approximately five in the first-half what will call Phase 1. And then, we’ll ask the FDA just like we did for allowance to then move in to the pediatric space and some initial safety and benefit data. And then that will be approximately five in Phase 2.

So, in this case, so we are enrolling any subtype of moderate to severe scleroderma. There are multiple subtypes; there is linear, there is pansclerotic, there is plaque morphea. Some of them are more severe than others. And so the moderate to severe as determined by the investigator are who we are going to be enrolling in the site which we will announce shortly once we complete up our start-up work there and get our contracts complete, is actually one of the leading localize scleroderma sites and has a registry for this. So, we believe they good access to patients to pull from.

As far as the dosing, we are going to be focused on a maximal dose like we did in 007, based on some of our learnings from the preclinical studies, and then go from there. It’s sort of the same idea. We started dose. And then, if we find that we need to increase, we do have some ceiling there form our BD type studies. We’ll do so based on sort of the same approach to 007. We’ll start at a dose; if we find a need to be increased, we will. But we pick the number of based on our preclinical analyses to start from and what our manufacturing can provide.

And so, again, it’s open label. As far end points, safety will be primary. We will be looking at some fibrotic endpoints secondarily. So, we’re going to be looking at everything from ultrasound, MRI, histological cross action. These are all just kind of common tools in scleroderma. And so, our PI will be exploring a number of them. And also there are some scales out there that have been published that exist, but they’ll also be applying as well. And the thought there is that we want to look at a number of these tools. There are no approved products. So, we thought that since there are some existing tools the clinics have been using, we want to evaluate all of them prior to sort of narrowing down as we move either into the Phase 2 portion or beyond. So, Keith, generally, the same design though just from a structure standpoint.

John Maslowski

Thank you again for joining us this morning. During the first quarter, we achieved significant milestones for our gene therapy candidates we believe that continue to advance our programs and set the stage for this year and beyond. For FCX-007, we expect to report additional interim data on the adult patients in the Phase 1 portion of our Phase 1/2 clinical trial and provide a trial update in the second quarter 2018, which includes an oral presentation at 7th International Investigative Dermatology meeting in Orlando Florida. In addition, we expect to complete enrollment of Phase 2 patients in the third quarter of 2018 and anticipate providing another interim data report of the trial and trial update in the first quarter of 2019. In addition, now that the FDA has allowed our IND for FCX-013, we expect to initiate enrollment and a Phase 1/2 trial in the third quarter of 2018. Achieving these milestones reflects our commitment to developing our gene therapy candidates that we believe hold promise to be transformative for patients and families, and bring value to our shareholders. We appreciate your continued support. Enjoy your day.

