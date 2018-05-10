Philippines: Strong Q1 Growth

By Joey Cuyegkeng, Senior Economist, Philippines

Strong fiscal spending and recovery of business spending more than compensated for slower household spending and weak exports. The strong economy can tolerate monetary tightening.

Acceleration in fiscal spending and recovery of investments underpin economic growth

Fiscal spending accelerated to a growth rate of 13.6% in 1Q from a flat rate in 1Q 2017 and 4Q 2017's 12% annual increase.

Investment activity recovered from relatively modest growth during most of 2017.

Construction activity improved with a 9% increase from an average of 8% in the last three quarters of 2017 and despite a high base of comparison in 1Q 2017. Government construction activity accelerated with a 25% year-on-year increase, more than 12 times the pace in 1Q 2017. More notable is private construction growth of almost 7% YoY in 1Q 2018 from just around 1% in the last three quarters of 2017.

Business spending on production also recovered. Durable equipment investments also accelerated from 3-6% growth in the last nine months of last year.

Household spending slowed to 5.6% from 5.9% in 1Q 2017 and form 6.2% in 4Q. We attribute the marginal deceleration to higher inflation. Food, alcoholic and tobacco consumption and transportation contracted in 1Q but spending on housing and utilities, household equipment communication and recreation accelerated.

Outlook for 2018 and beyond

We expect fiscal spending, business and household spending to continue to drive growth in 2018 and 2019. We retain our 6.8% full-year 2018 growth forecast. The moderation of inflation together with election spending for the mid-term election will spur greater household spending and also support a 6.9% 2019 growth rate. These drivers of growth can easily withstand measured monetary tightening this year and next. Market interest rates have reflected higher inflation and higher policy rates. We have seen strength in the economy during this period of rising financing costs.

Disclaimer

Copyright and database rights protection exists in this report and it may not be reproduced, distributed or published by any person for any purpose without the prior express consent of ING. All rights are reserved. The producing legal entity ING Bank N.V. is authorised by the Dutch Central Bank and supervised by the European Central Bank (ECB), the Dutch Central Bank (DNB) and the Dutch Authority for the Financial Markets (AFM). ING Bank N.V. is incorporated in the Netherlands (Trade Register no. 33031431 Amsterdam). In the United Kingdom this information is approved and/or communicated by ING Bank N.V., London Branch. ING Bank N.V., London Branch is subject to limited regulation by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA). ING Bank N.V., London branch is registered in England (Registration number BR000341) at 8-10 Moorgate, London EC2 6DA. For US Investors: Any person wishing to discuss this report or effect transactions in any security discussed herein should contact ING Financial Markets LLC, which is a member of the NYSE, FINRA and SIPC and part of ING, and which has accepted responsibility for the distribution of this report in the United States under applicable requirements.

The distribution of this publication may be restricted by law or regulation in different jurisdictions and persons into whose possession this publication comes should inform themselves about, and observe, such restrictions.

This publication has been prepared by the Economic and Financial Analysis Division of ING Bank N.V. ("ING") solely for information purposes without regard to any particular user's investment objectives, financial situation, or means. ING forms part of ING Group (being for this purpose ING Group NV and its subsidiary and affiliated companies). The information in the publication is not an investment recommendation and it is not investment, legal or tax advice or an offer or solicitation to purchase or sell any financial instrument. Reasonable care has been taken to ensure that this publication is not untrue or misleading when published, but ING does not represent that it is accurate or complete. ING does not accept any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from any use of this publication. Unless otherwise stated, any views, forecasts, or estimates are solely those of the author(s), as of the date of the publication and are subject to change without notice.