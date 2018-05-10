Catabasis Pharmaceuticals: Elucidating Edasalonexent's Stellar Prospects In DMD

I would argue that passion is more important than brain power. - Charlie Munger

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (CATB) is an interesting bioscience for various reasons. First, the company is brewing a highly enriched pipeline with the lead molecule (edasalonexent) that has the potential to become a blockbuster. Second, its current market capitalization is only $46.4M despite the tremendous pipeline prospects. Third, the stock is quite volatile (for the opportunistic investors to profit big from this investing). Notably, the stock went through peaks and troughs in the past year. Nevertheless, it experienced in an overall uptrend in the past 52-week. As follows, the shares traded up by $0.26 at $1.60 for +19% profits. In this research, we'll elucidate the tremendous prospects of edasalonexent (a molecule whose unfolding data in the future can catapult the shares by multiple folds).

Figure 1: Catabasis stock chart. (Source: StockCharts)

Fundamental Analysis

Based in Cambridge, MA, Catabasis is focusing on the innovation and commercialization of therapeutics to service rare and difficult-to-treat diseases. Formed in 2008 by experts from various fields, the company aims to circumvent conventional setbacks in therapeutic development. Accordingly, the firm is brewing a stellar technology coined SMART (Safely Metabolized And Rationally Targeted), which is linker-drug discovery platform. Powering by SMART, Catabasis have engineered molecules that simultaneously modulate multiple targets within one or more related disease pathways (as shown in figure 2). The mechanism of actions of SMART is quite similar to killing multiple birds with one stone. Consequently, this allows for improved therapeutic efficacy and safety.

Figure 2: Therapeutic pipeline. (Source: Catabasis)

In the pipeline, we are most interested in edasalonexent (CAT-1004), a highly promising molecule to potentially manage the orphan disease, Duchenne muscular dystrophy ("DMD") regardless of the mutation types. We noted in the prior research on Solid Biosciences (SLDB):

Caused by various mutations in the dystrophin genes, Duchenne muscular dystrophy ("DMD") is an X-linked rare genetic condition that occurs exclusively in (one out of 3.5K to 5K) boys. Due to the defective protein (dystrophin), the muscle tissues become wasted (and are replaced by fat and fibrous scars). Ultimately, this leads to the symptoms of muscles dysfunction such as weakness, inability to walk (in their early teens), as well as heart/lungs failure. The mainstay of disease management is with corticosteroids (prednisone or deflazacort) to improve motor and lungs functioning, strength, as well as to reduce scoliosis risk, and possibly to delay the onset of cardiomyopathy. In addition, eteplirsen of Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT), was FDA-approved in Sep. 19, 2016 for the management of patients with the confirmed mutation of the dystrophin genes (amenable to exon 51 skipping).

Despite its efficacy, the prolonged use of glucocorticoid has significant side effects. Some adverse effects include weight gain, bone thinning (osteopenia), abnormal hair growth (hirsutism), and a cushingoid appearance. Unfortunately, patients still succumb to the progressive deterioration of muscle functions that, in and of itself, result in premature deaths: this happens when the muscles of the heart and lungs are involved. Therefore, the demand for more efficacious therapeutic options is quite robust.

Edasalonexent works by inhibiting NF-kB. This is an interesting mechanism of action, as NF-kB is activated in all boys with DMD prior to the clinical manifestation of the disease. By suppressing NF-kB, edasalonexent can effectively halt a domino effect from occurring. And, the early clinical data clearly supports this case. First, the data from the high-quality phase 2 (MoveDMD) trial that is placebo-controlled and open-label extension demonstrated stellar results. Boys (ages 4 to 7) with DMD (regardless of which mutations) experienced preserved muscle function and substantially slowed disease progression through the 60-week treatment period. What is remarkable is that all muscle function assessment was significantly improved even after more than a year. Biomarkers improvement were also witnessed. In specific, there were significant long-term reductions in muscle enzymes and C-reactive protein ("CRP"). The lower level of these biomarkers signifies less muscle damages from DMD. Better yet, the efficacy is durable (over a year as stated). Moreover, the drug was quite safe and well tolerated in the trial.

Due to its favorable benefits to risk profile as well as the strong demand for DMD treatment, the FDA granted the (orphan, fast-tracked, and rare pediatric) designations for edasalonexent. Similarly, the EU also designated the orphan status for the drug. With the stellar phase 2 data as elucidated, Catabasis is going to push edasalonexent into the phase 3 trial promptly.

For Fiscal 2017 (ended on Dec. 31), Catabasis procured $0.5M in revenues from the option agreement with an unaffiliated third party. Notably, the net loss was $27.4M ($1.26 per share) compared to $36.1M for the same period a year prior. In viewing the balance sheet, there are $16.4M in cash and equivalents (as of Sept. 30, 2017). The company also recently raised $8.3M in equity offerings. Based on those metrics, there should be adequate cash to fund operations through Sept. 2018 (prior to additional financing).

Final Remarks

Despite that, Catabasis only has a $46.4M market capitalization, it is brewing a highly promising molecule (edasalonexent) that can add significant value to the management of DMD. Early clinical data was impressive. The future trial has a favorable chance of delivering stellar outcomes. The market for DMD is blockbuster. If edasalonexent can even procure a few hundred million dollars in sales in the future, the share price of Catabasis should appreciate multiple folds. The main risk for this investment is whether edasalonexent can pass its phase 3 trial. In the case of a negative outcome, the stock can tumble over 80% and vice versa. Moreover, even if the aforesaid medicine will be approved, it might not generate substantial sales due to market competition and other unforeseen variables.

