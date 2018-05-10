Treasury Floating Rates Notes: A Solid Investment When Charting Uncertain Territory

Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Maximilian Magnacca Sancho as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to the SA PRO archive. Click here to find out more »

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO) offers investors a fixed-income ETF that provides the stability many investors value in fixed income but also comes with a decent coupon, especially as these two-year notes move in the direction of short-term rates that are on track to continue increasing. The era of "normalisation" brought on by the Federal Reserve beginning to reverse their recession-era policies of massive securities purchases and low interest rates means now is a good time to look into purchasing TFLO.

Source: Federal Reserve Website

With short-term interest rates on the rise, bonds are now being priced with coupon rates closer to the inflation rate in the US, which is currently around 2.36%. This means that, while TFLOs do not protect against inflation and currently provide a negative real return, if paired with a treasury inflation-linked bond - more on this later - investors will be able to enjoy a solid return with the least amount of risk for their fixed-income allocation. Plus, the fact that the Treasury Floating Rate bonds are only two-year notes updated every three months when new US debt is issued means it is isolated from suffering from the strong economic and market growth currently being experienced in the United States.

The Floating Rate note idea is a particularly interesting one as it essentially erases all the interest rate risk that a typical government bond may hold, as the coupon rate changes when the short-term rate changes. While this eliminates the risk of a fixed coupon rate government bond, it increases the risk of missing out on holding higher yielding coupons when short-term rates begin to decline. This is not something that many market watchers (if any) are currently anticipating, but it is worth keeping in mind when considering investing in TFLO. Any credit risk also is essentially eliminated as it is a US Treasury bond and, naturally, a very conservative investment. There should not be any concern regarding liquidity risks with this ETF or its underlying bonds and benchmarks.

Some major risks of investing in TFLO are losing out on the last of the bull market that's being forecasted by analysts from across the street, as well as Trumpian economic plans potentially derailing the market, forcing the Fed to switch courses. This can be seen in the overall lackluster market sentiment despite the amazing earnings report coming from the S&P 500.

If inflation unexpectedly jumps and rises faster than is expected - which would be a major shift in dynamic due to the pseudo stagflation environment since 2008 - the TFLO ETF, while providing stable payouts, would presumably fall short as it would generate a greater negative real return than it already does. Investing alongside the iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) will help protect against this loss of return and will ensure that your portfolio maintains some profit. Now, inflation is forecasted to stay within the 2% range, which is exactly where the Fed median range is (chart below), and Powell has signaled that the Fed is comfortable for inflation to overshoot or undershoot this prediction.

Inflation in the US seems ready to break out as unemployment numbers keep dropping to record lows, and wage growth is finally starting to pick back up. As of January 24, 2018, Morgan Stanley Research Note mentioned, there are rising expectations of inflation across the US, Japan, and EU, which, according to orthodox macroeconomic theory, feeds into inflation, further pushing it up. If the Fed can manage these expectations, we can enter a goldilocks-esque inflation period, but that's a big if and puts this analysis of a TIP investment at risk.

Furthermore, the legacy of quantitative easing in the US in response to the 2008 recession left us with a lot of ground to cover in terms of once again reaching peak growth potential, which I believe we are finally experiencing after these last few years of bumper to bumper growth. This leads us to an inflationary period which furthers the argument for a TIP investment. Additionally, wage growth is finally reaching levels unseen since before the crisis, and unemployment is dropping even further below than what many economists believe is the NAIRU (4.73% according to the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis) of the US, again building up inflation (see charts below). As these inflationary pressures add up due to the buckets of easy money still floating around the US and surprising market commentators, a TIP investment will protect investor portfolios as inflation erodes away any cash holdings/profits of firms with weakening equities. They also will force the Fed to raise short-term interest rates in order to stop inflation from getting out of hand, playing back into the Treasury Floating Rate notes and generating a lot of potential upside for a low-risk investment like a treasury bond.

For the above reasons, the Treasury Floating-Rate Bond ETF and Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities Bond ETF are attractive investments regardless of the economic situation in the US, but particularly appealing in the current environment of increasing short-term interest rates and potential breakaway inflation. These short-term rates seem set for further increases not seen since the crisis, and inflationary pressure build-up in the US only increases these chances, helping this bond combo stay attractive to more risk-averse investors, as well as those who fear inflation.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.