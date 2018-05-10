HollySys Automation: Weak Execution Compresses Value

Pitched as a favorite of Chinese institutional investors, HollySys (HOLI) is one of the leaders in the production of automation solutions in China. Likely string a chord with mainland China in the way of nationalistic pride, the company designs and builds the vast majority of its products in-house. On one hand, the bull case looks strong for HollySys: demand for industrial automation as well as the company's revenue outlook from rail-related businesses looks solid. Despite being a small player in the space, the company has done decently well competing with multinational corporations within the Chinese mainland. However, recent results send a mixed message. Earnings results from rail, in particular, gyrate often: gross profit in the six-month period ending in December more than tripled versus the prior-year period. Perhaps more importantly, despite what should be clear macroeconomic tailwinds to point towards as driving growth, the top line has been stagnant for several years now. While some large asset managers like Eastspring Investments, the Singapore-based arm of Prudential, own substantial stakes, I don't see the allure here.

End Markets, Characterizing Volatility

HollySys sells automation and control technologies primarily in China, but it has increasingly started to try to diversify its business by making sales outside of the region into Southeast Asia, the Middle East, and India. The focus is on distributed control systems ("DCS"), products which are networks of sensors and actuators used to run continuous manufacturing processes. At face value, given the continued strength of manufacturing growth in China as well as the controlling government's recent moves towards encouraging further automation as labor costs rise, HollySys appears to be in a great position. Marking those incentives, President Xi Jinping and the controlling party have introduced guiding principles like "Industry 4.0", a directive where the government will support key sectors including information technology, railway equipment, and numerical controls and robotics. It's a pretty broad outline - industry observers note that these businesses already compromise 40% of China's industrial output - but it is another example of staunch Chinese support for modernization initiatives.

Today, continuous manufacturing is utilized most often in metallurgy, chemical, power generation, and petrochemical industries versus within other areas of the market that still predominantly rely on labor. Customers include big names in the industry such as Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (SHI), with HollySys recently winning the contract on the liquid chemical wharf project near Shanghai. In addition to DCS, HollySys has been expanding into complementary businesses such as the programmable logic controller ("PLC") market and rail/subway electronics. The latter, primarily built upon signaling, is a natural extension of the company's core competencies in automation. In sum total, these are all billion-dollar markets in their own right, so there is ample runway for growth in China alone and even larger opportunity when considering the entirety of Asia. Chances are HollySys never sells with any regularity to Western markets and it would not need to in order to be a juggernaut.

This was always the intention. HollySys can trace its history back to Chardan North China Acquisition Corporation ("Chardan"), a special purpose acquisition company ("SPAC") formed in 2005. Chardan had the very specific motivation of acquiring a Chinese company that would have a competitive advantage versus Western firms. Acquired perhaps a bit too early before the recession began in 2007, shares began trading on the NASDAQ in the summer of 2008. HollySys has made a few tuck-in acquisitions along the way, acquiring the Concord Group ($43mm, rail industry electric solutions) and Bond Group ($73mm, mechanical and electrical solutions for industrials, banks, hospitals, airports, etc.), both of which were done in part to help the company in its efforts to improve sales outside of China. Those firms are headquartered in Singapore and Malaysia respectively. Results there have been a little poor, with small goodwill impairment charges booked against these acquisitions in years past.

Reputation, Reported Results

As a small fish swimming in a pool with deep international competition that includes Honeywell (HON), Siemens (OTCPK:SIEGY), ABB (ABB), and Hitachi (OTCPK:HTHIY), underlying product quality and reputation matter. While inherently more nimble given its size, it can be tough to go up against firms like these that are often willing to throw their weight around. This is where having direct contact with companies in China helps aid the process; many of the staff at locations I toured had knowledge of the company's products. On the net, HollySys has a solid reputation, a large client base, and some unique moat-like aspects. Examples of that include it being the only qualified local provider of certain solutions for nuclear reactors. If the Chinese government approves of the company's products enough to allow their use in nuclear facilities, investors should feel safe about overall product quality. HollySys got to where it is by offering entry-level automation systems that got the job done at a price markdown compared to larger firms - often with a higher level of service. The company's long-standing presence in China versus international competition often allows greater customization and support. In many cases, outside of major city gateways, Western firms have little physical support presence. This, coupled with China remaining a nation predisposed to protectionist tendencies, gives a clear advantage. As a result, HollySys has built non-inconsequential market share (nearly 20% in the Chinese DCS market).

Unfortunately, contract wins can be lumpy. For its fiscal 2017 (ending in June of 2017), HollySys reported $432mm in revenue, a 20.6% collapse in the top line versus the prior year. While some of this was due to the company's loss of control of HollyCon, where its stake was diluted to 30% from 51% and was forced to deconsolidate assets from its balance sheet, even excluding this revenue would have decreased 16.7%. Most of this loss can be attributed to the Rail Transportation segment which saw booked revenue decline from $240mm in fiscal 2016 to $156mm in 2017. What was most concerning to the market was that the number of contracts won in 2017 grew quite a bit, from 2,031 to 2,777, but the dollar value of the average contract fell 34%. This led to contracting backlog, and the initial feeling was that perhaps competition was forcing the company out into more tertiary areas of China where deals are smaller.

Management tried to assuage investor concerns by issuing revenue guidance of $515mm at the midpoint for fiscal 2018. Net income was forecast at $105mm. The concern for investors is that these figures remain not too dissimilar from the $521mm in revenue the company was booking in fiscal 2014. Quite often, the below key themes pushed by HollySys shareholders to point towards future growth:

Continued growth in factory facility automation as labor costs rise in China. Rising labor costs make DCS/PLC installs more attractive.

Increased Chinese nuclear power development. China currently has 38 nuclear reactors in service with 34GW of output. 18 are under construction with 21GW of capacity, and the nation aims to have 75GW online by 2020. While that goal appears ambitious, it appears the current Chinese government is intent on improving nuclear power generation.

Investment in China in high-speed rail. International competition (via Bombardier (OTCQX:BDRAF) (OTCQX:BDRBF) and General Electric (NYSE:GE)/Alstom (OTCPK:ALSMY) joint ventures) is widely expected to abandon the signaling markets in China despite continued investment increasing track miles.

International penetration into other emerging markets such as Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, India, and the Middle East. All of these areas are expected to have strong infrastructure growth and increased demand for automation technologies.

In the face of that reality, seeing a lack of improvement on the top line over the past five years is disconcerting. All of the above drivers are not new or unique; they have existed for some time. While margins have improved somewhat, the lack of growth weighs on overall outlook in my opinion. Making matters worse, I don't see any catalyst to point towards to say: "This time is different". The leadership team, led by Baiqing Shao, has been the same over this period. If end market outlook is the same and the leadership team is the same, the expectation (in my opinion) should be a continuation of prior results. Given current guidance, $135mm in EBITDA looks to be the mark in 2018. On that measure, shares trade at 8.2x 2018 EBITDA expectations. That's a ho-hum valuation as well as the 7.5% free cash flow yield for what largely appears to be a stagnant business. Given the inherent discount that will likely always exist for Chinese firms, there isn't any value to be found here in my opinion.

I'm recently back from a two-week tour of Hong Kong and China that included meetings with management, market research, and facility tours. Expect a bias towards Chinese coverage over the next month as I work through notes, and more importantly, consider joining the Industrial Insights community for high-value investment ideas on Chinese firms that have significant upside potential.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.