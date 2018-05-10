Allscripts To Acquire HealthGrid For Mobile Patient Engagement

MDRX needs to continue to innovate internally or acquire technologies to take advantage of large market opportunities with healthcare system adoption of improved IT solutions.

HealthGrid has created a mobile patient engagement system that promises to help Allscripts offer a more comprehensive solution.

Allscripts has agreed to acquire HealthGrid for an undisclosed amount.

Quick Take

Healthcare IT firm Allscripts (MDRX) has announced an agreement to acquire HealthGrid Holding Company for up to $110 million in cash and earnouts.

HealthGrid has developed a mobile patient engagement platform to help healthcare providers promote healthy behaviors among its user populations.

MDRX’ stock has been flat in the past 12 months, so management needs to make bold moves to take advantage of the historic shift in EHR adoption underway in the healthcare industry.

Target Company

Orlando, Florida-based HealthGrid was founded in 2014 to develop mobile-centric patient engagement capabilities for caregivers, insurers and patients.

Management is headed by co-founder and CEO Raj Toleti, who was previously founder and President of PatientPoint, an engagement program firm.

Below is a brief overview video of HealthGrid’s approach:

(Source: HIMSS)

HealthGrid offers two primary solutions:

CareNotify - Inform and engage patients through all phases of care

CareNarrative - Collaborate with patients in real time

No disclosed funding transactions are available, so the firm may have been bootstrapped by the founders.

Market & Competition

According to a 2016 market research report by Grand View Research, the global patient engagement market is expected to exceed $39 billion by 2024.

The main drivers for this expected growth are the ‘rising prevalence of chronic conditions’ such as diabetes, which may be controlled through better and more frequent communication with patients.

North America is forecasted to account for over 40% of global revenue through 2024 due to the impetus from government programs included in the Affordable Care Act [ACA] and the Health Information Technology for Economic and Clinical Health [HITECH] acts.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to be the fastest growing region with a CAGR of more than 20% during the forecast period.

Major competitive vendors that provide patient engagement solutions include:

Cerner (CERN

Phytel

Athenahealth (ATHN)

McKesson (MCK)

MEDecision

Acquisition Terms and Rationale

Allscripts disclosed the acquisition price in an 8-K filing and said it would pay ‘$60 million in cash plus up to an aggregate of $50 million in earnout payments based on Health Grid achieving certain revenue targets over the next three years.’

The firm did not announce any changes to its financial guidance, so the deal will not be material to its financial condition.

MDRX is acquiring HealthGrid’s mobile-centric system to combine it with its existing FollowMyHealth offering.

As Allscripts stated in the deal announcement,

Allscripts expects to tightly integrate the HealthGrid capabilities into its FollowMyHealth platform, adding functionality that would enable providers to reach 100% of their patient populations without requiring patients to sign up for a portal. Instead, the new functionality will leverage existing patients’ contact information. By continuing to grow usage of FollowMyHealth and helping connect providers with patients outside the portal as well, Allscripts will help providers greatly increase their outreach to patients and boost patients’ engagement in their own health.

Acquiring HealthGrid will enable Allscripts to speed up its time to market and provide customers and prospects with a comprehensive solution, resulting in more customer wins.

Over the past 12 months, MDRX stock has gyrated significantly, ending up essentially at the same level as it began the period, as the chart below indicates:

(Source: SEEKING ALPHA)

To break out of its doldrums, management is going to have to continue to make moves to increase the speed of innovation within the company, whether through internal initiatives or more likely through acquisitions as with HealthGrid.

I hope MDRX is prepared to make more transformational deals to take advantage of the ongoing shift by healthcare systems to more advanced patient-centric systems.

Management is taking an EHR-agnostic approach, so the HealthGrid deal should help with the offerings aligned with that approach.

Time will tell if the firm's prospects and customers agree with that focus.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.