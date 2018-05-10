U.S. Xpress Files For $100 Million IPO

Management is attempting to improve efficiencies but financial performance in this low operating margin business has been spotty.

The firm provides road freight transportation and services throughout North America.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises wants to sell Class A shares in a U.S. IPO.

U.S. Xpress (USX) intends to raise $100 million in an IPO of its Class A common stock, according to a regulatory filing.

The firm operates as a freight transportation and brokerage company throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico.

USX is undergoing a generational transition, but financial results have been uneven and the firm has a significant and increasingly costly debt load.

I’ll provide an update when we learn more details about the IPO from management.

Company & Technology

Chattanooga, Tennessee-based USX was founded in 1986 to provides freight haulage, logistics and related services to companies needing a variety of transportation services.

Management is headed by President and CEO Eric Fuller, who has been with the firm since 2000 after graduating from The University of Tennessee.

Executive Chairman of the company is co-founder Max Fuller.

There are no disclosed institutional investors in the firm with 5% or greater shareholdings. USX is owned by the Fuller and Quinn families, who own shares via their respective trusts.

USX provides a number of service offerings to clients:

Single driver haulage

Team haulage

Dedicated

Demand critical

Brokerage

Temperature-controlled

International freight in North America

USX is the fifth largest truckload carrier in the U.S. by revenue and focuses its operations on the eastern half of the U.S. It has 6,800 tractors and 16,000 trailers, of which 1,300 tractors are provided by independent contractors.

The firm’s revenues are divided as follows:

OTR (Short-term contracts - Over The Road) - 54%

Dedicated Contract - 33%

Brokerage 12%

Customer Acquisition

USX says it has ‘many Fortune 500 companies with national footprints’ as customers, including Amazon, Dollar General, Dollar Tree, FedEx, Home Depot, Kroger, Procter & Gamble, Target, Tractor Supply and Walmart.

Of the three types of revenues the firm collects, Management wants to prioritize dedicated contracts and brokerage revenue growth going forward.

Dedicated contracts provide a more predictable revenue stream and high asset utilization while brokerage doesn’t require much in the way of capital investment and ‘affords network-balancing freight volumes.’

Management states that the industry is experiencing strong demand in the current environment, so it appears USX is focusing on optimizing its operations to generate greater operating profits.

Market & Competition

According to the American Trucking Association, 2016 trucking revenues in the U.S. was $676.2 billion in 2016, only surpassed by 2015’s tally of $719.3 billion.

A 2017 Technavio report forecasts the growth of the North American road freight transportation market at close to a CAGR of 4% from 2017 to 2021.

Trends expected to drive this growth include an increase in automotive shipping needs and an increase in the use of alternative fuel transportation.

Major competitive vendors that provide similar services include:

Werner Enterprises (WERN)

Schneider National (SNDR)

Knight-Swift Transportation (KNX)

Covenant Transportation (CVTI)

USA Truck (USAK)

Marten Transport (MRTN)

Heartland Express (HTLD)

However, the road freight transport sector is extremely fragmented with many firms attempting to differentiate themselves by focusing on different types of value-added logistics services.

Management says it views obtaining new drivers as a critical competitive need since the trucking industry is experiencing a shortage of drivers due to the long periods away from home compared to other competitive industries such as construction or manufacturing.

Financial Performance

USX’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Uneven topline revenue

Lowered operating profit

Dropping operating margin

Uneven but recently increased cash flow

Below are the company’s financial results for the past three years (Audited GAAP):

(Source: USX S-1)

Revenue ($)

2017: $1.56 billion, 7.6% increase vs. prior

2016: $1.45 billion, 5.8% decrease vs. prior

2015: $1.54 billion

Operating Profit ($)

2017: $28.6 million

2016: $27.7 million

2015: $47.6 million

Operating Margin (%)

2017: 1.8%

2016: 1.9%

2015: 3.0%

Cash Flow from Operations ($)

2017: $85.4 million

2016: $77.0 million

2015: $79.0 million

As of March 31, 2018, the company had $4.2 million in cash and $864 million in total liabilities.

IPO Details

USX intends to raise $100 million in gross proceeds from an IPO, although the final amount may differ significantly from this typical placeholder figure.

The firm will offer Class A shares, which will be entitled to one (1) vote per share. Class B holders will also be entitled to five (5) votes per share.

Multiple share classes are a way for existing shareholders to retain voting control even if they lose economic control of the company in the future.

The S&P 500 Index no longer admits firms that have multiple share classes in its index.

Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

to repay [i] our existing term loan facility, [ii] borrowings outstanding under our existing revolving credit facility and [iii] the 2007 Restated Term Note, [b] ...for fees and expenses incurred in connection with this offering and [c] ... for general corporate purposes, including, but not limited to, the purchase of the Tunnel Hill, Georgia, real estate we historically have leased from Q&F Realty, a related party. (Q&F likely refers to the Quinn and Fuller families, co-owners of USX) Additional proceeds, if any, will be used to increase cash on our balance sheet. Our existing $275.0 million term loan facility had $192.5 million outstanding at March 31, 2018. The existing term loan facility has a maturity date of May 30, 2020 and bears interest at LIBOR plus an applicable margin of 10.0% to 11.5%. Our existing revolving credit facility had $49.1 million in outstanding borrowings and $35.1 million in letters of credit at March 31, 2018. The existing revolving credit facility bears interest dependent on the excess availability on the facility at the base rate plus an applicable margin of 0.50% to 1.00% or LIBOR plus an applicable margin of 1.50% to 2.00%.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow isn’t available yet.

Listed bookrunners of the IPO are BofA Merrill Lynch, Morgan Stanley, J.P. Morgan, Wells Fargo Securities, Stephens, Stifel and Wolfe Capital Markets and Advisory.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: Not on calendar.

