17 Upcoming Dividend Increases

Summary

83 companies, 17 dividend hikes, and 7 10%+ increases.

All stocks have at least 5 years of dividend growth history.

This week features 3 Dividend Kings.

Introduction

The information presented below was created based on combining the "U.S. Dividend Champion" spreadsheet compiled by David Fish hosted here with upcoming dividend information from the NASDAQ. This meshes metrics about companies with dividend growth history with upcoming dividend payments (and whether those payments are increasing). These companies all have a minimum 5-year dividend growth history.

The "ex-dividend" date is the day you are no longer entitled to the dividend or distribution. You need to have made your purchase by the preceding business day. If the date is a Tuesday, you need to have purchased (or already owned) shares by market close on Monday. Be aware that for any stock going ex-dividend on a Monday (or Tuesday if Monday may be a holiday), you must own it by the prior Friday.

Why Should I Care?

The old adage is that "trees don't grow to the sky" and neither do dividend yields. It is of my opinion that the dividend increase is the most outward sign by management as to how business is going. There are many great businesses that have provided generous raises year after year, and historical stock charts will show how the market has reacted. Here's a hint, it's up and to the right.

What these lists provide is an opportunity for an investor to buy more shares prior to an upcoming ex-dividend date if they so desire. An astute investor could start a position or increase their position size prior to the market readjusting to the new and higher dividend rate.

I've used these lists several times already for some of my own purchases, so I have been "eating my own dog food".

Lastly I have to point out I'm not suggesting a short-term dividend capture strategy. If you are looking to own shares short term, be aware you may be on the hook for a tax for the dividend.

Dividend Streak Categories

Here are the definitions of the streak categories as I'll be using them throughout the piece.

  • King: 50+ years
  • Champion/Aristocrat: 25+ years
  • Contender: 10-24 years
  • Challenger: 5+ years

Fun Facts

Category Count
King 3
Champion 14
Contender 22
Challenger 44

The Main List

The data is sorted by the ex-dividend day (ascending) and then the streak (descending).

Name Ticker Streak Current Yield Ex-Div Date Increase Percent Streak Category
American States Water Company (AWR) 63 1.86 14-May-18 King
Vectren Corporation (VVC) 58 2.56 14-May-18 King
Middlesex Water Company (MSEX) 45 2.17 14-May-18 Champion
Gorman-Rupp Company (The) (GRC) 45 1.5 14-May-18 Champion
Carlisle Companies Incorporated (CSL) 41 1.4 14-May-18 Champion
Enbridge, Inc. (ENB) 22 6.66 14-May-18 -2.99%** Contender
Church & Dwight Company, Inc. (CHD) 22 1.82 14-May-18 Contender
Xilinx, Inc. (XLNX) 16 2.05 14-May-18 2.86% Contender
Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (SWX) 12 2.75 14-May-18 5.05% Contender
Kroger Company (The) (KR) 12 2.05 14-May-18 Contender
American Financial Group, Inc. (AFG) 12 1.26 14-May-18 328.57%** Contender
KLA-Tencor Corporation (KLAC) 9 2.16 14-May-18 27.12% Challenger
Standard Motor Products, Inc. (SMP) 9 1.92 14-May-18 Challenger
Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (AIT) 9 1.75 14-May-18 Challenger
IDEX Corporation (IEX) 9 1.08 14-May-18 16.22% Challenger
Allete, Inc. (ALE) 8 2.93 14-May-18 Challenger
PACCAR Inc. (PCAR) 7 1.56 14-May-18 12.00% Challenger
Provident Financial Services, Inc (PFS) 7 2.97 14-May-18 Challenger
AGCO Corporation (AGCO) 6 0.95 14-May-18 Challenger
Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (SMBC) 6 1.26 14-May-18 Challenger
Otter Tail Corporation (OTTR) 5 3.09 14-May-18 Challenger
Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (SPB) 5 2.31 14-May-18 Challenger
PBF Logistics LP Common Units representing limited partner interests (PBFX) 5 9.51 14-May-18 1.03% Challenger
Hanesbrands Inc. (HBI) 5 3.62 14-May-18 Challenger
Natural Health Trends Corp. - Common Stock (NHTC) 5 2.51 14-May-18 7.7%** Challenger
Macatawa Bank Corporation (MCBC) 5 2.19 14-May-18 Challenger
Target Corporation (TGT) 50 3.55 15-May-18 King
Consolidated Edison, Inc. (ED) 44 3.79 15-May-18 Champion
Landmark Bancorp Inc. (LARK) 17 2.86 15-May-18 Contender
Waste Connections, Inc. Common Shares (WCN) 8 0.74 15-May-18 Challenger
Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC) 8 2.39 15-May-18 Challenger
Home BancShares, Inc. - common stock (HOMB) 7 1.86 15-May-18 Challenger
Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (APOG) 7 1.48 15-May-18 Challenger
Materion Corporation (MTRN) 6 0.72 15-May-18 5.00% Challenger
Mobile Mini, Inc. (MINI) 5 2.23 15-May-18 Challenger
BankFinancial Corporation (BFIN) 5 1.84 15-May-18 12.50% Challenger
Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (INN) 5 4.87 15-May-18 Challenger
Regency Centers Corporation (REG) 5 3.79 15-May-18 Challenger
Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (ADM) 43 3.07 16-May-18 Champion
Bemis Company, Inc. (BMS) 35 2.9 16-May-18 Champion
TJX Companies, Inc. (The) (TJX) 22 1.49 16-May-18 24.60% Contender
Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) 16 1.73 16-May-18 Contender
Lindsay Corporation (LNN) 15 1.29 16-May-18 Contender
CenterPoint Energy, Inc (Holding Co) (CNP) 13 4.22 16-May-18 Contender
Columbia Sportswear Company (COLM) 13 1.07 16-May-18 Contender
Simon Property Group, Inc. (SPG) 9 4.88 16-May-18 Challenger
Valero Energy Corporation (VLO) 8 2.79 16-May-18 Challenger
Amgen Inc. (AMGN) 8 3.11 16-May-18 Challenger
Resources Connection, Inc. (RECN) 8 3.05 16-May-18 Challenger
Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (PROV) 7 3 16-May-18 Challenger
Zions Bancorporation (ZION) 6 1.4 16-May-18 20.00% Challenger
Hennessy Advisors, Inc. (HNNA) 5 2.1 16-May-18 Challenger
Black Hills Corporation (BKH) 47 3.3 17-May-18 Champion
Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (HP) 45 4.11 17-May-18 Champion
Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (WBA) 42 2.54 17-May-18 Champion
Sherwin-Williams Company (The) (SHW) 40 0.9 17-May-18 Champion
Chevron Corporation (CVX) 31 3.48 17-May-18 Champion
Aqua America, Inc. (WTR) 25 2.4 17-May-18 Champion
United Technologies Corporation (UTX) 24 2.27 17-May-18 Contender
Oil-Dri Corporation Of America (ODC) 15 2.41 17-May-18 Contender
Duke Energy Corporation (Holding Company) (DUK) 13 4.59 17-May-18 Contender
The Finish Line, Inc. - Class A Common Stock (FINL) 11 3.39 17-May-18 Contender
Visa Inc. (V) 11 0.64 17-May-18 Contender
PetMed Express, Inc. (PETS) 10 2.85 17-May-18 Contender
First Defiance Financial Corp. (FDEF) 8 1.96 17-May-18 Challenger
Neenah, Inc. (NP) 8 2.06 17-May-18 Challenger
Whirlpool Corporation (WHR) 8 2.85 17-May-18 4.55% Challenger
j2 Global, Inc. (JCOM) 8 1.85 17-May-18 2.47% Challenger
Marriott International - Class A Common Stock (MAR) 8 0.96 17-May-18 24.24% Challenger
Apartment Investment and Management Company (AIV) 8 3.69 17-May-18 Challenger
Honeywell International Inc. (HON) 7 2.05 17-May-18 Challenger
Guaranty Bancorp (GBNK) 6 2.19 17-May-18 Challenger
Aspen Insurance Holdings Limited Ordinary Shares (AHL) 6 2.24 17-May-18 Challenger
The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) 5 4.27 17-May-18 Challenger
MSA Safety Incorporated (MSA) 46 1.55 18-May-18 8.57% Champion
Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO) 34 2.21 18-May-18 Champion
Southern Company (The) (SO) 18 5.3 18-May-18 3.45% Contender
Microchip Technology Incorporated (MCHP) 17 1.58 18-May-18 0.14% Contender
Bunge Limited Bunge Limited (BG) 17 2.63 18-May-18 Contender
Ryder System, Inc. (R) 14 3.04 18-May-18 Contender
Moody's Corporation (MCO) 9 1.03 18-May-18 Challenger
Snap-On Incorporated (SNA) 8 2.22 18-May-18 Challenger
Main Street Capital Corporation (MAIN) 7 5.91 18-May-18 Challenger

Notes

  • NHTC does have a 7.7% dividend hike, but it also includes a $1.76/share special dividend.
  • AFG appears to have a special dividend baked into this payment also.
  • ENB has a lower payment in USD, but I believe it's due to the currency conversion from CAD.

Field Definitions

Streak: This is years of dividend growth history sourced from the U.S. Dividend Champions spreadsheet. Here are some definitions to clarify the fields.

Current Yield: This is a snapshot of roughly what the current yield is as of the time of writing. This is not a forward yield if the company in question has raised its dividend.

Ex-Dividend Date: This is the date you need to own the stock by.

Increase Percent: If the payment amount is being increased in this payment, this is the size of that increase.

Streak Category: Lastly, this is the overall dividend history classification of the company.

Additional Metrics

Here are some additional metrics related to these companies, including yearly pricing action and the PE ratio. This table is sorted in exactly the same way as the table above. The value investor may find stock ideas with those companies near their 52-week low.

Ticker Current Price 52 Week Low 52 Week High PE Ratio % Off Low % Off High
AWR 54.82 43.31 60 29.96 25% Off Low 7% Off High
VVC 70.2 57.48 70.76 26 22% Off Low 1% Off High
MSEX 41.07 32.23 46.74 29.76 27% Off Low 11% Off High
GRC 33.38 23.55 33.5 27.95 38% Off Low 2% Off High
CSL 105.97 92.09 119.21 21.21 17% Off Low 8% Off High
ENB 32.12 29 42.31 24.79 7% Off Low 26% Off High
CHD 47.75 43.21 54.18 15.71 10% Off Low 12% Off High
XLNX 68.42 60.12 78.02 34.73 11% Off Low 13% Off High
SWX 71.9 62.54 86.87 17.08 15% Off Low 16% Off High
KR 24.36 19.69 31.45 11.52 22% Off Low 22% Off High
AFG 110.82 93.4 121.69 21.43 18% Off Low 9% Off High
KLAC 109.17 87.93 123.96 24.31 20% Off Low 14% Off High
SMP 43.83 40.56 54.73 33.72 6% Off Low 19% Off High
AIT 68.65 54 75.4 17.51 25% Off Low 9% Off High
IEX 136.62 102.69 150.72 29.44 32% Off Low 9% Off High
ALE 76.57 66.64 81.24 22.52 15% Off Low 4% Off High
PCAR 64.05 60.36 79.69 12.04 6% Off Low 19% Off High
PFS 26.94 23.07 28.61 17.72 15% Off Low 6% Off High
AGCO 63.45 58.12 75.95 23.07 6% Off Low 16% Off High
SMBC 35.02 30.3 40.8 15.56 14% Off Low 15% Off High
OTTR 43.35 36.45 48.65 21.78 17% Off Low 8% Off High
SPB 72.87 60.13 138.45 12.71 19% Off Low 46% Off High
PBFX 20.41 17.75 22.3 9.94 13% Off Low 9% Off High
HBI 16.56 16.38 25.73 92.83 1% Off Low 35% Off High
NHTC 20.72 14.15 28.89 10.68 48% Off Low 25% Off High
MCBC 10.97 8.87 11 21.51 21% Off Low 1% Off High
TGT 69.93 48.56 78.7 13.07 41% Off Low 11% Off High
ED 75.43 73.73 89.7 14.96 2% Off Low 15% Off High
LARK 27.97 25.73 30.48 27.58 6% Off Low 7% Off High
WCN 75.62 60.35 75.64 29.08 23% Off Low 0% Off High
MPC 77.11 49.3 83.27 11.22 51% Off Low 8% Off High
HOMB 23.68 20.82 26.3 23.68 12% Off Low 10% Off High
APOG 42.48 37.24 59.76 15.39 15% Off Low 28% Off High
MTRN 55.25 33.15 55.9 60.05 61% Off Low 3% Off High
MINI 44.9 26.7 46.1 15.75 66% Off Low 2% Off High
BFIN 17.39 13.97 17.67 28.98 23% Off Low New High
INN 14.79 12.77 19.39 28.02 13% Off Low 23% Off High
REG 58.65 54.87 70.64 45.77 6% Off Low 17% Off High
ADM 43.7 38.59 46.25 15.01 13% Off Low 4% Off High
BMS 42.76 40.6 49.84 43.55 3% Off Low 15% Off High
TJX 83.89 66.44 87.24 20.77 24% Off Low 4% Off High
MSFT 96.94 67.14 97.9 53.87 42% Off Low 1% Off High
LNN 93.02 82.31 100.4 44.94 10% Off Low 8% Off High
CNP 26.28 24.81 30.45 6.46 6% Off Low 13% Off High
COLM 82.3 51.56 87.97 50.8 59% Off Low 6% Off High
SPG 159.94 145.78 173.02 25.52 9% Off Low 7% Off High
VLO 114.82 60.69 115.84 11.89 83% Off Low 2% Off High
AMGN 169.64 152.16 201.23 55.99 10% Off Low 15% Off High
RECN 15.75 12.05 17 25 29% Off Low 7% Off High
PROV 18.65 17.62 20.35 84.77 4% Off Low 9% Off High
ZION 57.28 38.43 57.52 18.62 44% Off Low 1% Off High
HNNA 19.03 13.88 20 7.46 39% Off Low 1% Off High
BKH 57.58 50.49 72.02 13.25 15% Off Low 18% Off High
HP 68.12 42.16 75.02 16.96 61% Off Low 6% Off High
WBA 62.94 61.56 85.88 15.73 1% Off Low 27% Off High
SHW 380.81 326.68 435.15 20.36 15% Off Low 12% Off High
CVX 128.72 102.55 133.88 24.14 25% Off Low 3% Off High
WTR 34.18 31.18 39.55 25.33 9% Off Low 12% Off High
UTX 123.11 109.1 139.24 22.02 12% Off Low 12% Off High
ODC 38.13 33.61 50.82 43.33 11% Off Low 24% Off High
DUK 77.64 72.93 91.8 17.79 5% Off Low 15% Off High
FINL 13.55 6.9 16.38 38.71 96% Off Low 17% Off High
V 130.84 91.36 131 34.28 42% Off Low New High
PETS 35.12 31.57 57.8 19.3 7% Off Low 39% Off High
FDEF 61.35 47.01 62.42 16.1 29% Off Low 2% Off High
NP 79.53 72.35 95.4 16.92 10% Off Low 16% Off High
WHR 154.6 145.59 202.99 40.66 5% Off Low 23% Off High
JCOM 87.4 70.27 90.9 32.45 19% Off Low 3% Off High
MAR 137.87 96.9 149.21 36.77 40% Off Low 7% Off High
AIV 41.21 37.97 46.72 243.13 7% Off Low 12% Off High
HON 145.69 129 165.13 64.46 12% Off Low 12% Off High
GBNK 29.65 24.05 30.42 19.9 22% Off Low 2% Off High
AHL 42.8 34.8 52.4 0 24% Off Low 17% Off High
KHC 58.48 54.11 93.88 6.47 6% Off Low 37% Off High
MSA 90.59 65.95 91.61 81.61 32% Off Low 1% Off High
ATO 87.76 76.46 93.56 15.98 14% Off Low 6% Off High
SO 43.79 42.38 53.51 39.81 3% Off Low 17% Off High
MCHP 91.87 75.8 101.48 93.74 15% Off Low 10% Off High
BG 69.91 63.87 83.75 175.04 8% Off Low 16% Off High
R 68.31 62.52 90.26 4.63 9% Off Low 23% Off High
MCO 170.52 112.55 171.68 32.23 48% Off Low 2% Off High
SNA 147.95 140.83 185.47 14.87 4% Off Low 20% Off High
MAIN 38.57 34.37 41.51 12.82 11% Off Low 7% Off High

Tickers By Yield (With Growth Rates)

Some investors are more interested in current yield, so this table is sorted descending by yield. This also includes some of the historical dividend growth rates as a bonus. Additionally, the "Chowder Rule" has been included. That is the current yield plus the 5-year dividend growth rate.

Ticker Yield 1 Yr DG 3 Yr DG 5 Yr DG 10 Yr DG Chowder Rule
PBFX 9.51 9.4 59.3
ENB 6.66 17.1 13.7 10.5 12.4 17.4
MAIN 5.91 2.8 3.9 5.5 21.1 11.4
SO 5.3 3.5 3.4 3.4 3.7 8.7
SPG 4.88 10 12.7 13.2 8.5 18.1
INN 4.87 23.4 13.5 8.4 13.3
DUK 4.59 3.9 3.5 2.9 3.1 7.5
KHC 4.27 5.4 4.9 16.1 20.4
CNP 4.22 3.9 4 5.7 4.6 9.9
HP 4.11 0.9 2.2 58.5 31.6 62.6
ED 3.79 3 3.1 2.7 1.8 6.5
REG 3.79 5 3.8 2.6 -2.3 6.4
AIV 3.69 9.1 11.5 13.6 -5 17.3
HBI 3.62 36.4 26
TGT 3.55 5.2 8.7 13.1 16.7 16.7
CVX 3.48 0.7 0.9 4.2 6.7 7.7
FINL 3.39 10 11.2 12.9 24.3 16.3
BKH 3.3 7.7 5.1 4.1 2.8 7.4
AMGN 3.11 15 23.5 26.1 29.2
OTTR 3.09 2.4 1.9 1.5 0.9 4.6
ADM 3.07 6.7 10.1 12.8 10.8 15.9
RECN 3.05 9.5 15.3 15.9 19
R 3.04 5.9 8.2 8.4 7.9 11.5
PROV 3 8 8.7 24.6 -2.8 27.7
PFS 2.97 9.9 9.1 8.9 6.4 11.9
ALE 2.93 2.9 3 3.1 2.7 6
BMS 2.9 3.4 3.6 3.7 3.6 6.6
LARK 2.86 0 5.1 5.1 5 7.9
WHR 2.85 10.3 14.4 16.5 9.6 19.4
PETS 2.85 5.3 5.1 5.7 8.6
VLO 2.79 16.7 38.7 36.3 20.4 39.1
SWX 2.75 10.3 10.7 11 8.6 13.7
BG 2.63 10 11.2 11.1 10.3 13.8
VVC 2.56 5.6 5.4 4 3 6.6
WBA 2.54 5.4 5.9 9.2 16.2 11.8
NHTC 2.51 61.5 141
ODC 2.41 4.7 4.9 5.2 6.1 7.7
WTR 2.4 7.2 7.7 8.1 7.5 10.5
MPC 2.39 11.8 18.2 20.4 22.8
SPB 2.31 10.5 11.9
UTX 2.27 3.8 4.8 6 9 8.3
AHL 2.24 8 6.4 7.3 4.6 9.5
MINI 2.23 10.2 10.1
SNA 2.22 16.1 16.8 16.1 10.3 18.3
ATO 2.21 7.3 7 5.8 3.6 8
GBNK 2.19 8.7 35.7
MCBC 2.19 50 31 -10
MSEX 2.17 6.2 4 2.9 2.2 5.1
KLAC 2.16 7.6 6 8.5 15.4 10.7
HNNA 2.1 28.7 37 28.5 23.4 30.6
NP 2.06 12.1 13.2 25.3 14 27.4
HON 2.05 11.8 13.6 12.4 10.6 14.5
KR 2.05 8.9 13 14.6 12.9 16.7
XLNX 2.05 6.2 8.5 10.2 11.9 12.3
FDEF 1.96 13.6 17 38 0 40
SMP 1.92 11.8 13.5 16.1 7.8 18
HOMB 1.86 16.8 31.7 28.9 21.9 30.8
AWR 1.86 8.8 6.2 9.4 7.6 11.3
JCOM 1.85 10.9 11.6 11.8 13.6
BFIN 1.84 33.3 51.8 47.6 0 49.4
CHD 1.82 7 7 9.6 26.1 11.4
AIT 1.75 3.6 5.1 6.7 7.9 8.5
MSFT 1.73 8.2 11.4 13.9 14.5 15.7
MCHP 1.58 0.6 0.6 0.6 2.3 2.2
PCAR 1.56 3.1 4.8 4.9 4.4 6.5
MSA 1.55 5.3 3.9 4.6 5.1 6.2
GRC 1.5 9.3 8.3 8.5 9 10
TJX 1.49 21 21.4 22.2 21.6 23.7
APOG 1.48 12 11.9 9.8 7.3 11.3
CSL 1.4 10.8 15.3 13.6 9.9 15
ZION 1.4 57.1 40.1 61.5 -12.5 62.9
LNN 1.29 3.5 3.6 23.5 15.9 24.8
AFG 1.26 11.7 12.3 12.3 12.4 13.6
SMBC 1.26 10.5 8.4 9.2 8.3 10.5
IEX 1.08 8.2 10.7 13.5 12.2 14.6
COLM 1.07 5.8 8.6 10.7 9.7 11.8
MCO 1.03 4.1 10.7 18.9 16.9 20
MAR 0.96 12.2 18.8 21.4 17 22.4
AGCO 0.95 7.7 8.4
SHW 0.9 1.2 15.6 16.9 10.4 17.8
WCN 0.74 22 16.4 15.2 16
MTRN 0.72 5.3 5.6 11.9 12.6
V 0.64 17.9 18 22.8 23.5

Conclusion

I hope you are able to find this information valuable. I'm open to any suggestions you may have to make this more valuable. If you like this information, check out my site CustomStockAlerts.com.

As always, do your due diligence on any stock before buying or selling. Happy investing!

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAPL,ABT,AFL,AMP,AMZN,ANTM,BRK.B,CMI,CSCO,CVS,DEO,DIS,DUK,FB,GLW,GOOG,HD,JNJ,JPM,MDT,MO,NKE,O,OHI,PRU,PSA,SBUX,SCHD,SKT,SPHD,STAG,SWK,T,TROW,TRV,UA,UTX,VFC,VTR,VZ,WPC,WSM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.