17 Upcoming Dividend Increases

Introduction

The information presented below was created based on combining the "U.S. Dividend Champion" spreadsheet compiled by David Fish hosted here with upcoming dividend information from the NASDAQ. This meshes metrics about companies with dividend growth history with upcoming dividend payments (and whether those payments are increasing). These companies all have a minimum 5-year dividend growth history.

The "ex-dividend" date is the day you are no longer entitled to the dividend or distribution. You need to have made your purchase by the preceding business day. If the date is a Tuesday, you need to have purchased (or already owned) shares by market close on Monday. Be aware that for any stock going ex-dividend on a Monday (or Tuesday if Monday may be a holiday), you must own it by the prior Friday.

Why Should I Care?

The old adage is that "trees don't grow to the sky" and neither do dividend yields. It is of my opinion that the dividend increase is the most outward sign by management as to how business is going. There are many great businesses that have provided generous raises year after year, and historical stock charts will show how the market has reacted. Here's a hint, it's up and to the right.

What these lists provide is an opportunity for an investor to buy more shares prior to an upcoming ex-dividend date if they so desire. An astute investor could start a position or increase their position size prior to the market readjusting to the new and higher dividend rate.

I've used these lists several times already for some of my own purchases, so I have been "eating my own dog food".

Lastly I have to point out I'm not suggesting a short-term dividend capture strategy. If you are looking to own shares short term, be aware you may be on the hook for a tax for the dividend.

Dividend Streak Categories

Here are the definitions of the streak categories as I'll be using them throughout the piece.

King: 50+ years

Champion/Aristocrat: 25+ years

Contender: 10-24 years

Challenger: 5+ years

Fun Facts

Category Count King 3 Champion 14 Contender 22 Challenger 44

The Main List

The data is sorted by the ex-dividend day (ascending) and then the streak (descending).

Name Ticker Streak Current Yield Ex-Div Date Increase Percent Streak Category American States Water Company (AWR) 63 1.86 14-May-18 King Vectren Corporation (VVC) 58 2.56 14-May-18 King Middlesex Water Company (MSEX) 45 2.17 14-May-18 Champion Gorman-Rupp Company (The) (GRC) 45 1.5 14-May-18 Champion Carlisle Companies Incorporated (CSL) 41 1.4 14-May-18 Champion Enbridge, Inc. (ENB) 22 6.66 14-May-18 -2.99%** Contender Church & Dwight Company, Inc. (CHD) 22 1.82 14-May-18 Contender Xilinx, Inc. (XLNX) 16 2.05 14-May-18 2.86% Contender Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (SWX) 12 2.75 14-May-18 5.05% Contender Kroger Company (The) (KR) 12 2.05 14-May-18 Contender American Financial Group, Inc. (AFG) 12 1.26 14-May-18 328.57%** Contender KLA-Tencor Corporation (KLAC) 9 2.16 14-May-18 27.12% Challenger Standard Motor Products, Inc. (SMP) 9 1.92 14-May-18 Challenger Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (AIT) 9 1.75 14-May-18 Challenger IDEX Corporation (IEX) 9 1.08 14-May-18 16.22% Challenger Allete, Inc. (ALE) 8 2.93 14-May-18 Challenger PACCAR Inc. (PCAR) 7 1.56 14-May-18 12.00% Challenger Provident Financial Services, Inc (PFS) 7 2.97 14-May-18 Challenger AGCO Corporation (AGCO) 6 0.95 14-May-18 Challenger Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (SMBC) 6 1.26 14-May-18 Challenger Otter Tail Corporation (OTTR) 5 3.09 14-May-18 Challenger Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (SPB) 5 2.31 14-May-18 Challenger PBF Logistics LP Common Units representing limited partner interests (PBFX) 5 9.51 14-May-18 1.03% Challenger Hanesbrands Inc. (HBI) 5 3.62 14-May-18 Challenger Natural Health Trends Corp. - Common Stock (NHTC) 5 2.51 14-May-18 7.7%** Challenger Macatawa Bank Corporation (MCBC) 5 2.19 14-May-18 Challenger Target Corporation (TGT) 50 3.55 15-May-18 King Consolidated Edison, Inc. (ED) 44 3.79 15-May-18 Champion Landmark Bancorp Inc. (LARK) 17 2.86 15-May-18 Contender Waste Connections, Inc. Common Shares (WCN) 8 0.74 15-May-18 Challenger Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC) 8 2.39 15-May-18 Challenger Home BancShares, Inc. - common stock (HOMB) 7 1.86 15-May-18 Challenger Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (APOG) 7 1.48 15-May-18 Challenger Materion Corporation (MTRN) 6 0.72 15-May-18 5.00% Challenger Mobile Mini, Inc. (MINI) 5 2.23 15-May-18 Challenger BankFinancial Corporation (BFIN) 5 1.84 15-May-18 12.50% Challenger Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (INN) 5 4.87 15-May-18 Challenger Regency Centers Corporation (REG) 5 3.79 15-May-18 Challenger Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (ADM) 43 3.07 16-May-18 Champion Bemis Company, Inc. (BMS) 35 2.9 16-May-18 Champion TJX Companies, Inc. (The) (TJX) 22 1.49 16-May-18 24.60% Contender Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) 16 1.73 16-May-18 Contender Lindsay Corporation (LNN) 15 1.29 16-May-18 Contender CenterPoint Energy, Inc (Holding Co) (CNP) 13 4.22 16-May-18 Contender Columbia Sportswear Company (COLM) 13 1.07 16-May-18 Contender Simon Property Group, Inc. (SPG) 9 4.88 16-May-18 Challenger Valero Energy Corporation (VLO) 8 2.79 16-May-18 Challenger Amgen Inc. (AMGN) 8 3.11 16-May-18 Challenger Resources Connection, Inc. (RECN) 8 3.05 16-May-18 Challenger Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (PROV) 7 3 16-May-18 Challenger Zions Bancorporation (ZION) 6 1.4 16-May-18 20.00% Challenger Hennessy Advisors, Inc. (HNNA) 5 2.1 16-May-18 Challenger Black Hills Corporation (BKH) 47 3.3 17-May-18 Champion Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (HP) 45 4.11 17-May-18 Champion Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (WBA) 42 2.54 17-May-18 Champion Sherwin-Williams Company (The) (SHW) 40 0.9 17-May-18 Champion Chevron Corporation (CVX) 31 3.48 17-May-18 Champion Aqua America, Inc. (WTR) 25 2.4 17-May-18 Champion United Technologies Corporation (UTX) 24 2.27 17-May-18 Contender Oil-Dri Corporation Of America (ODC) 15 2.41 17-May-18 Contender Duke Energy Corporation (Holding Company) (DUK) 13 4.59 17-May-18 Contender The Finish Line, Inc. - Class A Common Stock (FINL) 11 3.39 17-May-18 Contender Visa Inc. (V) 11 0.64 17-May-18 Contender PetMed Express, Inc. (PETS) 10 2.85 17-May-18 Contender First Defiance Financial Corp. (FDEF) 8 1.96 17-May-18 Challenger Neenah, Inc. (NP) 8 2.06 17-May-18 Challenger Whirlpool Corporation (WHR) 8 2.85 17-May-18 4.55% Challenger j2 Global, Inc. (JCOM) 8 1.85 17-May-18 2.47% Challenger Marriott International - Class A Common Stock (MAR) 8 0.96 17-May-18 24.24% Challenger Apartment Investment and Management Company (AIV) 8 3.69 17-May-18 Challenger Honeywell International Inc. (HON) 7 2.05 17-May-18 Challenger Guaranty Bancorp (GBNK) 6 2.19 17-May-18 Challenger Aspen Insurance Holdings Limited Ordinary Shares (AHL) 6 2.24 17-May-18 Challenger The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) 5 4.27 17-May-18 Challenger MSA Safety Incorporated (MSA) 46 1.55 18-May-18 8.57% Champion Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO) 34 2.21 18-May-18 Champion Southern Company (The) (SO) 18 5.3 18-May-18 3.45% Contender Microchip Technology Incorporated (MCHP) 17 1.58 18-May-18 0.14% Contender Bunge Limited Bunge Limited (BG) 17 2.63 18-May-18 Contender Ryder System, Inc. (R) 14 3.04 18-May-18 Contender Moody's Corporation (MCO) 9 1.03 18-May-18 Challenger Snap-On Incorporated (SNA) 8 2.22 18-May-18 Challenger Main Street Capital Corporation (MAIN) 7 5.91 18-May-18 Challenger

Notes

NHTC does have a 7.7% dividend hike, but it also includes a $1.76/share special dividend.

AFG appears to have a special dividend baked into this payment also.

ENB has a lower payment in USD, but I believe it's due to the currency conversion from CAD.

Alternative Image

Field Definitions

Streak: This is years of dividend growth history sourced from the U.S. Dividend Champions spreadsheet. Here are some definitions to clarify the fields.

Current Yield: This is a snapshot of roughly what the current yield is as of the time of writing. This is not a forward yield if the company in question has raised its dividend.

Ex-Dividend Date: This is the date you need to own the stock by.

Increase Percent: If the payment amount is being increased in this payment, this is the size of that increase.

Streak Category: Lastly, this is the overall dividend history classification of the company.

Additional Metrics

Here are some additional metrics related to these companies, including yearly pricing action and the PE ratio. This table is sorted in exactly the same way as the table above. The value investor may find stock ideas with those companies near their 52-week low.

Ticker Current Price 52 Week Low 52 Week High PE Ratio % Off Low % Off High AWR 54.82 43.31 60 29.96 25% Off Low 7% Off High VVC 70.2 57.48 70.76 26 22% Off Low 1% Off High MSEX 41.07 32.23 46.74 29.76 27% Off Low 11% Off High GRC 33.38 23.55 33.5 27.95 38% Off Low 2% Off High CSL 105.97 92.09 119.21 21.21 17% Off Low 8% Off High ENB 32.12 29 42.31 24.79 7% Off Low 26% Off High CHD 47.75 43.21 54.18 15.71 10% Off Low 12% Off High XLNX 68.42 60.12 78.02 34.73 11% Off Low 13% Off High SWX 71.9 62.54 86.87 17.08 15% Off Low 16% Off High KR 24.36 19.69 31.45 11.52 22% Off Low 22% Off High AFG 110.82 93.4 121.69 21.43 18% Off Low 9% Off High KLAC 109.17 87.93 123.96 24.31 20% Off Low 14% Off High SMP 43.83 40.56 54.73 33.72 6% Off Low 19% Off High AIT 68.65 54 75.4 17.51 25% Off Low 9% Off High IEX 136.62 102.69 150.72 29.44 32% Off Low 9% Off High ALE 76.57 66.64 81.24 22.52 15% Off Low 4% Off High PCAR 64.05 60.36 79.69 12.04 6% Off Low 19% Off High PFS 26.94 23.07 28.61 17.72 15% Off Low 6% Off High AGCO 63.45 58.12 75.95 23.07 6% Off Low 16% Off High SMBC 35.02 30.3 40.8 15.56 14% Off Low 15% Off High OTTR 43.35 36.45 48.65 21.78 17% Off Low 8% Off High SPB 72.87 60.13 138.45 12.71 19% Off Low 46% Off High PBFX 20.41 17.75 22.3 9.94 13% Off Low 9% Off High HBI 16.56 16.38 25.73 92.83 1% Off Low 35% Off High NHTC 20.72 14.15 28.89 10.68 48% Off Low 25% Off High MCBC 10.97 8.87 11 21.51 21% Off Low 1% Off High TGT 69.93 48.56 78.7 13.07 41% Off Low 11% Off High ED 75.43 73.73 89.7 14.96 2% Off Low 15% Off High LARK 27.97 25.73 30.48 27.58 6% Off Low 7% Off High WCN 75.62 60.35 75.64 29.08 23% Off Low 0% Off High MPC 77.11 49.3 83.27 11.22 51% Off Low 8% Off High HOMB 23.68 20.82 26.3 23.68 12% Off Low 10% Off High APOG 42.48 37.24 59.76 15.39 15% Off Low 28% Off High MTRN 55.25 33.15 55.9 60.05 61% Off Low 3% Off High MINI 44.9 26.7 46.1 15.75 66% Off Low 2% Off High BFIN 17.39 13.97 17.67 28.98 23% Off Low New High INN 14.79 12.77 19.39 28.02 13% Off Low 23% Off High REG 58.65 54.87 70.64 45.77 6% Off Low 17% Off High ADM 43.7 38.59 46.25 15.01 13% Off Low 4% Off High BMS 42.76 40.6 49.84 43.55 3% Off Low 15% Off High TJX 83.89 66.44 87.24 20.77 24% Off Low 4% Off High MSFT 96.94 67.14 97.9 53.87 42% Off Low 1% Off High LNN 93.02 82.31 100.4 44.94 10% Off Low 8% Off High CNP 26.28 24.81 30.45 6.46 6% Off Low 13% Off High COLM 82.3 51.56 87.97 50.8 59% Off Low 6% Off High SPG 159.94 145.78 173.02 25.52 9% Off Low 7% Off High VLO 114.82 60.69 115.84 11.89 83% Off Low 2% Off High AMGN 169.64 152.16 201.23 55.99 10% Off Low 15% Off High RECN 15.75 12.05 17 25 29% Off Low 7% Off High PROV 18.65 17.62 20.35 84.77 4% Off Low 9% Off High ZION 57.28 38.43 57.52 18.62 44% Off Low 1% Off High HNNA 19.03 13.88 20 7.46 39% Off Low 1% Off High BKH 57.58 50.49 72.02 13.25 15% Off Low 18% Off High HP 68.12 42.16 75.02 16.96 61% Off Low 6% Off High WBA 62.94 61.56 85.88 15.73 1% Off Low 27% Off High SHW 380.81 326.68 435.15 20.36 15% Off Low 12% Off High CVX 128.72 102.55 133.88 24.14 25% Off Low 3% Off High WTR 34.18 31.18 39.55 25.33 9% Off Low 12% Off High UTX 123.11 109.1 139.24 22.02 12% Off Low 12% Off High ODC 38.13 33.61 50.82 43.33 11% Off Low 24% Off High DUK 77.64 72.93 91.8 17.79 5% Off Low 15% Off High FINL 13.55 6.9 16.38 38.71 96% Off Low 17% Off High V 130.84 91.36 131 34.28 42% Off Low New High PETS 35.12 31.57 57.8 19.3 7% Off Low 39% Off High FDEF 61.35 47.01 62.42 16.1 29% Off Low 2% Off High NP 79.53 72.35 95.4 16.92 10% Off Low 16% Off High WHR 154.6 145.59 202.99 40.66 5% Off Low 23% Off High JCOM 87.4 70.27 90.9 32.45 19% Off Low 3% Off High MAR 137.87 96.9 149.21 36.77 40% Off Low 7% Off High AIV 41.21 37.97 46.72 243.13 7% Off Low 12% Off High HON 145.69 129 165.13 64.46 12% Off Low 12% Off High GBNK 29.65 24.05 30.42 19.9 22% Off Low 2% Off High AHL 42.8 34.8 52.4 0 24% Off Low 17% Off High KHC 58.48 54.11 93.88 6.47 6% Off Low 37% Off High MSA 90.59 65.95 91.61 81.61 32% Off Low 1% Off High ATO 87.76 76.46 93.56 15.98 14% Off Low 6% Off High SO 43.79 42.38 53.51 39.81 3% Off Low 17% Off High MCHP 91.87 75.8 101.48 93.74 15% Off Low 10% Off High BG 69.91 63.87 83.75 175.04 8% Off Low 16% Off High R 68.31 62.52 90.26 4.63 9% Off Low 23% Off High MCO 170.52 112.55 171.68 32.23 48% Off Low 2% Off High SNA 147.95 140.83 185.47 14.87 4% Off Low 20% Off High MAIN 38.57 34.37 41.51 12.82 11% Off Low 7% Off High

Alternate Image

Tickers By Yield (With Growth Rates)

Some investors are more interested in current yield, so this table is sorted descending by yield. This also includes some of the historical dividend growth rates as a bonus. Additionally, the "Chowder Rule" has been included. That is the current yield plus the 5-year dividend growth rate.

Ticker Yield 1 Yr DG 3 Yr DG 5 Yr DG 10 Yr DG Chowder Rule PBFX 9.51 9.4 59.3 ENB 6.66 17.1 13.7 10.5 12.4 17.4 MAIN 5.91 2.8 3.9 5.5 21.1 11.4 SO 5.3 3.5 3.4 3.4 3.7 8.7 SPG 4.88 10 12.7 13.2 8.5 18.1 INN 4.87 23.4 13.5 8.4 13.3 DUK 4.59 3.9 3.5 2.9 3.1 7.5 KHC 4.27 5.4 4.9 16.1 20.4 CNP 4.22 3.9 4 5.7 4.6 9.9 HP 4.11 0.9 2.2 58.5 31.6 62.6 ED 3.79 3 3.1 2.7 1.8 6.5 REG 3.79 5 3.8 2.6 -2.3 6.4 AIV 3.69 9.1 11.5 13.6 -5 17.3 HBI 3.62 36.4 26 TGT 3.55 5.2 8.7 13.1 16.7 16.7 CVX 3.48 0.7 0.9 4.2 6.7 7.7 FINL 3.39 10 11.2 12.9 24.3 16.3 BKH 3.3 7.7 5.1 4.1 2.8 7.4 AMGN 3.11 15 23.5 26.1 29.2 OTTR 3.09 2.4 1.9 1.5 0.9 4.6 ADM 3.07 6.7 10.1 12.8 10.8 15.9 RECN 3.05 9.5 15.3 15.9 19 R 3.04 5.9 8.2 8.4 7.9 11.5 PROV 3 8 8.7 24.6 -2.8 27.7 PFS 2.97 9.9 9.1 8.9 6.4 11.9 ALE 2.93 2.9 3 3.1 2.7 6 BMS 2.9 3.4 3.6 3.7 3.6 6.6 LARK 2.86 0 5.1 5.1 5 7.9 WHR 2.85 10.3 14.4 16.5 9.6 19.4 PETS 2.85 5.3 5.1 5.7 8.6 VLO 2.79 16.7 38.7 36.3 20.4 39.1 SWX 2.75 10.3 10.7 11 8.6 13.7 BG 2.63 10 11.2 11.1 10.3 13.8 VVC 2.56 5.6 5.4 4 3 6.6 WBA 2.54 5.4 5.9 9.2 16.2 11.8 NHTC 2.51 61.5 141 ODC 2.41 4.7 4.9 5.2 6.1 7.7 WTR 2.4 7.2 7.7 8.1 7.5 10.5 MPC 2.39 11.8 18.2 20.4 22.8 SPB 2.31 10.5 11.9 UTX 2.27 3.8 4.8 6 9 8.3 AHL 2.24 8 6.4 7.3 4.6 9.5 MINI 2.23 10.2 10.1 SNA 2.22 16.1 16.8 16.1 10.3 18.3 ATO 2.21 7.3 7 5.8 3.6 8 GBNK 2.19 8.7 35.7 MCBC 2.19 50 31 -10 MSEX 2.17 6.2 4 2.9 2.2 5.1 KLAC 2.16 7.6 6 8.5 15.4 10.7 HNNA 2.1 28.7 37 28.5 23.4 30.6 NP 2.06 12.1 13.2 25.3 14 27.4 HON 2.05 11.8 13.6 12.4 10.6 14.5 KR 2.05 8.9 13 14.6 12.9 16.7 XLNX 2.05 6.2 8.5 10.2 11.9 12.3 FDEF 1.96 13.6 17 38 0 40 SMP 1.92 11.8 13.5 16.1 7.8 18 HOMB 1.86 16.8 31.7 28.9 21.9 30.8 AWR 1.86 8.8 6.2 9.4 7.6 11.3 JCOM 1.85 10.9 11.6 11.8 13.6 BFIN 1.84 33.3 51.8 47.6 0 49.4 CHD 1.82 7 7 9.6 26.1 11.4 AIT 1.75 3.6 5.1 6.7 7.9 8.5 MSFT 1.73 8.2 11.4 13.9 14.5 15.7 MCHP 1.58 0.6 0.6 0.6 2.3 2.2 PCAR 1.56 3.1 4.8 4.9 4.4 6.5 MSA 1.55 5.3 3.9 4.6 5.1 6.2 GRC 1.5 9.3 8.3 8.5 9 10 TJX 1.49 21 21.4 22.2 21.6 23.7 APOG 1.48 12 11.9 9.8 7.3 11.3 CSL 1.4 10.8 15.3 13.6 9.9 15 ZION 1.4 57.1 40.1 61.5 -12.5 62.9 LNN 1.29 3.5 3.6 23.5 15.9 24.8 AFG 1.26 11.7 12.3 12.3 12.4 13.6 SMBC 1.26 10.5 8.4 9.2 8.3 10.5 IEX 1.08 8.2 10.7 13.5 12.2 14.6 COLM 1.07 5.8 8.6 10.7 9.7 11.8 MCO 1.03 4.1 10.7 18.9 16.9 20 MAR 0.96 12.2 18.8 21.4 17 22.4 AGCO 0.95 7.7 8.4 SHW 0.9 1.2 15.6 16.9 10.4 17.8 WCN 0.74 22 16.4 15.2 16 MTRN 0.72 5.3 5.6 11.9 12.6 V 0.64 17.9 18 22.8 23.5

Alternate Image

Conclusion

I hope you are able to find this information valuable. I'm open to any suggestions you may have to make this more valuable. If you like this information, check out my site CustomStockAlerts.com.

As always, do your due diligence on any stock before buying or selling. Happy investing!

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAPL,ABT,AFL,AMP,AMZN,ANTM,BRK.B,CMI,CSCO,CVS,DEO,DIS,DUK,FB,GLW,GOOG,HD,JNJ,JPM,MDT,MO,NKE,O,OHI,PRU,PSA,SBUX,SCHD,SKT,SPHD,STAG,SWK,T,TROW,TRV,UA,UTX,VFC,VTR,VZ,WPC,WSM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.