Short And Sharp: Oil Price Spike - The Risk Is Back

By Seema Shah, Global Investment Strategist, Principal Global Investors

Oil prices have soared by around 70% since last June. At $77 per barrel, Brent crude oil prices have been driven to their late 2014 levels by a combination of greater global demand, OPEC supply cuts, and geopolitical disruption - not least, President Trump's announcement that the United States will withdraw from the Iran nuclear deal.

Traditionally, if oil prices are rising on the back of strong global demand, risk assets should be supported. However, if oil price gains are due to production constraints from geopolitical tensions - such as the U.S. sanctions on Iran - the resulting pick-up in inflation and hit to growth will be negative for risk assets. It may be a little surprising, therefore, that the latest disruption to commodity markets has garnered minimal equity market reaction.

One convincing reason is that there are doubts that Iran's oil exports will be meaningfully reduced. Much of Iran's oil is sold to China, India, and Turkey, all of which are likely to ignore U.S. sanctions, while Germany, France, the UK, and Russia have all commented that they will not follow the United States' path. What's more, Saudi Arabia has already indicated that it will look to soften any production losses by increasing its own output, so global stock levels may not drop materially.

Another explanation is that the impact of rising oil prices on the U.S. economy has changed in recent years. According to Bloomberg Economics, a typical rule of thumb was that each sustained $10 per barrel rise in oil prices would reduce U.S. GDP by 0.3%. But thanks to the boom in shale oil production, the United States is now a key oil producer and it should instead enjoy a windfall as oil prices rise.

The pessimist in me still sees negatives. For example, there are some estimates suggesting that the 15% rise in oil prices since the start of the year has offset around half of the boost to U.S. growth from the corporate tax reform. What's more, if rising oil prices continue to feed into inflation expectations, the Federal Reserve may be forced to tighten policy more aggressively.

These latest developments have negatively affected sentiment towards emerging markets. Yet, the higher oil price can have very different impacts from country to country. Those that rely heavily on imported oil (e.g., India and China) will be pressured, while emerging market oil-producing nations such as Saudi Arabia, Nigeria, and Colombia could be winners. The key problem with the winner's list, however, is that emerging markets still tend to move together. Disruption in a commodity-importing region such as Asia threatens to drag down other emerging market regions with it.

On that basis, would I recommend shifting out of emerging markets? No - I am doubtful that oil prices will be sustained at this level. But if they do, I will be worried. I consider rising oil prices to be the most significant tail risk to the global economy and, as a result, to the positive outlook for risk assets in 2018.