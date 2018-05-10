Don't Chase The Rally In Fiesta Restaurant Group Stock

Shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group (FRGI) have caught fire recently amid what is a robust sales turnaround taking place at the company's two fast casual chains, Pollo Tropical and Taco Cabana. FRGI stock has rallied 35% year to date and now trades at $26, which is right around 52-week highs.

While we understand the sentiment shift in FRGI stock and the fundamental backing for this rally, we also feel that recent turnaround euphoria has shot shares into overvalued territory. Consequently, we think that fading this rally is the best move.

FRGI data by YCharts

FRGI was formerly a company with two chains that had positive comparable sales growth and promising unit growth trajectories. Taking a look back at the company's 2016 Investor Presentation, we can see that management was targeting a long-term growth model of 2-3% comparable sales growth, 8-10% company restaurant growth, and 10-12% revenue growth. That 10-12% revenue growth, coupled with margin expansion, was supposed to lead to "meaningful" earnings growth. At that time, analysts reasonably projected 10-12% revenue growth plus margin drivers to lead to 15-20% earnings growth.

(Source: March 2016 Investor Presentation)

FRGI EPS LT Growth Estimates data by YCharts

But then, things went sour fast. Pollo Tropical and Taco Cabana started to fall into negative comparable sales growth territory, thus axing the 2-3% comparable sales growth part of the long-term model. Pollo Tropical, which was once on this massive unit growth trajectory towards 1,600 restaurants, started closing locations due to demand issues and under-performance in certain geographies. Over the past 12 months, the number of Pollo Tropical locations has dropped nearly 20% from 214 to 177. As such, the 8-10% unit growth part of the long-term model was also axed. This loss of sales growth was accompanied by higher wage costs and led to margin compression. Consequently, pre-tax profit margins are well off their ~9.5% highs.

All together, the company's promising long-term growth model, which supported ~20% earnings growth potential back in 2016, is no longer relevant. But recent results underscore that a more mild long-term growth model could actually be relevant.

The company has instituted a strategic turnaround plan, which includes menu innovations and higher-quality offerings. This turnaround was first implemented at Pollo Tropical, and, as a result, comparable sales growth at Pollo Tropical has inflected from negative territory into positive territory over the past several months. Now, the turnaround is being implemented at Taco Cabana, and comparable sales growth is starting to inflect into positive territory over there, too.

All in all, it looks like positive comparable sales growth should be able to stick around in the near future, considering the laps are pretty easy and that demand for Mexican cuisine seems to be on the comeback (alongside improved results at FRGI, Chipotle (CMG) is also reporting improved numbers).

As such, we offer a revised long-term growth model for FRGI. We think the company can maintain comparable sales growth in the 1-2% range over the next several years, and that as comparable sales growth improves, the company's unit growth trajectory should resume on an upward trend. That trajectory will be greatly mitigated relative to the prior 8-10% unit growth trajectory, but we feel 3-5% is appropriate. Thus, we think 4-7% revenue growth per year over the next 5 years is achievable.

Margins will expand from their currently depressed base. But pre-tax margins won't ever get back to peak 9.5% operating levels. Higher quality ingredients in the company's food offerings are a big part of this sales turnaround, but those higher quality ingredients also have higher costs. The cost of sales rate is consequently rising by 2-3 percentage points. As such, we feel that 7% pre-tax profit margins are a reasonable target in 5 years (2-3 percentage points off 9.5% highs).

This combination of mid-single-digit revenue growth and operating margin expansion to 9.5% leads us to believe that FRGI can get earnings to roughly $1.70 in 5 years. Considering consensus EPS estimates for next year hover around $0.83, we think that a $1.70 target in 5 years is actually pretty aggressive relative to consensus. Nonetheless, a market-average growth multiple of 20-times forward earnings on $1.70 implies a four-year forward price target of $34. Discounted back by 10% per year, that equates to a present value of roughly $23.

FRGI EPS Estimates for Current Fiscal Year data by YCharts

All in all, while we acknowledge that management's turnaround efforts are yielding materially positive results, we also believe that the current stock price on FRGI reflects more optimism than is appropriate at this point in time. Consequently, we think shares are overvalued and believe the stock is due for a near-term pullback.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.