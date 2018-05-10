Carvana: Grossly Overvalued As Cash Burn Accelerates

The company is burning cash at an alarming rate as it races to expand into new markets.

It's been a long time since Carvana (CVNA) had positive earnings news for investors, but after posting Q1 earnings results, the stock is up sharply and on track to reclaiming all-time highs above $30. We are now about one year past Carvana's initial public offering, and the stock has blazed upward from an IPO price of $15. Most of the company's gains were in 2018 (year-to-date chart shown below), where shares are up more than 40%:

CVNA data by YCharts

It's time for Carvana to cool down, in my opinion. CVNA trades at tech company-style valuations, while it's really a low-margin online retailer of cars. While it's true that Carvana benefits from the shift to buying everything online - cars included - there are much better e-commerce stocks to invest in than this one.

For one, the company's performance has been incredibly unpredictable. Earnings broadly missed analyst expectations in Q4 and Q3, causing shares to tank. This quarter, Carvana posted a large beat, but it was during the seasonally weak Q1 for car sales, so perhaps expectations were muted to begin with. What if Carvana misses expectations during the critical summer driving season?

There's no doubt that the company's growth is impressive. During Q1, Carvana opened 12 new markets and installed one new vending machine (the company is probably best known for its completely automated car vending machines, where online car buyers can pick up their purchases) and more than doubled its revenues from the prior year. The company ended the quarter with a total of 56 markets, with the current footprint shown in the chart below:

Figure 1. Carvana U.S. footprint

Source: Carvana investor relations

Clearly, Carvana still has plenty of unpenetrated territory in California, the Pacific Northwest, and parts of the Midwest that could represent its next legs of growth.

The question isn't the growth, however - it's the sustainability of this company's rise. It's great that EBITDA margins improved this quarter, but on a dollar basis, net losses still widened. On a free cash flow basis, Carvana is burning cash like there's no tomorrow. The company has had to turn to a follow-on offering to raise additional funds to cover its losses.

Though margins are making small improvements, I don't think there's a path to profitability for this company. The most important metric to watch, in my opinion, is gross profit per car sale. Since Carvana's revenues are a bit inflated due to the fact that it sells high-value automobiles, traditional revenue multiples are a misleading way of valuing this company. Its real "take" from its sales is its gross margin.

The company has laid out a long-term gross profit target of $3,000 per unit. This quarter, GPU (gross profit per unit) was $1,854. This is significantly better than $1,169 in the prior year's Q1, but still a long ways from achieving the target-state GPU. It appears from the chart below that Carvana is climbing quickly, but to what extent will the progress flatten out as Carvana approaches the mid-$2,000s? Selling online is a competitive business, and Carvana has to protect unit volumes by pricing competitively. Operational efficiencies have driven the company's GPU improvements thus far, but to some extent, I think the company will see a ceiling on GPU improvements as it gets closer to an elusive $3,000 target.

Figure 2. Carvana GPU growth

Source: Carvana investor relations

For the full year, Carvana has updated its guidance to forecast retail unit sales of 90k-94k units in FY18 (+108% y/y at the midpoint), along with a GPU of $1,975-2,175 (+35% y/y at the midpoint). Ignoring the impact of wholesale unit sales, which are a fractional portion of Carvana's business, this implies $190.9 million of gross profit this year, using the midpoints of both guidance ranges.

Currently, Carvana is trading at a $3.78 billion market cap, and after subtracting $140 million of cash on the balance sheet and $421 million of debt, the company has an enterprise value of $4.06 billion. This represents a valuation of 21x FY18 gross profits - an extremely rich multiple, even after considering Carvana's growth rates. Even on a straight revenue basis, where Carvana has guided to $1.75-1.85 billion in revenues (+110% y/y), the 2.25x EV/FY18 revenue multiple looks rich. After all, these revenues bring in extremely slim margins.

Here's a look at Carvana's earnings results in the quarter:

Figure 3. Carvana Q1 earnings results

Source: Carvana investor relations

Revenues grew 126% y/y to $360.4 million, beating expectations of $343.3 million (+116% y/y) for the first time in three quarters. The growth rate is certainly impressive, as is the fact that Carvana is ramping up its wholesale business, but again, this is an extremely low-margin business that faces competitive risk that caps it from pricing too high. The company has to drive its gross margin improvements through operating efficiencies, which may have its limits.

Gross margin dollars of $34.2 million were more than triple from last year, and gross margin of 9% was better than 6% in 1Q17. Still, however, Carvana drove wide losses in the quarter. Net losses grew to -$52.7 million, a net margin of -15% versus -24% in the year-ago period. EBITDA margin also saw an improvement to -12% from -22% in the prior year.

The bottom line improvements are certainly encouraging, but the company's cash flow picture does remain stretched. This illustrates just how capital-intensive Carvana's business is, a stark difference from other e-commerce companies that operate extremely light footprints. Carvana chases growth by entering new markets - but in order to do so, it has to invest in new facilities as well as new car inventory, which is extremely expensive inventory to acquire.

Figure 4. Carvana Q1 cash flows

Source: Carvana investor relations

As such, despite the improvements to net loss and EBITDA margins, it's really the free cash flow margin that I believe to be the most important indicator of Carvana's bottom-line progress. In this regard, Carvana raises huge red flags. Free cash flow in the quarter was negative -$159.5 million, down from -$71.4 million in 1Q17. This also represents a harrowing FCF margin of -44%.

With only $140 million of cash left on its balance sheet, Carvana is looking extremely stretched - hence why it is turning to the equity markets for a secondary offering. Once this cash runs out - which looks like it's happening rather quickly - Carvana will have no choice but to either continue diluting the shares or ramp down its growth.

The bottom line for investors: Carvana shares look extremely risky, especially given the year-to-date rise. There's no doubt that the company's ~2x revenue growth looks extremely appealing, but when you also examine the fact that this level of growth requires an inordinate amount of cash burn that Carvana has limited flexibility to finance, the story becomes a bit less rosy. I would continue to avoid this name.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.