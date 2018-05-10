Ambow Education Readies $6 Million U.S. IPO

AMBO is growing revenues marginally but has earnings and is generating increasing cash flow from operations.

The firm provides primarily offline education services to the Chinese market.

Ambow Education has filed proposed terms for its U.S. IPO.

Ambow Education (AMBO) intends to raise $6 million from the sale of ADSs representing Class A shares in a U.S. IPO, according to an amended registration statement.

The firm provides primarily offline education services for K-12 and older students and corporate training programs.

AMBO isn’t growing revenue as fast as the industry in which it operates but has earnings and is increasing its cash flow from operations.

Company & Technology

Beijing-based Ambow Education was founded in the 1990’s to provide educational services, including K-12 in school education, career training, test preparation and online services.

Management is headed by Jin Huang, who was previously a founding engineer at Avant!, where she was responsible for product design and engineering management.

From 2000 to 2007, Ambow raised $167M in 3 rounds from 7 investors, including Actis, Avenue Capital Group, and JAFCO Asia.

Ambow’s primary offerings include a learning engine, which enables students to personalize their studying method; a tracking system, which monitors the student's studying progress; and an e-learning platform, which provides an online education environment.

Ambow also provides K-12 education, joint school development programs, university entrance examination prep, after-school tutoring, and pre-university skills assessment test services, and corporate training.

As of December 31, 2017, the firm had the following facilities:

3 directly-operated K-12 schools

9 tutoring centers

18 training offices

8 career enhancement centers

1 career enhancement campus

Market and Competition

According to a report issued by the London-based investment bank IBIS Capital, the global education market was worth $4.4 trillion in 2013 and is expected to grow some 23 percent by 2017.

Technavio’s market research analyst predicts that the global higher education market will grow steadily at a CAGR of above 20% by 2021. The growth may be driven by a decline in public funding, globalization of education, and growing importance of education.

According to research prepared by Deloitte, the size of the Chinese education market is expected to grow from 1.6 trillion yuan in 2015 to 2.9 trillion yuan by 2020, a total growth of 81% during the five-year period, for an average of 16% per year.

Major competitive vendors that provide similar education services in China include:

New Oriental Education & Technology

Global Education & Technology Group

BJBG

Customer Acquisition

Ambow increases its customer base through a number of different marketing programs including advertising, partnering with local governments, sponsoring charity and social events and forums around educational themes and online through search and mobile social media.

The firm’s cost of revenue for the past three years has been mostly stable:

2017: 58%

2016: 58%

2015: 62%

Sales and marketing costs as a percentage of total revenue have dropped, indicating increased efficiencies:

2017: 8%

2016: 10%

2015: 14%

Financial Performance

Ambow’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Slowly increasing topline revenue

Slow growth in gross profit

Mostly stable gross margin

Slightly increasing cash flow from operations

Below are the company’s financial results for the past three years (Audited PCAOB for full years):

(Source: Ambow F-1/A)

Revenue ($)

2017: $68.2 million, 7.6% increase vs. prior

2016: $63.4 million, 2.5% increase vs. prior

2015: $60.9 million

Gross Profit ($)

2017: $28.8 million

2016: $26.7 million

2015: $23.0 million

Gross Margin (%)

2017: 42%

2016: 42%

2015: 38%

Cash Flow from Operations ($)

2017: $3.1 million cash flow from operations

2016: $2.7 million cash flow from operations

2015: ($6.2 million) cash used in operations

As of December 31, 2017, the company had $64.4 million in cash and short-term investments and $124.7 million in total liabilities.

IPO Details

Ambow intends to sell 1.5 million ADSs at a midpoint price of $4.00 per share to raise $6 million in gross proceeds from an IPO.

The firm will offer Class A shares, which will be entitled to one (1) vote per share. Class C holders will also be entitled to ten (10) votes per share.

Multiple share classes are a way for existing shareholders to retain voting control even if they lose economic control of the company in the future.

The S&P 500 Index no longer admits firms that have multiple share classes in its index.

Assuming a successful IPO, the company’s post-IPO market capitalization would be approximately $84 million, excluding the effects of underwriter over-allotment options.

Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

We intend to use the net proceeds from this offering for general corporate purposes, including to upgrade and expand our schools and learning centers, teacher training programs and research and development of our educational content and to fund working capital of Bay State College.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow isn’t available.

The listed bookrunner of the IPO is Benchmark.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: May 21, 2018.

