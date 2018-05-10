Pandora: A Better Than Expected Tune In An Early Turnaround Symphony

AdsWizz also helps Pandora improve their back-end ad technology, which should boost the value of Pandora's core service to advertisers, increasing ad revenue opportunities.

The acquisition of AdsWizz provides diversification for Pandora to capture growth in the global audio advertising market.

Pandora (NYSE:P) reported am excellent quarter that overall should continue to inspire confidence in the early innings of a turnaround story. Total revenue of $319.2 million topped consensus by $15.2 million, augmented by greater than expected in-quarter bookings and revenue from non-guaranteed channels. Profitability also exceeded consensus estimates on higher revenue and lower than expected OpEx due to a timing shift.

Pandora also surpassed my estimates on revenue and Adjusted EBITDA. Given the recent performance of the stock post earnings, it seems that Q2 guidance was well received. With the recent acquisition of the audio advertising platform AdsWizz, Pandora is better positioned to take advantage of the growing opportunity in digital audio. While admittedly early, new CEO Roger Lynch appears to be executing his vision with some signs of success as I expected, and he reiterated once again, that the turnaround for Pandora will take time.

Management is focused on growing the user base. With the launch of several ancillary offerings to capture share in the radio ad market, greater expansion into the podcast vertical that could pan out longer term. In addition, digital audio ad solutions from AdsWizz provide a diversified revenue stream from the core Pandora platform and I expect AdsWizz will have an additional effect of augmenting the growth of Pandora users over time.

Profitability is the second goal, and with audience growth initiatives ideally boosting the top line, a mix shift to the higher margin Pandora Premium, renegotiating minimum guarantee payments to content providers and more efficient marketing spend, over the long run, I expect that can be achieved.

In spite of the recent run up of the stock, Pandora trades at just 1.2x my 2018E sales, and with new management in place, financial backing and board representation from Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI), a growing subscription model, a digital audio advertising solutions platform providing diverse revenue, patient investors could reap attractive rewards. The turnaround is still a long way from being complete, but early signs remain encouraging. I maintain my Buy rating with a 12-month price target of $9, implying 19.9% upside.

Monthly Active users in Q1 were 72.3 million, down 4% y/y pro forma, a y/y sequential improvement compared to Q4, on better recapturing of lapsed listeners and retention of current ones. Also a positive, ad hours were down 11% y/y in Q1. In the last month, Pandora launched personalized playlists for Premium subscribers, and I believe this will help increase MAUs.

With access to Pandora increasing in the $28 billion terrestrial radio market, increasing partnerships in the voice commerce market (that’s expected to grow to $40 billion by 2022 from $2 billion today) and investing in non-music content such as podcasts, this also bodes well for the MAU trend.

Pandora is working on enabling their app to be voice-activated and expanding content offering with podcasts, which should help them gain share in terrestrial radio. Gaining a foothold in non-music content could be derived from Pandora’s partnership with Sirius XM as management noted on the call.

As management was quite candid on the Q4 earnings call, Pandora needs to improve its ad tech initiatives to highlight greater value to advertisers. The acquisition of AdsWizz looks to address those needs, as Pandora transitions from a digital audio ad publisher to a digital audio platform.

This should help Pandora’s ad tech offerings, notably in programmatic audio. While programmatic audio is currently a small overall market in size (IAB estimates it was just $1.1 billion in 2017 relative to total digital ad revenues of $40.1 billion), Pandora plans to aggregate their digital audio advertising supply with inventory from other audio publishers into a single marketplace.

I think the opportunity for Pandora is trifold. By combining inventory with other audio publishers, this could lead to higher total demand from demand side platforms to strengthen Pandora’s content aggregation platform. Also, the opportunity arises for Pandora to capture international market share through AdsWizz, a presence that Pandora currently lacks being a U.S. centric consumer service.

Appreciably, AdsWizz ownership now positions Pandora to accelerate back end efforts. While incremental cost may occur in the short term on product development, new ad formats, sales automation and ROI measurement also stand to benefit, and management expressed that they believe their development roadmap can be accelerated by two years.

If these are successful, I expect more advertising clients to come on board, which should augment RPM growth over time. Ad RPM grew 9% y/y to $55.52, buoyed by a higher than normal level of in-quarter bookings, and a significant increase in revenue from non-guaranteed channels (sponsored listening and cost per view video). Management expressed their complexity in predicting channel performance but noted their higher margin attributes and affinity by consumers.

While projections may be impacted by limited visibility, I’d expect management to attempt to grow the volume of those in ad units to garner higher CPMs and RPMs. Pandora gained 140,000 net subscribers in Q1, bringing cumulative subs to 5.63 million. This helped augment subscription revenue to $104.6 million, a y/y increase of 63.1%. Over time, continued growth in the subscription business could help lift Pandora’s gross margin profile, as the company is launching family plans in Q2.

Longer term, growth efforts include expanding acquisition marketing, entering new partnerships and enhancing direct billing options. Ad listening cost per subscriber, LPU, was $4.65, up from $2.96 a year ago, buoyed by the mix shift from Pandora Plus to Premium.

Ad LPM of $36.35 was slightly lower sequentially due to the accounting impact and ongoing changes to minimum guarantee payments to content providers, and will likely continue to fluctuate during the year. ARPU grew to $6.30, driven by healthy growth from Premium subscribers, which continued to offset declines in Plus subscribers.

This quarter was a welcome surprise for Pandora, and the acquisition of AdsWizz adds a promising revenue and profit dynamic to the company in my view. The turnaround is still in the early innings however, and there could be a few volatile quarters before things really start firing on all cylinders.

If this quarter is any indication however, the harvest could be ripe for Pandora in the time to come. For Q2, I expect total advertising revenue of $269.3 million, down 2.5% y/y. Subscription revenue could be $93.4 million, up 37% y/y, for total Q2 revenue of $362.8 million, up 5.3% y/y. I estimate Adjusted EBITDA will be a loss of $38 million, driven by minimum guarantee payments.

Risks

Pandora has shifted its strategy to growing and retaining users in the ad-supported space. An oversaturation of ads to increase revenues may lead to customer dissatisfaction, increasing churn. If the decline in active users continues, the shift to programmatic advertising may not offset the resulting negative impact. As Pandora’s music content is licensed, it must pay the associated expenses to recording labels, which may continue to depress profitability.

Failure to convert subscribers to its paid channels may increase over-reliance on the free ad-supported space, increasing concentration risk. With a cash investment from Sirius XM and subsequent board representation, Pandora may need to consider input regarding its strategic direction from Sirius XM, which may differ from its own opinion, potentially creating a conflict of interest. As a consumer discretionary enterprise, Pandora remains tied to the health of consumer spending. In the event of an economic downturn, subscribers and/or advertisers may pull back spending, negatively affecting the stock.

Valuation

I estimate Pandora will generate sales of $1.61 billion in 2018, up 10.2% y/y, equating to a revenue per share of $6.22. Adjusted EBITDA could be a loss of $76.2 million. As unprofitability will likely be a factor for the foreseeable future due to content costs and marketing expenses, the optimal way to value Pandora in my opinion would be a revenue multiple. Based on my 2018 estimated revenue per share, Pandora trades at a 1.2x multiple. Assigning a 1.4x revenue multiple results in a price target of $9, implying 19.9% upside.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.