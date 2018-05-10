Blue Apron: 2 Years Of Cash; Costco Sales Add To Losses

The positive signs don't carry much weight and still don't show a way to escape from losses.

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) has had some excitement in the stock recently. First Kevin O'Leary from Shark Tank mentioned it in a televised stock picking game. This is clearly not something that involved a lot of in-depth analysis but it caused the stock price to go up over 10% in one day.

Then the earnings release showed a smaller loss than past quarters.

Is the business finally recovering? I'll outline how it measures up against my previous analysis.

Customer Growth

The customer base actually grew a little over the last quarter. Unfortunately the reason is that they increased spending on marketing. There is still no sign that they will make a profit on these new customers which means they are most likely making the losses worse.

The total customers went from 746,000 in December to 786,000 in March. This is the result of spending another $39m on marketing during the quarter. I'm surprised that they accelerated marketing again since they haven't proven that it is actually profitable. The net gain in customers was fairly small too.

They can't afford to keep paying $1,000 for each net customer. Banks and phone companies, which make much better profits on each customer and have real subscriptions as opposed to Blue Apron's occasional orders, usually only pay a few hundred dollars for a new customer.

Costco Sales

Blue Apron meal kits are now available in certain Costco stores. They come at a 30% discount to online prices.

When I first heard of this I expected that there would be a discount since they don't have to pay their usual marketing costs. The shipping costs may also be lower.

Marketing costs have averaged around 18% of the sales. I don't know what their exact shipping costs are -- if it's 10 - 20% of the price then this is more or less a breakeven proposition for them. That would mean it's not improving the profit picture much.

There are further problems with this approach. First it means direct competition with others who are selling in grocery stores. At some point they may be literally side by side. That could require more marketing to drive sales.

Second this completely breaks their already-shaky subscription model. Instead of estimating in advance how many individual customers will buy, they have to ship out the meal kits and hope for the best. If they send too few they lose sales and upset the retailers. If they send too many they have to throw out the ones that don't sell.

Costco may not be the ideal outlet since it's not the kind of place shoppers will visit every day. They may expand to other stores but the limitations remain.

Blue Apron's online subscription model is a business built to scale, that ran out of ways to scale. If they can get to a much larger scale this way it may improve operational efficiency but the competition will be relentless.

Cost Savings Aren't Helping

As expected costs are slightly lower. The investments in their latest distribution centre has died down. My forecast for PTGA expenses (overhead) in Q1 was $57m and the actual result was $49m.

This is a slight improvement but still won't turn their losses into profits. The marketing spending was far more than I forecast which eats up those savings as well as the incremental gross profit from the added customers. Just like before they can run faster but they aren't getting anywhere.

Dwindling Cash

That leads to the most concerning part. The company lost $25m in cash this quarter. They have $204m left. That gives them just 8 quarters of cash.

The levers to change cashflow are weak. I don't see a lot more operational improvements. They could cut back marketing expenses but that would reveal the rapid decline in customers. The resulting drop in gross profits would take back some of the savings.

They also have $291m in liabilities. That could set off alarms well before they run out of cash.

Raising capital by issuing shares would not be a good option at the current price with a market cap of only $462m. Potential lenders are likely to be turned off by the ongoing losses and limited prospects as well.

Options Running Out

Kevin O'Leary mentioned a small chance that Blue Apron could be acquired for $4 - 5 per share. But what would the acquirer be getting? There's no steady stream of cashflows. The loyal customer base, if it exists, is very small.

The brand certainly has some value but you can build a new brand for well under $1b. If they aren't making a big profit on their retail sales then there's no gain from a retail partner buying them out.

The stock price has been low enough to make a buyout at $5 per share workable since November. The last 6 months have not generated any public information about such a transaction.

As time passes investors are likely to forget O'Leary's unscripted comment and the minor improvements in the earnings release. Blue Apron is still lacking the key ingredient: reliable profits. And I'm running out of cooking puns.

Blue Apron may sell for somewhere between $1 and $50m. On the low end it may be virtually worthless due to the debts and lack of cashflow.

On the high end a sale price above $50m would be more difficult to achieve. Any company willing to spend $100m+ could spend it on building a new brand instead. That might be easier since Blue Apron's current products would need to be repositioned to have any chance at profits. A new brand could be done right from the beginning.

If the company was bought tomorrow it might be worth more than $50m just for the book value. After all it does have $200m in cash and the debts are potentially offset by the value of physical assets though it's questionable whether anyone would buy those assets for the price they are carried at.

The stock price is far too high for that to happen now though. With every quarter the book value will erode. Feel free to add your own estimate of net assets at the time of sale to that $50m upper limit!

Before a buyout happens the stock price has to fall far enough for investors to accept the eventual price. Then the business has to survive long enough to complete the sale. Due to the brand recognition I'm not assuming a bankruptcy. It is possible though.

