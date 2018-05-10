Tesla Bonds Head To New Lows

When it comes to Tesla (TSLA), everyone knows that there are wildly varying opinions of the name. Whether you are a bull or a bear, you really can't ignore how bad the financial picture is looking currently. The interesting part I'm here to discuss today is that the market itself is now looking at Tesla in different directions, with a divide growing between the equity and debt holders.

As you can see in the year to date chart below, Tesla's 2025 bonds have fallen to $86.39 on Wednesday morning. Remember, these contain a 5.3% coupon that was more than 300 basis points higher than the 10-year Treasury when first issued, and now they are yielding a lot more than that. If current prices hold, this would be the lowest close according to Finra, surpassing the previous mark of $86.50.

(Source: Finra page for Tesla 2025 bonds)

Don't forget that these are not like many of Tesla's/SolarCity's other bonds that are convertible. This means that these 2025 bonds aren't as directly tied to Tesla's share price as their counterparts. Still, as you can see in the chart below, Tesla shares have not done well so far this year, and that's despite the huge bounce from under $245.

(Source: Yahoo! Finance)

The interesting part today is that the previous low for these Tesla bonds of $86.50 was set on April 2nd. On that day, shares of the company closed at $252.48, meaning that the equity has rallied 20% since, yet the bonds are flat to actually down depending on new trades that come in during the day. If you believe in Tesla's future, these bonds would seem to offer very nice upside in the coming years.

The recent purchase of shares by Elon Musk also has done little for both the stock and bonds. Bulls say it is a vote of confidence, while bears note it is a tiny part of its overall holdings and that he may just be trying to prop the stock up. I'm curious to see eventually if Elon has borrowed more money for this purchase, further leveraging himself, which could be trouble if shares fall.

Overall, the story remains the same, however, as Tesla continues to try to ramp up production of the Model 3. If the company cannot get to 5,000 units per week during the quarter, we might see another credit rating downgrade from Moody's. Additionally, competition is just around the corner, and Model S/X sales which are supposedly production constrained don't appear to be going blockbuster. US East Coast delivery times have stayed at June since February, and now there's another fatal crash being investigated.

In the end, is the market trying to tell us something? On Wednesday, Tesla's 2025 bonds are trading at a level that would represent a new all-time closing low. Despite Tesla shares being up 20% from the bonds' previous low in early April, bondholders are becoming more and more worried. There could be more pain in store if the company cannot hit its latest revised Model 3 target, which could negatively impact Tesla's credit rating yet again.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Investors are always reminded that before making any investment, you should do your own proper due diligence on any name directly or indirectly mentioned in this article. Investors should also consider seeking advice from a broker or financial adviser before making any investment decisions. Any material in this article should be considered general information, and not relied on as a formal investment recommendation.