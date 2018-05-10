Nutrien: The Full Picture

Nutrien boosted 2018 EPS guidance as the company starts to realize massive synergies from the merger of Potash Corp. and Agrium.

Due to the complex stock exchange ratios and massive synergy benefits after the merger completion at the start of the year, investors got an initial incomplete picture of Nutrien (NTR) following the merger of Potash Corp. and Agrium. The full picture is coming into view following the second quarterly report after the merger and the market isn't likely to provide another dip.

Source: Nutrien Q1'18 presentation

Synergies Only Starting

The basic starting point is to realize that Nutrien is worth about $30 billion now and offers a dividend yield around 3.5%. The company generated adjusted EBITDA of $553 million in Q1 while generating $150 million in annual run rate synergies. The target is to reach at least $500 million annually.

Only $23 million of the synergies were realized during Q1 with the goal of reaching the full amount by the end of 2019. The $500 million in synergies has a meaningful impact with a share count of only 643 million outstanding shares before stock buybacks.

Source: Nutrien Q1'18 presentation

The investment thesis though isn't bullish based on an improving market for crop nutrients due to consolidation in the industry. Even with a slight benefit from synergies, adjusted EBITDA only grew $5 million over the combined level from last year. The new entity with diversification amongst fertilizers like potash and nitrogen saw benefits from potash margin growth that was eroded by weakness at retail locations.

Source: Nutrien Q1'18 presentation

The story really sits on how well the combined entity can squeeze out higher profits from the synergies and being a big power in the crop nutrient sector. The 2018 EPS target of $2.20 to $2.60 for the year factors in a portion of the cost synergies estimates at $200 million. One can quickly calculate another $200 million in additional synergies realized during 2019 that will boost EPS estimates next year.

NTR EPS Estimates for Current Fiscal Year data by YCharts

Additional EPS Boost

Synergies though aren't the only way to boost earnings in a stagnant sector. Nutrien repurchased 1.3 million shares for about $500 million through May 6. These stock buybacks will automatically boost EPS and the company has cash on the way from selling minority assets.

ICL was dumped for net proceeds of $685 million providing complete coverage for the initial buyback amounts. The 32% stake in Sociedad Quimica Y Minera de Chile S.A. (SQM) along with APC has a valuation approaching $5 billion allowing for a substantial buyback. The company has already filed plans to complete a 32.2 million share buyback amounting to 5% of the outstanding shares.

So the full picture includes an easy EPS boost to over $3.0 with analysts' targets already approaching that level in 2019. The additional hope is that the combined Nutrien can exert pressure in the potash and nitrogen markets to help pressure the market for higher prices. The investment thesis here doesn't suggest any significant improvements in the crop nutrient market occurs due to the merger.

The general demand will grow at the typical low single-digit rate

Source: Nutrien Fact Book 2018

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that Nutrien is poised to push 2019 EPS to $3. Investors now have the full picture and the stock is unlikely to dip to $40 again backed by a large buyback and a solid dividend.

