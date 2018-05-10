The Market Is Doubtful Of Micron

Executive Summary

Micron Technology (MU) has been highly volatile in recent months - truly testing the conviction of its shareholders. And while the Micron investment certainly has a blemish, I feel that the downside scenario is already factored in by its current valuation and that shareholders can be satisfactorily rewarded by Micron over time from this price.

Compute And Networking Business Unit ('CNBU')

Micron's CNBU segment continues to lead the company through a strong pace of growth. As of Q2 2018, this segment was up 93% year over year, as demand for memory and storage remains high in the industry. Furthermore, Micron's management highlights that strong secular tailwind from Hyperscale customers, with high demand for DRAM products in cloud server, continues to provide Micron with the ability to increase both its average selling prices, as well as increased sales volume, compared with the same period a year ago. Incidentally, one aspect of Micron’s financials which is particularly noteworthy is its operating margins for this segment, at 63% - which is remarkably high.

Two Top Ten Positions

Micron lists high on two different most shorted stocks tables:

1) For the Biggest Short Positions (jumping to number 10). Possibly not all that relevant, as this could be more a function of it having more than 1 billion shares outstanding.

2) For Largest Positive Change (a large increase in short as a percentage), which is much more relevant and comes in at number 6 on this table, after seeing its number of shares sold short increase 8% from the middle of April to the end of April.

Prudent investing should always call for us to at least consider the other side of the trade when weighing up a potential investment. Investors are possibly concerned that Micron is looking to invest more in capex into its operations in fiscal 2018 and whether, management might be mistiming this huge investment, as the chip industry is notoriously cyclical.

Valuation

If you read my work before you will know that I'm a big fan of the P/S ratios, as I think it’s nicely reflective of investor’s sentiment. As shown in the table, Micron's peer group's P/S median at 2.1X is higher than the peer group's 5-year average at 1.2X. Said another way, currently, investors' optimism towards these chip makers is high, no doubt supported by the fact that demand for cloud computing and servers appears to see no limits.

However, when it comes to Micron's valuation, investors were previously willing to pay quite a punchy 5.3X its revenue, but ironically, whereas its peers are now generally seeing their shares trade at higher valuations, investors are quite despondent over Micron's prospects and only willing to pay a smaller multiple for Micron.

The Yellow Flag

In my previous article (still free at the time of writing), I highlighted how I'm not a fan of the fact that its number of shares outstanding has ticked up over time. Some commentators were quick to dismiss this concern (a little bit too quick). On the one hand, it still concerns me, but on the other hand, again, I feel that shareholders might already be compensated for this, at its present trading valuation.

Further, if you look at the bottom of Micron’s cash flow statement, you can see how Micron's issuing of shares brought in $1.6 billion in H1 2018. Given that Micron has in the past 6 months paid down $3.4 billion of debt, but at the same time, nearly half of that cash was technically brought in by selling its shares, highlights a yellow flag for me. Also, if we look on its balance sheet, we can see that since its inception, Micron shareholders' equity is made up of $16 billion from retained earnings, and $9.6 billion from additional capital – implying that more than half of Micron’s equity has come from Micron selling its own shares.

Takeaway

Although I raised my concern about the number of shares outstanding ticking up over time, overall I still believe that investors are sufficiently compensated for this concern of mine by its valuation. Also, given the fact that Micron is already on the top of one of the most shorted stock lists, implies that this concern of mine is potentially already factored in, in any case.

