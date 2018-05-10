Northstar Realty Europe's (NRE) CEO Mahbod Nia on Q1 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Northstar Realty Europe Corp (NYSE:NRE) Q1 2018 Earnings Conference Call May 10, 2018 9:00 AM ET

Executives

Trevor Ross - General Counsel & Secretary

Mahbod Nia - President, CEO & Director

Keith Feldman - Treasurer & CFO

Analysts

Mitchell Germain - JMP Securities

Bryan Maher - B. Riley FBR, Inc.

Ryan Tomasello - KBW

Operator

Trevor Ross

Good morning, and welcome to NorthStar Realty Europe's First Quarter 2018 Earnings Conference Call. Before the call begins, I would like to remind everyone that certain statements made during the course of this call are not based on historical information and may constitute forward-looking statements. These statements are based on management's current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of trends and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. I refer you to the company's filings made with the SEC for a more detailed discussion of the risks and factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements made today. The company undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statements that may be made in the course of this call.

Furthermore, certain non-GAAP financial measures will be discussed on this conference call. Our presentation of this information is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information presented in accordance with GAAP. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable measures prepared in accordance with GAAP can be accessed through our filings with the SEC at www.sec.gov.

I will now turn the call over to our CEO, Mahbod Nia.

Mahbod Nia

Thank you, Trevor, and thank you, everyone, for joining us today. In addition to Trevor, I'm joined by Keith Feldman, our CFO. NorthStar Realty Europe, or NRE, is a New York Stock Exchange-listed REIT focused on prime European office properties. We own 24 properties in key cities across four countries, with a concentration in our core markets of Germany, the United Kingdom and France.

The group has made significant progress during the past 12 months, increasing the same-store income generated from our properties, disposing of noncore assets and further simplifying our business, reducing leverage in our weighted average cost of debt, addressing our expense structure and restructuring the management agreement. Recently, we completed the sale of our largest remaining noncore asset and executed almost half of the $100 million share repurchase program, taking advantage of the current trading discount to underlying NAV.

Before discussing NRE's first quarter performance in detail, I'd like to make a few remarks regarding the macroeconomic environment and the European commercial real estate market. Having posted another year of robust economic performance in 2017, the European economy slowed during the first quarter of 2018, with GDP in the European Union and the Euro Area growing by 0.4% compared to 0.7% during Q4 2017. While there's no consensus opinion regarding the underlying reason for the slowdown, fears of a trade war with the U.S., the unusually cold weather and the strike action in France were cited as potential contributory factors.

In May 2018, the European Commission, or EC, published its 2018 GDP forecast of 2.3% for the Euro Area, citing sound underlying fundamentals and improving labor markets.

Unemployment continued to fall, reaching 7.1% in March 2018, the lowest ever recorded in the EU since September 2008. The EC projects that Euro Area inflation, which stood at 1.2% in April 2018, will increase at a gradual pace, reaching 1.5% and 1.6% in 2018 and '19, respectively, below the European Central Bank target of 2%.

The ECB continues to remain confident in the prospects for the Eurozone economy. The 19-country block has posted 20 consecutive quarters of economic expansion. And despite the slowdown in the pace of growth during the first quarter, the ECB expects growth to remain solid and broad-based.

Consequently, the ECB recently signaled its intention to begin tapering while citing that any tightening of monetary policy is likely to be gradual and subject to ongoing review based on the future economic performance and inflation outlook for the region. On April 26, 2018, the ECB confirmed its intention to maintain interest rates at 0% and continue with its asset purchase program of €30 billion per month through September 2018 and beyond if necessary.

The U.K. economy experienced a sharp slowdown during the first quarter, posting a mere 0.1% growth, the lowest ever recorded since the fourth quarter of 2012 and is expected to grow by 1.5% in 2018. Adverse weather conditions were largely blamed for the slowdown. However, it's feasible that general Brexit uncertainty, combined with elevated levels of inflation and pressure on real incomes, were also contributing factors. While the U.K. has made some progress in the highly complex and ongoing Brexit negotiations, including agreements on a transitional period beyond March 29, 2019, the country's scheduled date of departure from the EU, many key issues remain subject to negotiation.

The outlook for the U.K. economy and uncertainty surrounding the Brexit negotiations is reflected in the Bank of England's cautious tone. Having increased the base interest rate from 0.25% to 0.5% in November 2017, the Bank of England has signaled that any further increases are likely to be gradual and limited in number.

Turning to the real estate market. European commercial real estate investment volume totaled €57 billion in the first quarter, slightly below the same period last year. Office remained the most sought-after asset class, representing approximately 40% of first quarter 2018 transaction volume. Prime property yields in most asset classes and markets were stable during the quarter and continued to remain at a significant premium to sovereign yields.

The European occupier market remains robust, with office take-up growing by 5% year-over-year during the first quarter as new supply continues to remain limited, facing downward pressure on vacancy rates and fueling rental growth across Europe. In fact, rental growth in the European office market reached 0.8% during Q1, its highest level since the beginning of 2012 and double the level of rental growth achieved across the European logistics sector in the same period.

Driven by strong demand for office properties, German real estate investment reached €12.1 billion in the first quarter. Underpinned by solid occupier demand and a limited new supply pipeline, vacancy rates across the Top 6 German cities fell below 5%, the lowest level since 2003.

Total U.K. investment volume reached GBP 12.7 billion in the first quarter, 11% below the same period last year, of which GBP 2.4 billion was attributable to Central London. While rents remained stable, take-up in Central London slowed in the beginning of the year. However, the amount of space on the offer roll is almost 14% above the 10-year average.

Following record investment activity in the fourth quarter of 2017, French investment volume was €3.3 billion in the first quarter of 2018, 13% below the same period last year, with office representing 85% of total investments. The Paris occupational market remains robust, with vacancy in Central Paris dropping to 2.5%, the lowest level since 2001.

Turning the discussion back to NRE. I'm pleased to announce another positive quarter characterized by continued operational achievements. As of March 31, 2018, our portfolio comprised of 25 properties leased to blue-chip and other high-quality tenants in key cities across Europe, had a combined lettable area of 323,000 square meters, an average occupancy of 85% and a remaining weighted average lease term of 6.2 years. The portfolio is valued at $2.3 billion based on the year-end 2017 independent valuation by Cushman & Wakefield.

Our office portfolio comprised of 20 properties, had a combined lettable area of 246,000 square meters, was 95% occupied with a remaining weighted average lease term of 6.2 years as of March 31, 2018, and generated 98% of our net operating income.

On April 30, 2018, we completed the disposal of the Maastoren property in Rotterdam, our largest remaining noncore asset, for $195 million, 2% above the year-end valuation and a 20% premium to the midyear valuation, which preceded lease extensions with the main tenants Deloitte and AKD. This sale crystallized approximately an 18% IRR and released around $60 million net proceeds to NRE.

In recognition of our trading discount to NAV and as we seek to maximize value for our stockholders, we commenced making stock repurchases under the $100 million plan authorized by the NRE board in March. Since then, through May 7, we've repurchased $46 million or 3.4 million shares at an average price of $13.47 per share.

I'm pleased to say we are making good progress with our announced initiatives to reduce general and other expenses by internalizing various functions, including asset management, accounting and treasury. Keith will discuss this in further detail.

With that, I'm pleased to announce that NRE delivered another quarter of solid operating results and will now hand it to Keith Feldman, our CFO, to discuss the financial results.

Keith Feldman

Thank you, Mahbod. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to our first quarter 2018 earnings call. As Mahbod mentioned, the last 12 months has been a period of substantial activity for us. Year-over-year, excluding the sold assets, we have increased same-store NOI by 10%, reduced leverage from 57% to 51%, reduced weighted average cost of debt from 175 basis points to 157 basis points and increased EPRA NAV from $16 per share to over $20 per share. Furthermore, we announced an expense savings program and restructured the management agreement. During the first quarter 2018, NRE reported net operating income, or NOI, of $27 million.

Looking at our same-store sequential year-over-year operating performance. On an FX-adjusted basis, net operating income increased by $1.5 million or 6%, which included new leasing activity and lower amount of recoverable operating expenses, partially offset by the value-enhancing lease extensions at Maastoren, which reduced rental income by approximately $500,000 per quarter starting in the second half of 2017. Excluding Maastoren, which, as Mahbod mentioned, was sold at the end of April, year-over-year same-store NOI increased by $2.1 million or 10%.

Same-store sequential quarter-over-quarter NOI was up by 6%, reflecting the full occupancy of the Trianon Tower, partially offset by a temporary vacancy in one of our German assets, which has been relet beginning late Q2. Additionally, the fourth quarter 2017 same-store NOI included $860,000 related to the write-off of straight-line rent due to an early tenant termination at Portman Square in connection with the Invesco expansion and lease extension.

Beginning this quarter, we included an adjusted EBITDA in our supplemental reporting package. The first quarter 2018 adjusted EBITDA was $18 million, which was $2 million above the fourth quarter 2017, driven primarily by the increase in same-store NOI, lower combined other expenses in G&A, partially offset by a higher management fee following the $120 million portfolio valuation uplift at year-end. For the first quarter 2018, NRE reported cash available for distribution, or CAD, of $12.7 million or $0.23 per share, in line with the fourth quarter of 2017. The previously mentioned drivers of higher EBITDA added approximately $0.04 to the first quarter 2018 CAD compared to the fourth quarter 2017, which was largely offset by the $2.4 million nonrecurring tax benefit recorded in the fourth quarter 2017.

We continue to make good progress on our initiatives to reduce corporate expenses and internalize various functions, including accounting, asset management and tax services. During the quarter, we completed system enhancements and implementations, which resulted in a more integrated and efficient operational platform that is scalable for future growth. With that, I'm pleased to say that we remain on track to achieve the previously stated $2 million to $3 million of savings in other expenses and G&A expenses during the year. We've also made progress with refinancing opportunities on certain German assets to further reduce our cost of debt and extend maturities, which we expect to finalize in the coming months.

After deducting mortgage debt and adjusting for cash and other balance sheet working capital items, EPRA NAV, based on the midyear independent valuation by Cushman & Wakefield, was $20.50 per share as of March 31, 2018, driven primarily by the limited stock repurchases completed in March and the currency movements, which have largely reversed since quarter end following the recent strengthening of the dollar. As of May 7, reflecting the disposal of Maastoren and $46 million of completed share repurchases, we had $150 million of corporate liquidity, including $80 million of unrestricted cash and $70 million of availability under our credit facility.

NRE's overall loan to value, based on the independent Cushman & Wakefield valuation, was 53% as of March 31, 2018, and our average cost of debt was 157 basis points over Euribor and GBP LIBOR. Loan to value was 51% as of May 7, reflecting $46 million of stock repurchases and the disposal of Maastoren. During the first quarter, we incurred approximately $2 million of nonrecurring CapEx, predominantly related to continued value-enhancing projects, primarily at our German asset. On May 7, 2018, we declared a cash dividend of $0.15 per share of common stock. This dividend is expected to be paid on May 25, 2018, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on May 21, 2018.

Overall, we are pleased with the company's financial and operational performance in the beginning of 2018 and look forward to updating you further during the quarters ahead.

Question-and-Answer Session

Mitchell Germain

You spoke a little bit about some potential refinancing that you can accomplish and that's in process. Can you maybe provide a little more detail on what's going on there?

Keith Feldman

Yes. It's Keith. So we're close to refinancing a few assets. Like we said, we're not ready to say the new coupon, but I could tell you that it's well below our weighted average cost of debt of 157. So it will materially move down our cost of debt, and it will extend maturity on those assets by several years. And we expect to be done with that shortly.

Mitchell Germain

Right now, you have a lot -- a bunch of debt expiring in 2020 then a whole bunch in 2024, some in 2023. I mean, is the goal to really start to maybe stagger that maturity schedule a little bit better? Is that what you're trying to accomplish there?

Mahbod Nia

It's Mahbod. And absolutely, that's the goal. So the refinancing that Keith just alluded to, you can assume both encompass substantially most of the maturity -- the 2020 maturity debt. So as we have done in the past, optimizing the cost and staggering the maturities over time while maintaining a decent term on the debt is something that we've done to date and will continue to do on an ongoing basis. And that's very much something we're focused on.

Mitchell Germain

Great. Just two more for me. Number one, now that Maastoren's behind us, the next stage of asset sales, I know that you still have a handful of what you characterize to be noncore. Is there anything in process as we speak?

Mahbod Nia

Yes. I mean, I can't -- I've always been reluctant to guide in that respect to any kind of timing or anything specific. I think what we've been good at doing is balancing enhancing the value of assets that we don't regard as being core with the timing of sales. So I mean, that's something that we'll continue to do and be pragmatic about. The other thing that I think we've -- I'd like to think we've done reasonably well is to always look at capital allocation and the ability to recycle capital to the extent that we feel that that's a better and higher use for that capital that can generate returns once you do the round trip of selling, buying again and the friction costs associated, can generate higher risk-adjusted returns relative to where that capital is deployed today. And that's something we'll continue to do. So I think over time, you should assume that yes, there'll be potentially further streamlining of the portfolio. We also recategorized the portfolio last quarter to now office and other as opposed to core or noncore. And I think your question is really will that other portfolio be sold and their relevance to it within the business. And I mean, certainly, over time, that could be the case. The largest residual noncore asset was originally classified noncore is really the logistics asset where we feel we still have a little bit more work to do before ultimately divesting of that. And I feel we can keep you updated on that in forthcoming quarters.

Mitchell Germain

Great. Last one from me. I know that you've got a little less than two years of term left on the BNP leases in France. And I know that market doesn't really, I guess, accommodate really early discussions. But yes, just when do you start engaging? And if you can accomplish some sort of lease, is there any sort of capital that is going to be required along with that?

Mahbod Nia

That's a good question, Mitch. So contractually, typically, in that market, once you're engaged, [indiscernible] contractual notice where it's probably a year before the term ends, notice has to be 6 to 12 months generally in the market. We've obviously been a lot more proactive than that, as you've seen with the Maastoren and other assets. So yes, again, I would make a base-case assumption that we'll do the same thing on every asset and be proactive to the extent that we can. We also have the benefit of one of the most supply-constrained markets in Paris right now, sub-2.5% or around 2.5% vacancy. So that's obviously something that is favorable for a landlord like us. So we'll be proactive as we have been and not leave that to the last minute. You can assume that we will be taking care of that as soon as it's practically possible.

Mitchell Germain

Great. And just to remind me, I think -- are they both office? Or is one office, one a bank? I just -- I can't recall.

Mahbod Nia

No, they're both office. One is the -- for the real estate arm of BNP. The other one is for the BNP Bank.

Bryan Maher

When we look at the supply outlook over in Europe and kind of think about that relative to what's going on in commercial real estate development in the U.S., particularly in some asset classes, banks have had not a strong appetite to finance new construction. What are you seeing over in Europe in that regard? And how does that impact supply competing to your properties?

Mahbod Nia

Yes. It's a very good question, and I think you're spot on. I think part of the reason why supply is constrained still today is availability and cost of financing and -- I mean, across most major European office markets. Once you strip out freelance, you've got new supply accounting for 1% to 2% generally of existing stock, which is historically, to a degree, a very low level, particularly when on the demand side, you're seeing occupier demand in the last 12 months increase by 5% and really, with the economy still growing at a fairly healthy pace, fueling that occupier demand. And it's hard to see near term that dynamic changing, and it certainly feels like we're a long way away from a point in the cycle where supply is beginning to look like a threat.

Bryan Maher

Okay. And then when we look at your occupancy, granted it's being pulled down by those non-office assets, total occupancy, 85%. The 20 properties are at 95%. Where do you see that trending with steps that you're taking over the next year or two?

Mahbod Nia

You mean specifically on the office portfolio?

Bryan Maher

No, I mean, specifically on the total portfolio. When you think about your ability to dispose of some of those 5 properties, relative to your office properties running at 95%, do you see that 85% kind of gravitating towards the high 80s with the execution of both things?

Mahbod Nia

Well, I mean, actually, so the one asset, the logistics asset, Marly-la-Ville, pretty much accounts for the entire difference between the two. So I think your question really is, once we sell Marly-la-Ville -- if we sell that asset, which certainly is the plan, it's noncore, as we sell that, I would say, yes, you're absolutely -- the two would converge around the same level. And that's going to be around the level that you see in the office portfolio today.

Bryan Maher

All right, great. That's helpful. And then when you look at your portfolio relative to what you've disposed of already and what you think about kind of going forward and cap rates associated with potential sales, how should we be thinking about further dispositions? Or are you close to being done other than those five kind of non-office properties?

Mahbod Nia

Well, I think as I said earlier, it's -- that's really a decision that you make real time and on a case-by-case basis, depending on the valuation that you -- or the sales price you can achieve on an existing asset and the opportunities for redeployment into new investments and what the relative returns look like for your existing assets from this point onwards relative to the new investment once you factor in the costs of selling -- the friction costs of rotating out of existing assets and into new investments. So I think it's really something to -- it's hard for me to comment on generally, but what we have done in the past -- I mean, the assets that we sold historically have not all been noncore assets. There have also assets that we technically classified as core, but we had unsolicited offers at levels that were incredibly compelling. And we felt that was a better and higher use for that capital than being tied up in those assets. And we took advantage of those situations for the benefit of NRE shareholders. Ultimately, we are here to create value for NRE shareholders, and that's what we'll continue doing going forward.

Bryan Maher

Right. So that's what I was driving at, and you kind of answered that question. But to drill down a little bit deeper on that, here in the U.S., industrial assets have been so hot, certain hotel assets have been hot, and a bunch of the companies that we cover are getting these inbound inquiries to sell assets. Would you characterize your inbound calls to be increasing over the past couple of quarters or flat? Or how would you characterize that aspect of potential sales?

Mahbod Nia

Honestly, I think we're in a position whereby we've created and raising also a very high-quality portfolio of assets that are highly desirable and sought after in the private market and scarce. And I can tell you, in all honesty, from really trying to even close in on our portfolio investment in three years on SEB, we had inbound -- an interest in those assets. And that -- I wouldn't say that's changed. So we've always had interest and we continue to have interest today. Is it at a higher level? No, I don't think so, but there's always been strong interest in our assets.

Ryan Tomasello

This is actually Ryan Tomasello on for Jade. Just was wondering if you can give a bit more color on your expectations for the investment environment for the remainder of the year in Europe and the U.K. in terms of how you see transaction volumes and pricing trending and maybe where you think that investor interest is greatest in terms of property type and geography.

Mahbod Nia

Sure. Well, I'd say the investor interest has really been quite broad-based across Europe, including the U.K. And now whether there's a polarization there, and that's for the rest of Europe, that interest has been primarily driven by the strength of the underlying growth in the economy and the occupier markets. In terms of the U.K., maybe it's been driven more by currency devaluation today, and that could be to some extent true. But the interest in that has been there. And the sheer weight of capital seeking to deploy across Europe has only intensified, and I don't see that changing over the course of the next 12 months. Where are the hotspots? Well, as I said, it's pretty broad-based. Germany, that's really a market where there's a lot of interest right now, but same with the Paris market. I mean, volumes were down in the fourth quarter, but general consensus is the main reason for that was -- it's really driven by availability of stock as opposed to anything else. So where does pricing go from here? Hard to say.

But I would say, from our own perspective, we're also very keen to look at -- and we continue to look at Germany. I mean, we've actually this year valuated over 120 deals across our key markets, and we continue to monitor a number of those to see where they get to. Germany's of interest, as I mentioned, given the strength of the underlying market, the occupier market and the economy and the demand-supply dynamics, with vacancy across being the Top 6 markets being below 5% now. So the opportunity to do what we've done in our current portfolio, buy assets where we can actually enhance the value of them against the backdrop of a very strong occupier market is something that would logically seem fitting with our strategy to date and going forward. So Germany's of interest. Paris, I'd say, it's interesting. Pricing is pretty full, and harder to find opportunities but still of interest to us. I mean, U.K., I'd say we're very happy with the assets that we own. We've got most of the values into better high-quality assets that we'd be happy to own for a very long time with a long income profile and a very credible, I mean, tenant base. But to the extent there is some softening in the pricing given near-term uncertainty associated with Brexit or any other reason, we're very much mid- to long-term believers in the U.K. and would see that as an opportunity to increase our exposure to the market.

Ryan Tomasello

And just as a follow-up, where have prevailing cap rates been on office assets across these target markets that you're talking about? Have they been stable over the past year? Or have they continued to see downward pressure?

Mahbod Nia

I'd say downward pressure over the last year, stable over the last 1 to 2 quarters.

Ryan Tomasello

Okay. And just regarding the stock price with the -- we've seen strong appreciation since the increase in NAV last quarter, but the shares continue to trade at a discount to NAV. So was wondering if you can tell us what key steps you have identified to close that gap. Is the goal to continue to repurchase shares at this level? Or are there other opportunities to bridge that gap that you see in the near term?

Mahbod Nia

Yes. So look, I would say that if you look at share price performance over the last year where we've really materially outperformed the European index, the U.S. index. And that's -- there have been multiple components to that term office sector. So operationally, if you look at the things that we've managed to achieve, reducing leverage, increasing NOI and EBITDA, so really driving more rental income from our properties, the expenses, I should say, as well, we've started to really focus on the expense side and reducing those, cutting the weighted average cost of debt, reducing the LTV, all of these things, I think, are really quite meaningful operational steps forward that I believe have also contributed towards share price appreciation, not to mention the management contract amendment that was agreed. So I don't think it's one thing, and I think our job as management is to continue to focus on the things that are within our control and operationally continue to drive this business forward and create value for shareholders. And I view that with the hope that the market will eventually give us a fair valuation and recognition for those efforts.

Mahbod Nia

Thank you, everyone, for joining us today, and we look forward to updating you again next quarter.

