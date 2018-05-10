Keryx Biopharmaceuticals' (KERX) CEO Jodie Morrison on Q1 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Keryx Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KERX) Q1 2018 Earnings Conference Call May 10, 2018 8:00 AM ET

Executives

Amy Sullivan – Senior Vice President, Corporate Affairs

Jodie Morrison – Interim Chief Executive Officer

Scott Holmes – Chief Financial Officer

Doug Jermasek – Vice President of Marketing and Strategy

Analysts

Reni Benjamin – Raymond James

Yigal Nochomovitz – Citi

Eric Joseph – JPMorgan

Operator

Good morning. My name is Beth, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Keryx Biopharmaceuticals' Conference Call. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After the speakers' remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Thank you.

Amy Sullivan, Senior Vice President, Corporate Affairs, you may begin your conference.

Amy Sullivan

Thank you, Beth. This is Amy Sullivan. Good morning and thank you for joining us on today's call to discuss our third quarter 2018 financial results. The agenda for our call to be as follows: Jodie Morrison our Interim Chief Executive Officer will provide a brief introduction; Scott Holmes our CFO will review our business highlights and our financial results for the quarter; Doug Jermasek, our VP of Marketing and Strategy will discuss our Commercial progress, and then Jodie will turn to deliver closing remarks. After the prepared remarks we will open the call for Q&A.

We issued a press release short while ago reporting our consociated financial results reached a commercial progress and other business updates. We are using a few slides to support our call this morning that can be accessed through the Investor section of our Web site. Before beginning the call, please be advised that various remarks we make about future expectations, plans and prospects constitute forward-looking statements for purposes of the Safe Harbor provision under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Keryx cautions that these forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause our actual results to differ materially from those indicated. We encourage you to review all of the risk factors associated with our business in our 2017 10-K and other 10-Qs and SEC filings, as well as the forward-looking statements section in our press release issued this morning. This conference call will be archived via webcast, and available on Keryx's Web site, keryx.com for at least the next 15 days. All participants on this call will be on listen-only mode.

I'll now turn the call over to Jodie.

Jodie Morrison

Thank you, Amy, and good morning to all of you who have joined us for this call. I've been in this position for less than two weeks, and this is the first time I'm getting to speak to most of you. By way of introduction, I've been a member of our Board of Directors for the past two years serving on both the Audit Committee and the R&D Committee. Since starting my role as interim CEO on April 30, I've been digging into the operations of our company, learning the day-to-day activities that are behind our results. I have been impressed with commitment of the full team to Auryxia and to the patients who we serve.

Of those early in the launch for iron deficiency anemia and CKD patients, we've made strategic investments at time in the first quarter assessing our new indication with nephrologists. As Scott and Doug will share in their comments, we believe we are beginning to see those investments payoff. There is such energy and enthusiasm for medicine among the field team and our home office employees. And I intend to drive our organization on this path to realize the full potential of Auryxia accelerating growth and creating shareholder value.

With that brief introduction, I will turn the call over to Scott.

Scott Holmes

Thank you, Jodie. I'm pleased to report the results of the first quarter, and to also touch upon the momentum we're seeing for Auryxia in the early part of Q2. I'll start by quickly getting some highlights of the quarter, and then dive a bit deeper into each of these items in the following slides. First and foremost, we are making good commercial progress with 118% increase in prescription volume versus the first quarter of last year, and a 96% increase in a Auryxia net sales.

The IDA launch was up to a good start. We know the nephrology community quite well, and one thing that we know for sure is that they're tempered when it comes to the adoption of humanities. It's important to realize that the approval of Auryxia for iron deficiency anemia this gets the first new treatment to be approved for this indication in nearly a decade. And as such positions have established happen when it comes to treating anemia. We have an advantage with our second indication for Auryxia and our physicians have awareness in clinical familiarity with the medicine latest drug indication for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia.

An additional advantage is that in the mostly sensitive market our share of voice will be high and very few companies to modern medicine for the treatment of anemia to the nephrology community. That's approval late last year our field forces have invested significant time and effort in the idea launch we believe we're beginning to see that investment pay off.

On the finance side, today we announced we've exchange our convertible debt with our post and that they also made an additional investment of $10 million. Under the new convert we now have the flexibility to pursue an asset based revolving line of credit for up to $40 million in additional non-diluted financing. I'll now that deeper into the first quarter results. Today we reported 34,600 prescriptions in the first quarter which translated into $20.6 million in Auryxia sales.

It's important to note that all other medicines of hyperphosphatemia market declines in absolute prescription counts in the first quarter while Auryxia continue to grow. Our gross to net adjustments to the quarter came in at 50% or eight point greater than the 42% we saw in the first quarter of 2017. This 50% growth to net adjustment is four points lower than the 54% reported in the fourth quarter of 2017. This change in our growth net adjustments is primarily a result of changes in our mix of business coming from Medicare Part D in commercial payers and to some degree the mix of business among the various payers in those segments.

We expect our full-year 2018 gross net adjustment to be in the low to mid 50% range. Well we're not in the position to provide a detailed breakdown of prescriptions attributable to IDA were hyperphosphatemia today. As we had pointed out during the launch, there are a few indicators of IDA uptake we're tracking and we will know those here. First as noted previously, we expect majority of IDA prescriptions to come via the IMS shareholder and therefore IMS become a larger portion of our business over time. In the first quarter of 218 a mix of businesses have shifted to 59% IMS, 41% specialty.

This compares to a historical mix of 55% IMS and 45% specialty. The second indicator have taking IDA that we had highlighted at launch was the average tablet per prescription should come down over time. Given the different daily dosing schedules between hyperphosphatemia and IDA and as more IDA prescriptions already. In the first quarter of 2018 average tablets per prescription came in at 199 tablets compared to an average during 2017 of approximately 212 tablets.

We believe that both of these metrics are positive indicators of uptake in IDA. Sensitive early in the launch of IDA and give some of the market dynamics that occur throughout the year we thought it would be helpful to show both market prescriptions and tablets demand data for Auryxia. To ground you in the chart, the pink bars represent Auryxia prescriptions in the given month and the blue line represents the correlating tablet volumes, you can see on this chart that the prescriptions in the first four months of 2018 are more than double the corresponding month of 2017.

Table volume is growing at a slightly slower pace but still showing strong growth at the end of the first quarter and the beginning of the second. As you can see in the March and April data on the far right of the graph, overall versus the quarter from the year ago demand per Auryxia is up significantly and increase date has being driven by hyperphosphatemia and we know that the IDA indication is contributing to this growth as well. Also obvious on the slide is that the first two months of 2018 were relatively flat to December of 2017 in terms of prescription growth.

With tablet growth being slightly lower, importantly we saw a nice uptick in growth in both prescriptions and tablets in March which continues even further to April as well. We ended the first quarter of 2018 with $60 million in cash having utilized $24 million in operations in Q1 and an additional $9 million related to milestones and other fees associated with expanding our manufacturing capacity. This morning we announced the exchange of our 2015 convertible debt let me touch on when we did this and what it means for the company.

At this stage of the company's evolution we want to be able to establish a non-dilutive source of financing and leverage our growing asset base principally accounts receivable and inventory? The October 2015 convertible note does not allow for the company to incur secure debt. Therefore establishing an asset based revolving line would require amendment or exchange of the October 2015 notes.

Our discussions with the 2015 note holders' wild post in an effort to increase or to create to require debt in current flexibility resulted in a note exchange they're reporting today. The key points of the exchange are as follows. One as part of exchange that was invested an additional $10 million in Keryx. Two maturities of the new notes is set to October 2021, 12 months later than the original notes.

Third the new note allowed for up to $40 million asset based revolving credit facility. I want to point out on this that we have a commitment letter in hand for up to $40 million facility that we expect to close in the coming weeks. This non-dilutive financing instrument will provide further financial flexibility to our company as we continue to increase demand for Auryxia in both indications.

And finally, the new phase side note is $164.7 million and the note converts into $35.6 million shares of current stock. At the mechanics I thought it would be best for the details around the numbers into the slide so you have a close call. For the mechanics of the exchange you can flow to the right hand side of the slide.

With regards to the company's cash just moving forward based on discussions exactly in addition of while investment made in the note exchange we believe that the $50 million on a balance sheet as of March 31 the additional $10 million invested as far as the not exchange and a potential to borrow up to an additional $40 million from the committed asset based revolving credit facility all give us financial flexibility moving forward as we continued to grow the business.

With that, I will now turn the call over to Doug.

Doug Jermasek

Thank you, Scott. Good morning to all you on the call. Throughout 2017 our sales force had two primary objectives to increase the breadth and depth of prescribing for Auryxia. When we look at the first quarter of 2018 and compared to the first quarter of 2017 we've made progress on both of these fronts. Let's first talk about breadth prescribing.

Looking back to the year ago was imperative that we did more physicians writing Auryxia. We knew that we needed to -- our prescriber base they continued to grow in hyperphosphatemia and just establish a solid base of physicians with clinical experience as we launched an iron deficiency anemia.

Our field team took that direct to heart and we're successful in significantly broadening our prescriber base over the course of the year. I'm pleased to report that in the first quarter of 2018 we have more than 2000 new physicians prescribing Auryxia then we did in the first quarter of 2017. That prescribing is also very important driver of growth.

Looking at this metric we had a 34% increase in the average number of prescription per writer when you compare the first quarter of 2018 for the first quarter of 2017. As Scott mentioned, its take time to move the nephrology prescribing community along the field option curve. Based on these data I will believe we're making progress on this front as well and my next slide will dive into that a bit perfect. Let me start by ground you on the chart in the slide the X axis is the present of the top decile physicians those who account for half of the total Auryxia prescriptions.

The colors represent market share levels for Auryxia with those physicians practices and the blue on the bottom are the physicians with more than 20% market share. Between 15% and 20% like purple between 10 and 15 and so on. You can see on this chart that we have been successful in continually moving physicians along be adoption curve. This pattern of growth clearly doesn't have than all at once in fact these graphs suggest that adoption is actually accelerating among the highest Auryxia prescriber.

In the first quarter of this year we had greater than 15% market share with nearly 70% of these physicians and obviously as our prescriber base has grown the number of the prescribing physicians has also growth significantly. Our sales representatives are doing a great job insuring that's in dialogue with target physicians on a regular basis. They're communicating with them about Auryxia's ability to potentially help even more than patients those with IDA and those with elevated faster levels.

Based on physicians experience with Auryxia, the availability of samples at launch and our broad formulary status, we expect we will be able to continue to accelerate the movement of physicians along this adoption curve with the iron deficiency anemia indication. We want a great deal from our hyperphosphatemia experience with a nephrology community to key learning's are we know that it takes time from nephrologists to adopt a new medicine and that they need to hear a compelling a differentiated story and a regular reminders to keep a new medicine top of mine.

We applied these learning's when we develop their launch plan for the iron deficiency anemia indication. We just launch strategy to ensure that we had increased frequency of contact with nephrologists and a presence in their office even when our reps went physically there. Samples are big part of that; the samples are leading indicator of prescribing behavior. Physicians with samples and we're likely to write an Auryxia prescription in fact more than 75% of physicians who were sampled in the fourth quarter of 2017 were the prescription in the first quarter of 2018.

Additionally prescribers with samples right Auryxia for a larger percentage of patients, as you can see on the graph on this slide our market share with physicians with sample is more than double they had a physicians who are not. So we know that the contact rate for the sales representatives and the Auryxia presents the samples provides when our reps cannot be in the physician's office help drive increased adoption.

The iron deficiency anemia launches were sampling more with the 30% increase and physicians who were sampled in the first quarter of this year versus the fourth quarter of last. Additionally, we've asked our sales force to spend more time with our high potential prescribers. We believe that these efforts lead to increase growth in prescriptions over time. So where are we commercial with Auryxia? We still in early days we launch for IDA and we done in a amount of work executing as our launch objective to laid the foundation for future growth.

Our objectives for this launch were to first drive rapid awareness of the new indication. Second to differentiate Auryxia from the existing treatment option, third to communicate the favorable insurance access to Auryxia that prescribers and patients can expect to see on the first projection objective we've done a great job raising awareness of our new indication was approximately 90% of nephrologist's survey in syndicated market research reporting that they're aware of the new indication.

On the second objective differentiation were also making great progress of those who tried to Auryxia for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia, the majority report their satisfied with the medicine. This high level of satisfaction is due to the differentiation experience clinically trying it and seeing for themselves the benefits that Auryxia can bring to their IDA patients.

In fact majority of physicians surveyed who had tried Auryxia for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia in CKD patients rated better than traditional oral iron on efficacy and tolerability metrics on third objective of communicating the favorable access and reimbursement that we have established with Auryxia. This is something that takes sustained focus. As such we continue to communicate formally covered that is place for Auryxia. We continue to work diligently to ensure that we drive additional growth in hyperphosphatemia while we continue to gain traction in IDA.

And with that, I'll turn the call back to Jodie.

Jodie Morrison

Thanks, Scott. That's the capital we conducted today. We made progress commercially with its expanded depth and breadth of prescribing to apply key learning's market hyperphosphatemia experience to our launch in IDA and the same positive results. The note exchange in committed asset base revolving credit facility provided financial flexibility moving forward. We've great medicine Auryxia and I believe that we can build on the current momentum to accelerate growth to across few indications helping patients living with CKD and creating shareholder value.

With that, I'll open the call for Q&A. Operator, are there any questions?

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Your first question comes from the line of Reni Benjamin with Raymond James. Your line is open.

Reni Benjamin

Hi, good morning everyone, and congratulations on the progress. Just very quickly, can you talk just maybe add little bit more color on these early adopters for IDA about how many physicians are we talking about, I know that you'd provided a little bit of feedback, but can you talk a little bit more about refill rates, or is there anything new that you are learning from these patients and how they are taking the drug in this initial phase of the launch?

Doug Jermasek

Yes. Ren, Doug here. I guess the first thing that probably underscore is that it's difficult to differentiate between IDA and hyperphosphatemia prescriptions, but of course we are doing everything we can to understand that. I think what we are learning in the early days is that adopters Auryxia for hyperphosphatemia tend to be the first one because their clinical experience that are using it in our iron deficiency anemia. So I guess, one way to simply to summarize that is our best customers are really adopters with the new indication. They tend to try then on couple patients and CR works out, and like I said earlier in my prepared comments, the feedback has been very good. People are satisfied with the results and see that it's in an advance for them compared to other therapies. And so, we expect to see them continue to increase their use, but once again it's early days and we are encouraged by what we are seeing.

Reni Benjamin

Okay. And then just may be some color regarding the sampling program for IDA versus kind of what you had in place for CKD, are these all new physicians who are getting the samples or the old physicians as well getting samples for Auryxia and IDA?

Doug Jermasek

Yes, short answer is both old and new. It's far worth mentioning that we had provided 50 count sample bottles for the hyperphosphatemia indication, and we changed that to 25 count bottle if we think it's more appropriate given the lower dose in IDA. And like I said, there are new people who weren't really historically high prescribers or the hypophosphatemia indications who are enthusiastic about the new indication and that represents kind of net new growth but as I said before it's but uses originally for hypophosphatemia I think we founded then the earliest and say best users or best adopters of Auryxia indication.

Reni Benjamin

Okay. And just one final one from me and I'll jump back in the queue. Can you talk a little bit more about the use of proceeds from the additional capital and a great use of always say basic walking and tackling. But it really seems like there might be new initiatives that are being planned I don't know if it's more advertising or bigger sales force but, how do you plan on really ramping up this year this continued uptick in trajectory?

Scott Holmes

Sure, and this is Scott. So I think the influx of new capital today will be able to $10 million under the exchange covert as well as the event availability to borrow up to $40 million under the asset-based revolver, it clearly designs to continue to put the business in the best position as we continue to grow. So there will lurking capital needs as the business continues to grow and I think that's asset-based revolver will address those need for us.

Importantly though there is no real change to strategy here, so we the plans that we made up before 2018 and beyond regards to expense structure, expense within the business and where we see that's been coming from to promote and grow Auryxia is also the same both -- of course, we have friction from time-to-time internally as to where we allocate our resources but there is enough significant change in that regard.

Reni Benjamin

Perfect. Thanks very much and congrats on the progress.

Scott Holmes

Thanks.

Operator

Your next question comes from line of Yigal Nochomovitz from Citi. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

Yigal Nochomovitz

Hi, thanks for taking the questions. So, on the IDA launch, I believe you gave some message with respect to increased representation of IMS and 59% versus 55% historically. So would it be the wrong conclusion that that 5% delta sort of match to revenues that you could attribute to IDA meaning about 5% of your revenue base is now IDA, is that a fair assumption or is that not correct?

Scott Holmes

It's certainly. Yigal, this is Scott. It's certainly one way to try to determine the amount of the businesses coming from IDA versus hypophosphatemia but as we discussed before. I think we need to triangulate around this and certainly the IMS specialty mix as well as the pro count mix those are components to that triangulation trying to determine exactly how many scripts are coming from IDA versus hypophosphatemia. I think for us importantly as a brand we are seeing continued breadth and depth for prescribing and that's the most important thing right now giving the stage of our launch candidly both in hypophosphatemia and in iron deficiency anemia is that we get more physicians using the product easy and more broadly in their patients population with free dialysis aiming dialysis. So I think that's a really important thing for us. But the approach that you laid out is certainly one kind of very 30,000 foot way of potentially coming up with what the contribution of IDA might be.

Yigal Nochomovitz

Okay, thanks. And I know you haven't really talked about sales for either dialysis or IDA as far as I recall. But is it your expectation that just broadly speaking that IDA could become a comparable revenue generator relative to dialysis or is the view that dialysis will maintain the sort of the lead share in terms of overall revenues for you guys?

Scott Holmes

Sure, so you are correct. We haven't really talked about specific breakdown from the product in the near term or the long-term. We have talked about the overall market potential and the number of patients within our senior market and that we believe the potential in terms of number of patients in the iron deficiency anemia market or and I think given those patient sizes and vertically different strip sizes or dosing of the two indications, it's a reasonable for conclusion to come. Two, what we haven't given that long-term, that long-term guidance per say.

Yigal Nochomovitz

Okay. And I'm not sure if I saw this in the slides but, what percent of the prescriber base actually got sample because you are saying that you are doing very well with market share in the prescribers that got sample. So is there something that's stopping you from being more aggressive there, it seems to be a pretty good strategy?

Scott Holmes

Yes, I think the short answer is that is about half of the physicians got samples, we think there but 22 sorry your 2200 positions or sample in the first quarter the 2018 that was comparative but 1800 in the fourth quarter of 2017, so sampling more of this at core.

Yigal Nochomovitz

And then, finally just in terms of business expansion, we haven't heard much about Europe. I'm assuming that that's not a priority for the company in terms of developing the sales force in Europe for Auryxia, if you could just comment on that and then beyond the Auryxia is there any effort with respect to in licensing of additional assets to growth to business long-term.

Scott Holmes

Sure Yigal. This is Scott, I'll start with Europe and then I'll go on to the BD side, so we are not currently marketing Flexeric [ph] which is a improved name in the EU and we - as we said it before we don't intend to commercialize all right that in the EU on our own we have run a partnering process and we had not been successful in finding a suitable commercial partner Flexeric in EU. So therefore we can't -- and we can't obviously assume that we are going to find a suitable commercial partner at this point to help us creating value in Europe.

If we don't begin the market I think it is easy to certainly a deadline coming up on asset - some triple to aware of which is the end of September later this year, which is the deadline to that market is that Flexeric in EU by that point but given the assets today we do not expect to be in a position to do that. I'll tap with majority where they grab to BD and expenses opportunities.

Jodie Morrison

Yes, obviously we are going to be evaluating business and thinking about the right approach to add for BD efforts moving forward and thinking about being opportunistic for long-term of the organization.

Yigal Nochomovitz

Okay, thank you.

Operator

Your next question comes from Eric Joseph, JPMorgan. Your line is open.

Eric Joseph

Hi, guys. Thanks for all the color at this quarter and for taking the question. I just wanted to get a better sense of how the sales force is sort of relatively prioritizing, growing the existing prescriber base versus concentrating more on those high volume prescribers. Just kind of how you see returns on effort their and thinking about sort of the lower half of providers, back until we drove overall see our volumes, just what can you say about the rate of repeat prescriptions there? And then, I have a follow-up.

Scott Holmes

All right, let me talk about the targeting and kind of how we prioritize the opportunities. As we try to say, we really see significant value in both of these indications and the beauty of our product is that, is that the same customers are responsible for the vast majority of prescribing for both of these indications in nephrology and so what we do know is that, for each position there is a kind of a one side fits all approach, some physicians tend to be more enthusiastic about one indication of the other and some are enthusiastic about both and some are frankly enthusiastic about neither. So the trick here is to, to know the customer and to bring the right message to them that can drive growth and our sales organization has been working very carefully to do that correctly and to really to try to maximize the opportunity with high essential position. And sorry your follow-up question?

Eric Joseph

The follow-up question Scott you provided some guidance on how to think about gross connect for the full-year, longer term I just wanted to get a sense from you on how you think about headroom for potential price increases where we should think about sort of net price going as you are further expanding with either presentations with the IDA segment? Thanks.

Scott Holmes

Sure, happy. So, Eric, thanks for the question. So I think with [indiscernible] as I said in my prepared remarks. We expect that previously we said our mid 50s. Obviously, with the first quarter coming in at 50%, which kind of take them at to the low to mid 50s at this point, given that third quarter result on that. Long-term, we don't and historically we haven't and as you won't comment on potential price increases that we may or may not take in the future. I think from our growth in that perspective as we talked about in the past in this business given the growth and that if you do, we are happy to take price increases and your gross network will typically go up, because given a portion of that back be it price for catching but that's price increases and then are something and our strategy around those is nothing that we talk about probably.

Eric Joseph

Got it. Thanks for taking the questions.

Scott Holmes

Sure. Thanks.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] There are no further questions. I will turn the call back to Amy Sullivan.

Amy Sullivan

Thank you guys, and thank you to everyone for joining us today. We look forward to keeping you updated on our progress and to meeting with many of you at Investor Conferences throughout the year. Have a good day.

Operator

This concludes today's conference call. You may now disconnect. Thank you.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.