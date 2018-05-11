What A Good Deal Looks Like

First off, let me start by saying that I am not here to determine whether Blackstone (BX) is a good investment today or not. To be fully honest, I do not know enough about the company to make my own opinion at this point. Rather, what I aim to do here is to highlight one of its latest acquisitions which is set to be completed in the second half of 2018.

On Monday, Blackstone announced that it has entered into an agreement to purchase Gramercy Property Trust (GPT), an industrial property REIT for $7.6 billion.

Being a long-time shareholder of Gramercy, I have great financial interest in this deal. I have recommended this company for countless amounts of time, and while the deal is resulting in a nice gain to shareholders, I believe that the real winners are the shareholders of Blackstone.

Put simply, Blackstone appears to be getting a good deal once again. Let me explain why.

Gramercy: The Story of an Undervalued Portfolio

Gramercy Property Trust has a complex history - undergoing massive portfolio changes in the recent past. Many properties have been sold, and capital has been reallocated into new investments; transforming its fundamentals very substantially.

Still a few years ago, Gramercy would have been categorized as a "Diversified REIT" as it showed no clear specialization for any particular property sector. This is most often perceived negatively by the investment community which tends to favor "Specialized REITs" as they may possess better expertise of a specific property segment. As a result, Gramercy has always traded at a material discount to the broad REIT sector and attracted relatively little following from REIT investors.

Today, the situation is very different. Gramercy has undergone a very significant portfolio transitioning towards industrial assets, and the portfolio is no longer reflective of a traditional "Diversified REIT":

Source: Gramercy

Industrial assets have grown from just 47% in 2015 to over 80% of the NOI today. In this sense, Gramercy should now be considered an "Industrial REIT", and as a consequence, I would argue that Gramercy deserves a valuation multiple that is closer to its Industrial REIT peer group, rather than "Diversified REITs."

And yet, Blackstone is buying out Gramercy at just about 13 times FFO, which is reflective of a "Diversified REIT" valuation multiple but not of an industrial REIT.

Even after the latest broad REIT market sell-off, the industrial REIT peer set continues to trade at an average of 18 times FFO with many names, including Terreno (TRNO), Rexford (REXR), Prologis (PLD), and DCT (DCT) trading at well in excess of 20 times FFO.

Source: NAREIT

Gramercy deserves to trade at a discount to its peer group, given that it still generates ~20% of its NOI from non-industrial sources, and also because it has a lower growth profile than average. The magnitude of the discount (13x compared to 18x) appears, however, to be excessive. Even if you gave 0 value to the remaining 20% and essentially made Gramercy a pure-play industrial REIT, it would still trade at a reasonable valuation relative to its peers.

Gramercy owns quality industrial assets that just never received the valuation they deserved because of the ongoing portfolio repositioning. This gave an opportunity for a savvy private equity investor (Blackstone) to take the company private, along with all its valuable industrial assets.

As a Gramercy shareholder, I am rather disappointed because the short-term gain appears to be minimal compared to what I could have expected from this investment in the long run. Now, it is in Blackstone's hands, and it is its shareholders that will collect the benefits.

Blackstone Has a Profitable Plan

At the announcement of the deal, Blackstone did not disclose any specific detailed plan for its investment, but believe me, it is all figured out.

What I suspect that Blackstone is planning on doing is to first take Gramercy private, then finish the portfolio repositioning, while earning a nice on-going cash flow yield, and then re-IPO the company into a new industrial REIT with a fresh start, a polished portfolio, and achieve a valuation multiple, in line with the industrial peer group.

This would create lots of value to its shareholders, and Blackstone clearly has the know-how to execute on it. Also, keep in mind that industrial REITs trade now at 18 times FFO after a massive REIT market selloff. Just a few months ago, the same companies were selling at 22 times FFO on average. By keeping the firm private, I expect Blackstone to wait for the opportunistic moment to conclude a new IPO when industrial properties are hot - unlocking maximum value to shareholders.

Conclusion

If you are a Blackstone shareholder, you should be thrilled by this new deal. Gramercy is an "almost" industrial REIT with great potential, and Blackstone should be able to unlock the "hidden" value that the public market didn't see.

If you are a Gramercy shareholder, I would encourage you to consider voting against this deal. I would not cash out at this point as there is still a dividend coming on the 16th of July (ex-dividend on the 28th of June). I would not count out another potential bid either, given that the deal appears to be very favorable for many private equity players who are cash-rich today.

