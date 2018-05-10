Second Sight Medical Products: Riding The Cash Roller Coaster To Nowhere

Recently, failure in AMD trial indicates they may have given up on a segment representing 83% of Argus II patients, but they still pitch AMD as part of TAM.

Based on weak 2018 reimbursement rates, we believe revenue could be down from last year, and we don't believe they will ever reach breakeven.

Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. (EYES) is a manufacturer of prosthetic devices for the blind. The company's primary product is the Argus II System for the treatment of Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP), a hereditary disease that causes tunnel vision and eventually leads to blindness. The company recently began a feasibility study on a brain implant called Orion intended to open the market to other types of blindness, if approved. EYES went public in 2014 raising $32mil at $9 per share. The sole bookrunner on the deal was MDB Capital Group. Argus II achieved a CE Mark in 2011 and FDA approval in 2013. Despite these accomplishments, we conclude that adoption has been slow as the company has had only $25.9mil in total sales on 243 device implants since 2013.

Riding the Cash Roller Coaster:

At the end of 2017 the company had only $7.8mil in cash. They regularly burn over $20mil in cash per year ($24mil in 2017). By year-end it was clear they were going to need a quick capital infusion to stay afloat. Since then they have sold 2.2mil shares via an at-the-market facility for $4mil and sold another 6.8mil shares to the Chairman at $1.48 for $10mil. Due to the constant need to return to the market for dilutive financing, it is not surprising that they have "going concern" language in their SEC filings. We have no doubt the company will continue accessing capital markets going forward as they continue to burn cash and ride the "cash roller coaster."

"assuming financial results in 2018 similar to the results achieved in 2017, management has concluded that there is substantial doubt about our ability to continue as a going concern, and our independent registered public accounting firm, in its report on our 2017 consolidated financial statements, has raised substantial doubt about our ability to continue as a going concern." ~EYES 10-K, pg. 39

As you can see in the chart below, EYES has diluted shareholders on several occasions in its brief history and those shareholders have suffered as a result. In addition to the $32mil raised during the IPO, EYES has raised $55mil in less than two years. Since the company intends to introduce upgrades to their existing Argus II System and is now beginning a feasibility study for a next gen brain implant called Orion, it seems clear the company is going to continue burning a substantial amount of cash going forward. The company appears to have few options for funding other than further dilution to current shareholders. This could also be interpreted as an indicator that the company feels their stock is overvalued even at these levels.

Through 2017 EYES had an accumulated deficit over $234mil. Another way to think about this figure is to say that over $234mil in value has been destroyed since the company was formed. We believe that EYES will likely continue to destroy value for the foreseeable future.

About That "Insider Buying":

Typically, investors see insider buying as a positive, but it's not always that simple. There are distinct types of insider buying, and there are subtle but crucial differences between these types. In most cases investors associate insider buying with what we call "traditional" insider buying. This is where an insider buys shares in the open market without diluting current shareholders. This type of insider buying is universally considered bullish for investors. On May 7th EYES sold $10mil worth of stock to Chairman Gregg Williams. Several news services reported this activity as "insider buying." The stock appeared to react positively on this "insider buying" as if it were traditional insider buying, but that's not what it was.

The "insider buying" that took place on May 7th was not traditional insider buying, it was a private placement. In a private placement, the company issues stock to the buyer in exchange for cash. Importantly, this means shareholders were diluted to the tune of nearly 6.8mil shares which is about 10% dilution. For a private placement, the buyer could have been any qualified investor or institution of the company's choosing. In this case, the private placement was led solely by the Chairman. This is the only reason the private placement was considered "insider buying."

But why are these nuances important? Aside from the dilution, which is an obvious negative for shareholders, the reason it's important to distinguish between the two goes to the point of motive. With "traditional" insider buying the motive is clear. It's assumed the insider is bullish on the company. But when an insider leads a private placement, the motive is far murkier. While it is certainly possible the insider is simply bullish on the company, there are several other possible motives for an insider to participate in a private placement.

So, what might those motives be? At the end of the year, EYES was running low on cash. How low? So low that they stated in their 2017 10-K that they would be out of cash by the end of Q2.

No assurances can be given that we will ultimately be able to raise sufficient funds through other means so as to be able to continue operating our business at current levels beyond the end of the end of second quarter of 2018. EYES 2017 10-K, pg. 39

Obviously, running out of cash wouldn't have been a good thing for shareholders. Who do you suppose owns more stock than any other shareholder? Let's see.

Ding! Ding! Ding! Now the alarm bells should be going off. Chairman Gregg Williams owned shares worth nearly $40mil at the time of the private placement. EYES needed cash before the end of June to continue as a going concern. If they did not raise capital the shares would be essentially worthless. The company had to raise cash somehow or Mr. Williams stood to lose his entire investment. It's possible that they could have found non-insider investors to put $10mil into the company, but it's also possible that they couldn't find anyone to invest in the company on acceptable terms. It's not surprising that facing a potential $40mil loss Mr. Williams would chose to invest an additional $10mil. Mr. Williams has also been a sizeable investor in the two prior equity financing rounds for EYES in May of 2016 and March of 2017. As you can see in the "cash roller coaster" chart on page 4, although Mr. Williams was an insider at the time of these prior transactions, it didn't appear to help the stock.

It's quite possible that this "insider buying" is simply a case of throwing good money after bad!

Revenue Could Be Down in 2018:

Due to the prohibitive cost of the device, procedure, rehabilitation and ancillary services, reimbursement coverage is a critical factor to revenue growth. EYES is especially sensitive to reimbursement coverage in the US since both the growth rate of implants and average revenue per unit (ARPU) are higher than rest of world. For 2018 the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) rate for both the procedure and Argus II device is set at $122,500. This is down 18% from $150,000 in 2017.[1]

To better understand how this rate reduction could impact EYES 2018 growth we look to the brief history of the company. In 2017 revenue grew by 100%, but this was driven primarily by exceptional weakness in 2016. 2016 weakness was primarily the result of a CMS rate that was lowered from 2015, which was the company's peak sales year to date. The 2016 CMS rate was $95,000. As far as we are aware, the company never revealed the 2015 CMS reimbursement rate, so we don't have a direct comparison. However, the company has stated that the average selling price was approximately $50,000 less than 2015, that implies a 2015 CMS rate around $145,000 for 2015.

While we continue to make progress on reimbursement, we did experience a setback with CMS payment rates for outpatient procedures in 2016. Based on limited data that was derived from incorrectly billed claims, the outpatient reimbursement rate was set at $95,000 for the device and procedure. This was approximately $50,000 less than our average selling price in 2015. ~EYES Q415 transcript

Based primarily on a reimbursement rate that was reduced by around 34%, 2016 revenue fell 55% to slightly less than $4mil. As a result, we believe revenue could possibly decline as much or more than the 18% reduction in the CMS rate for 2018. The company expects it to be a headwind. They anticipate average revenue per implant to drop from $106,000 in 2017 to between $95,000 and $105,000 for 2018.[2] As a result, they will have to sell more devices this year than last just to have a flat year. It's likely selling more devices with a lower reimbursement rate will be a challenge like it was in 2016. That year implants dropped to 42 units from 75 units in 2015.

They May Never Reach Breakeven:

EYES has stated in the past how many implants per year and the gross margin they would need to hit to reach breakeven. In 2015 they were saying they would need to sell 350 units per year at a gross margin of 70% - 75%.

And when we are talking about breaking even and that 350 units annually, we are looking at a gross margin then on the 70% to 75% range. ~EYES Q215 transcript

Now they claim breakeven will be over 400 units per year on 70%+ gross margins.

Source: EYES 2018 presentation

It is likely that 400+ devices per year is several years out. That implies they will continue to burn cash for several years. Assuming they can even raise the cash, how much further will they have diluted shareholders by then?

We feel we can't rely on these forecasts because we don't know the amount of operating expenses they are assuming in these estimates. In 2015 when breakeven guidance was for 350 units, operating expenses were $23.7mil. In 2017 operating expenses were $31.5mil and now the number of devices needed to reach breakeven is over 400. In both years EYES implanted 75 devices. 75 devices is the most the company has ever implanted in a year. In 2015 gross margins were 40.9%. In 2017 gross margins were down to 35.7%. Gross margins went down on the same number of units. We don't find this encouraging since they need to at least double gross margins just to reach breakeven. By the time they reach 400+ units per year we believe operating expenses will be significantly higher, which could push breakeven out even further.

The Current Market is Miniscule:

EYES often highlights the opportunity for their technology to potentially reach a worldwide target market of 8.2 million people.

Source: EYES March 2018 presentation & Cliffside Research

EYES bases their total targeted patient population estimate on the World Health Organization's (WHO) estimate of 39 million people with blindness worldwide. According to WHO, out of this 39 million, 80% have avoidable blindness. The remainder represent the roughly 8.2 million people the company includes in their total targeted patient population (5.8 mil for Orion, 2.4mil for Argus II). While technically this may be accurate, we feel it is an exaggeration of the patient population that is likely to undergo a prosthetic procedure for the following reasons.

EYES 8.2 million total target patient population doesn't appear to account for ANY of the following:

Too poor - Most patients simply can't afford it. According to the Laboratory of Neural Prosthetic Research at the Illinois Institute of Technology, 90% of all people who suffer from blindness worldwide live in underdeveloped countries. With a price tag of around $120k per procedure, it is likely that very few in this group can afford the procedure or would receive government assistance. Too old - According to WHO, 32 million out of 39 million (82%) of the blind are 50 and older. Our common sense tells us that many in this group could be too old for a medical procedure risking infection and other complications. Too dangerous - We believe many will likely have other reservations concerning the procedure including possible serious adverse events (SAE's) and potential loss of any remaining vision. Too narrow - If approved, the FDA label for Orion will likely be a narrow fraction of the 5.8mil target population. For example, Argus II's FDA label is only for patients 25 and older who have severe to profound RP with bare or no light perception in both eyes and with a previous history of useful form vision. The 400k patients they include in the graphic above does not account for the approved subset. Too early - We feel many patients will reject the procedure based on minimal benefit. According to this article, the device produces a "10 x 6 grid of spots of light, with a central visual field of approximately 20°" and "produce highly variable perception impressions between patients." "Those with very high expectations of the system are more likely to be disappointed." Many may simply wait for the technology to drastically improve which could be several years out.

It's clear to us that the 8.2mil patients is beyond a best-case scenario. We also note that 7.8mil out of 8.2mil, or 95% of the patients in the "targeted patient population," are for indications that the company is not currently approved to treat. It's possible they may never get approval to treat these patients or may simply run out of cash first.

5.8mil of these patients are included under the Orion cortical visual prosthesis system. EYES just implanted the first patient for the Orion feasibility study in January of this year. According to the company's Q417 transcript, this study will be completed over the "next few quarters." In the past EYES has underestimated the amount of time required to advance the Orion program. For example, in Q2 of 2015 the company said they were planning to begin the Orion feasibility study in Q1 of 2017.

Assuming positive results and depending on discussions with the FDA we plan to begin a feasibility study in humans in Q1 2017 followed by an expanded pivotal clinical trial for global market approvals. ~ EYES Q215 transcript

That study didn't begin until a full year later in January of this year. Following the feasibility study, they will have to conduct a pivotal study. It is likely that will take another "few quarters." Due to their consistent cash burn, time is not on their side. Since approval in these other categories is at least several quarters out, we feel it is important to understand the market opportunity for the company today.

Current Total Addressable Market:

We define the current total addressable market (TAM) as the available revenue opportunity today and feel this is a more appropriate metric to consider since there is no way of knowing when or if they will be able to expand the market. Currently the only device with marketing approval is Argus II, primarily for a subset of Retinitis Pigmentosa patients. According to the company's "targeted patient population" pyramid there are only 400k patients in the RP category representing less than 5% of the company's target market.

Despite being on the market for several years, sales of Argus II remain anemic. To date, sales peaked in 2015 at $8.95mil on 75 implants. Since 2011 the company has implanted 261 total devices. There appears to be a large disconnect between what the company believes is the 400k patient market potential for Argus II and actual implants to date. So why the disconnect?

Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Market:

EYES is currently approved to treat RP patients with end-stage RP in the US or profound vision loss in Europe. They claim 400k patients with RP that are legally blind in this category. Immediately we can see that even this number has been inflated from the 375k patients discussed in their 10-K filing.

The number of people who are legally blind due to RP is estimated to be about 25,000 in the US, 42,000 in Europe, and about 375,000 total worldwide. ~EYES 2017 10-K, pg. 11

Based on the comment above, it is also easy to deduce that the patient population covered by approved markets is only 67,000 patients (25k US plus 42k Europe), but we believe the true addressable market is much smaller than that. The 400k patients EYES references in the "targeted patient population" pyramid are patients who are legally blind. Legal blindness is not the same as being totally blind.

Legal blindness is defined in the US as central visual acuity of 20/200 or less, and in most cases people who are legally "blind" still have some usable vision. Even if they could, which they can't under the current FDA and CE Mark labels, we believe most people in this category would not opt for the procedure. Although they are legally blind, most have some form of usable vision that is likely better or equivalent to Argus II. In our opinion, there would be no incentive to endure the pain, complications, side effects, loss of time and cost of the procedure for these patients. Especially when one considers the potential loss of remaining vision post procedure.

But what does 20/200 mean and how does it compare to the CE Mark label for "severe to profound" vision loss and the FDA's label for "bare light perception or worse" vision loss for Argus II? According to EYES, severe to profound vision loss is considered "somewhat worse than 20/200" and bare light perception is "worse than 20/200."[3]

20/20 is considered normal vision and is a measurement that typically references the Snellen chart of visual acuity. It compares what line the subject can read on an eye chart at 20 feet (numerator) to what line an observer with "normal" vision can read at the same distance (denominator). For example, if you have 20/40 vision, at 20 feet you can see what someone with "normal" vision can see at 40 feet.

According to The American Optometric Association, WHO defines severe to profound vision loss as vision ranging from 20/200 to 20/1000. In the US, Argus II is approved for patients with bare light or no light perception. Bare light perception (BLP) is very near total blindness. A clinical study on Argus II conducted by EYES defined BLP as 2.9 logMAR or worse with the ability to detect a photographic flash.

A logMAR chart is a type of eye chart that is similar to the Snellen chart but is considered to be more accurate. We can convert logMAR into the Snellen measurements most of us are more familiar with. The figure we are concerned with is the denominator. The denominator tells us how far away someone with normal vision would have to stand to read the same line that someone with BLP can read from 20 feet.

Snellen = 20/x = e-[ln(10) x logMAR] = e-[ln(10) x 2.9] = .00125

Next solve for x

20/Snellen = x = 16,000 feet

16,000 feet is over 3 miles from the eye chart.

This is effectively a meaningless number. The point of this exercise is to highlight how narrow the FDA label is for Argus II (we acknowledge that the CE Mark is somewhat less restrictive but find no comfort in that since implants internationally have also struggled). The FDA label only allows implant for the very worst RP patients, but it gets even narrower than this.

Both the CE Mark and FDA labels further require that a patient with no residual light perception must be able to respond to electrical stimulation. The reason for this is that Argus II works by stimulating the remaining functioning cells in the retina, but at some point, even these cells cease to function for RP patients. At that point implanting the device would be meaningless. This means the patients must be severely blind, but also not completely blind.

Our takeaway is that assuming an RP patient can get past the other hurdles described above, to be considered for Argus II they would have to be severely blind, but also not too blind.

This would appear to make for a very small group of patients that can qualify for the device. We feel this helps explain much of the vast discrepancy between the 400k RP patients EYES claims in the "targeted patient population" and the 261 patients who have actually undergone the procedure to date. The company admits as much.

We believe the majority of patients with vision 20/200 or worse have vision that is better than bare light perception and thus, are not currently candidates for Argus II. We believe that the majority of patients with vision 20/200 or worse in Europe have vision that is too good to be considered a candidate for Argus II with current clinical indications and physician practice. ~EYES 2017 10-K, pg. 6

Large markets tend to be easy to define, small markets are not. If the current TAM for Argus II were truly a large market, it should be easy to define the size of the market. In both the US where the FDA requires "bare light perception or worse" and in Europe where the CE Mark requires "severe to profound vision loss," the company cannot tell us how many people are in this category.

Reliable market data estimating the actual number of patients with bare light perception or worse vision is unavailable. As in the US, reliable market data estimating the actual number of patients with severe to profound vision loss or worse is unavailable. ~EYES 2017 10-K, pg. 6

This is telling. Since the company can't define the current size of the market we won't attempt to put a number to it. Whatever size the market is, based on 261 implants since 2011 and the comments above, in our opinion it is miniscule.

Snail's Pace Market Expansion:

The company looks to establish what they call "Centers of Excellence" (COE) to expand the market for their implants. As of the end of last year they had 19 COE's in the US and Canada. Those 19 COE's performed a total of 38 implants last year. In other words, assuming all procedures were performed by a COE, on average a COE is performing 2 Argus II implants per year. Internationally the figures were worse. In Europe, the Middle East and Asia Pacific they have a total of 21 COE's. Last year there were 37 implants outside the US and Canada which equates to an average of 1.76 implants per COE.[4] This is not exactly the kind of breakneck speed we would hope to see out of a "Center of Excellence" for a device that has had regulatory approval since 2011 internationally and since 2013 in the US.

They are also attempting to introduce next generation externals including new eyewear, camera, VPU and software upgrades for Argus II in the 2nd half of 2018. The company noted on their Q4 call that the "engineering work is essentially complete, and the system is currently undergoing verification and validation testing." We found this odd because it appears they were supposed to bring these upgrades to market in 2016.

We plan to file for FDA approval and CE Mark regulatory clearance for our next generation externals before year end. ~EYES Q415 transcript

There appears to be some extended delay, and so we can't put much faith in the estimate of introduction by the end of 2018. It's also unclear to us how this will meaningfully open the market for Argus II since there appear to be no direct upgrades to the implant hardware.

Expanded Label:

To increase the TAM, EYES has a strategy to expand the label for Argus II. There are two components to expanding the label that the company has targeted. The first is convincing regulators to expand the RP label to patients with better eyesight. The second is expanding into Age-Related Macular Degeneration (AMD). We do not believe either strategy will be successful.

RP Expansion:

The company recently submitted an HDE supplement to the FDA requesting label expansion to treat better-sighted RP patients in the US. They anticipate a response from the FDA in Q2. We believe that due to a laundry list of adverse events related to the procedure (see appendix for complete list), regulators will be reluctant to meaningfully expand the label for these patients without additional clinical data that could take years to accumulate. In 2018 EYES hopes to begin collecting data on better-sighted subjects in Germany, but they noted on the Q4 call that they are off to a slow start and are having difficulty retaining staff to conduct the trial.

The company stated that they submitted additional data gathered outside the US on a broader patient population for this expansion. Presumably this would include patients approved under the CE Mark. As mentioned earlier, the CE Mark is for a broader patient population with severe to profound vision loss. Despite the broader label and a larger pool of RP patients in Europe the number of implants has been small. If the expansion is approved, we expect benefits related to FDA label expansion based on this patient pool to be minimal. Also, most of these patients even if legally blind have some form of useful vision. We don't feel the patients will be able to justify the risk or cost until the technology is vastly improved.

AMD Expansion

The second area of expansion for Argus II is in Age-Related Macular Degeneration (AMD). For the past few years the company has been promoting label expansion for Argus II to these patients. AMD accounts for 2mil out of the 8.2mil patients in EYES "targeted patient population" pyramid. Here again we find evidence of highly aggressive addressable market figures by the company.

There are two types of AMD, "dry" and "wet". AMD typically starts with the dry version and progresses to the wet version as the condition deteriorates. The reason it is called "wet" AMD is because abnormal blood vessel growth behind the retina begins to leak blood and fluid which causes scar tissue to form.

The 2mil figure accounts for both the dry and wet forms of AMD, but the company's clinical trial has been only for dry-AMD and dry-AMD accounts for only 10% of legally blind AMD patients. This means the clinical trial only applies to roughly 200k patients with dry-AMD, not 2mil. Getting approval in wet-AMD would likely require a separate set of clinical trials, and it would likely be far more difficult because the condition is materially worse once it has reached this stage.

Still, if the company were able to show that Argus II provided a clinical benefit to dry-AMD patients this could expand the addressable market. However, we feel this is highly unlikely to occur for the following reasons.

No Objective Evidence of Benefit

AMD primarily impacts central vision, but peripheral vision remains intact. The difficulty in seeking regulatory approval in AMD is like the difficulty in getting approval for better-sighted patients in RP. In many cases even if considered legally blind, the patients remaining vision is useful to them. To receive regulatory approval to treat AMD patients, EYES needs to provide objective evidence that the quality of vision produced by Argus II is better than remaining residual vision. The company admittedly acknowledges they are up against a very difficult task regarding regulatory approval in AMD.

"To date, though clinical testing has produced subjective improvements, we have not yet demonstrated objective benefits and no assurance can be given that we will be able to do so. The challenge in demonstrating objective benefits in these patients is that they maintain residual peripheral vision. Thus, we must demonstrate that the quality of the vision we produce is better than their residual vision, which is much more challenging than demonstrating benefit for the RP patients we are currently treating, who have completely lost all vision." ~EYES 2017 10-K, pg. 7

While the company has been able to collect subjective evidence, which considers a patient's opinion or feelings about the device, that evidence isn't enough for approval. Objective evidence does not consider the patients personal feelings and only considers facts. To date the company is unable to provide objective evidence that verifies AMD patients would be better off with Argus II than without it.

Trial Results Don't Justify Expansion in AMD

EYES began a feasibility study for dry-AMD patients in the UK in Q2 of 2015. For the past several quarters they've been trying to get approval from the UK to expand this trial. Keep in mind this trial had been fully enrolled since 2016 with plenty of "subjective evidence" that Argus II was helping the five AMD patients in this trial.

we have submitted a protocol to authorities in England, requesting approval for expanded testing of subjects in the company's dry-AMD feasibility study. ~EYES Q117 transcript

We discovered an article from July of 2017 that quotes principal investigator of this study, Dr. Paulo Stanga MD, regarding results of the study. The article reveals that 3 out of 5 patients in the study suffered adverse events. Two patients developed proliferative vitreoretinopathy (PVR) and in a third patient hypotony occurred six months post procedure. Dr. Stanga said PVR was one of the greatest worries of the procedure. PVR results in retinal detachment and these patients often have extensive visual loss.

We are working on identifying strategies to reduce the risk of PVR, but the experience so far also raises the question of whether it would be feasible to use a subretinal prosthesis in patients with dry AMD. ~Dr. Stanga, Principal Investigator of EYES dry-AMD study

We could find no evidence in EYES quarterly transcripts or press releases that the company was experiencing difficulties with AMD patients and internally was questioning the feasibility of implanting Argus II as early as July of 2017. In Q3 of 2017 the company made no mention of the AMD trial on their earnings call. In Q4 the company announced they "opted" to finish the AMD study and not extend it or expand it based on poor results.

With regard to our AMD trial in the UK we've opted to finish out the study in Manchester, but not extend or expand it at this time. Current performance does not justify enrolling additional patients. ~EYES Q417 transcript

Despite these comments, the company still includes these 2mil AMD patients in the "targeted patient population" pyramid as of March 2018, even though it appears they have abandoned approval efforts in AMD.

Source: EYES Earnings Transcripts & Cliffside Research

Source: EYES March 2018 presentation & Cliffside Research

We feel this is a critical discovery. For the past few years a major focus of the company has been expanding the addressable market for Argus II to AMD patients, and these 2mil patients represent 83% of the addressable market for Argus II. In our opinion, getting approval in AMD would provide a bridge to expand the market for Argus II while undergoing clinical trials for Orion. We believe without AMD the risk of failure is far higher because the company is left with the much smaller 400k patient RP market while seeking approval for Orion. The difficulties in AMD might also signal that EYES could have trouble expanding to better-sighted RP patients due to the risk of adverse events.

Risk of Adverse Events:

In 2013 EYES received FDA approval for Argus II via a Humanitarian Device Exemption (HDE) application. An HDE is exempt for effectiveness requirements and limits the number of implants per year to 4,000 units. The application revealed a laundry list of adverse events (AE) associated with Argus II, some of which were serious (SAE) (see appendix for full list).

The clinical trial submitted for approval included 30 patients. Only 2 patients had no AE's. 28 out of 30 patients, or 93%, experienced AE's or SAE's. There were 140 AE's for these 28 patients. Over 1/3rd of the subjects experienced SAE's. A subset of 4 patients experienced multiple SAE's that required significant intervention that the company described as a "cascade of related events." 1 device was explanted due to recurrent conjunctival erosion and refractory hypotony.

Source: FDA, Argus II Summary of Safety and Probable Benefit, pg. 24

Argus II Serious Adverse Events Reportable Term - Serious # of Subjects # of Events % Subjects (n=30) Conjunctival dehiscence 3 3 10.0% Conjunctival erosion 3 4 10.0% Corneal Melt - infective 1 1 3.3% Corneal Opacity 1 1 3.3% Fibrotic events: 3 3 10.0% *RD - rhegmatogenous 1 1 3.3% *RD - tractional and serous 1 1 3.3% Retinal Tear 1 1 3.3% Hypotony 4 4 13.3% Intraocular inflammatory events: 3 4 10.0% Endophthalmitis - infective 3 3 10.0% Uveitis 1 1 3.3% Keratitis - infective 1 1 3.3% Re-tack 2 2 6.7% Uveitis 1 1 3.3% *retinal detachment

Source: FDA, Argus II Summary of Safety and Probable Benefit, pg. 24 & Cliffside Research

During patient screening, the surgeon's manual recommends reviewing all potential risks for AE's with the patient. In addition to the AE's experienced by subjects in the trial, the Argus II surgeon manual contains nearly seven pages of risks that are provided to the patient during consultation. The risks include serious infection or a cascade of AE's that could lead to removal of the eye. We believe this very long list of SAE's and AE's will deter many potential patients from undergoing the procedure.

Source: FDA, Argus II Surgeon Manual, pg. 332

Source: FDA, Argus II Surgeon Manual, pg. 337

Garbage in, Garbage out:

Although we refer to what an Argus II patient sees as a "grid" of "spots," how many "spots" they see and how the "grid" appears differs by patient. According to the Argus II patient manual (pg. 337) on average the visual field of the device is about the size of a 3 x 5-inch index card held at arm's length. Although the implant has 60 electrodes, many patients do not see all of them. When they do see them, they often appear not as spots but as wedges or lines that can range from .75 inches up to 18 inches. It will not replace visual aids like a dog or a cane. Some patients reported receiving no benefit from the device. Depending on the patient it can takes weeks or even months of training to interpret what they are seeing. Over time the patient may need to return to reprogram the device. This is not "real" vision in the traditional sense. Since the company has stated that much of what has been achieved with Argus II will be applied to Orion, it's probably safe to assume all the above would apply to it as well.

The Orion visual prosthesis system is based on technology that we utilize in our Argus II system ~EYES 2017 10-K, pg. 12

The device allows the patient to see a dot matrix of "lights" known as phosphenes. Phosphenes are what you might refer to as "seeing stars" after a blow to the head or when standing up too quickly. You might also experience them when rubbing your eyes

A submission to the Canadian Journal of Ophthalmology in February 2018 reviewed the experience of implanting Argus II at The Department of Ophthalmology at the University of Toronto. The university has implanted 11 consecutive Argus II devices and claims that this is the most by any center participating in the program. While they have found the experience to be beneficial to patients, they also highlighted several concerns.

They noted that even in ideal cases, the system produces a 10 x 6 grid of spots of light with a central visual field of 20o and that the images produced are highly variable, as we already noted. They also said that patients with lofty expectations are more likely to be disappointed with results and that patients that live far from a clinic may be more likely to be dissatisfied due the required commitment to rehabilitation and programming of the device.

They note that "in some rare cases, the style and fit of the glasses could be a source of patient dissatisfaction." The review reveals that the patient needs audio cues to be reminded to orient their head and eye position because it is easy to forget that the camera on the glasses does not move with their eyes. If the eyes are not aligned with the head, the image will appear in a place that it is not actually located.

Another study of Argus II users found that the camera alignment position of the device varied dramatically over time and patients were unable to adapt to the misalignment without verbal feedback. We feel these issues present potential danger to the user who may be relying on the technology to cross a street or board a train for example. Since Orion also requires a camera these issues should also apply to it.

According to the University of Toronto review, subjects also need to perform "microscanning." They highlight it as the "most important skill" for Argus II patients and that its "importance cannot be overstated." Since the stimulation pattern on the retina adapts the cells after a few seconds, to maintain the image, the patient needs to continuously make small scanning movements to refresh the image or it will disappear!

Despite the benefits to several users, they also noted that users who already possess strong blindness skills may struggle to recognize the benefits of the device, may find it insufficient and even counterproductive. They noted that the artificial vision created by Argus II is still in the range of ultra-low vision. They also noted that patients with residual native vision may struggle to adapt to using Argus II and may regret postsurgery any loss of residual vision used prior to surgery. We believe this review highlights several concerns the FDA would consider before expanding the label to better-sighted patients.

The sensory input from a retinal prosthesis is very different from the native visual input, and the patient cannot simply apply past visual memories to recognize an object. The patient using a retinal prosthesis will have to develop new or modified memories to identify a prosthesis input image. Also, detail, contrast, and colour are not processed with prostheses as they are with retinal cells. Finally, with native vision, central and peripheral information is processed simultaneously. Prosthesis-generated vision requires sequential processing through scanning. ~Can. Journal of Ophthalmology

Therefore, even when the device is working as intended as a 10 x 6 grid of spots, the patient needs to be sure the camera, head and eyes are all aligned for the image to appear where it is actually located, then microscan, then interpret what it is they might be looking at. Easy!

Orion - Brain Surgery to See Spots:

The Orion cortical visual prosthesis system is the company's next generation device that is supposed to expand EYES market to another 5.8mil blind patients. Unlike the Argus II device which is implanted on the retina and requires a functioning optic nerve, Orion bypasses the optic nerve with an implant in the visual cortex, a portion at the back of the human brain responsible for vision. EYES received Expedited Access Pathway status from the FDA which could accelerate the time to market for the device if clinical trials are a success. EYES is currently conducting a feasibility study on five patients and recently implanted the first patient. The study was first posted to clinicaltrials.gov in November of last year and this coincided with an upward move in the stock. Although these developments are encouraging, we have several concerns that we feel investors are overlooking.

As we've previously noted, it is highly likely EYES will need substantial amounts of cash to conduct the feasibility study, pivotal study and post market evaluations for Orion. That means raising more cash and raising more cash likely means further dilution for current shareholders. The feasibility study is likely to take at least several quarters and then they will likely need to conduct a pivotal study which will also take several quarters. All of this is going to take time and we feel the stock is ahead of itself since we don't even have results for the first patient implanted. We argue that in its current form the technology is too simplistic, may disappoint the patient, and doesn't provide enough incentive to endure brain surgery. Like Argus II, the device theoretically allows patients to see a 10 x 6 grid of phosphenes. In our opinion, there is no reason to believe based on what has been presented by the company that the visual outcome for Orion patients would be any better or different than what is experienced by Argus II patients. Argus II is an eye implant and it has a laundry list of adverse events associated with it. The risks for a brain implant are likely higher. We feel this could act as a deterrent for those considering the device, if approved. If there is no reimbursement, or a lack of reimbursement as appears to be the case with Argus II, the number of implants could be minimal.

Also, this technology is not new. Development of this technology by various entities has been conducted since at least the 60's. Dr. William H. Dobelle, PhD implanted electrode arrays in the visual cortex of patients as far back as 1972. Some of these patients retained their implants for over 20 years.

Source: Images 1, 2, 3 ASAIO Journal 2000, image 4 BBC News

While the technology has improved over time and the Orion implant will be a wireless device, we don't find a 10 x 6 grid of spots to be particularly compelling.

Implanting a device in the brain will involve certain risks unique to the device that Argus II patients are not subjected to. For example, Orion requires craniotomy (removal of a portion of the skull) and the accompanying risk of infection. The brains anatomy is "plastic" to neural input, meaning that how it interprets signals from the electrodes changes over time. The device will likely require "tuning" and may even require surgery to reposition the electrode. There is also a risk of seizure caused by electrical stimulation that can make its recurrence more likely, a condition known as "kindling."

Too Few Is as Bad as Too Many:

When there are too many competitors in a space that is typically considered bad for business, but the opposite is also true. When there are too few competitors in a space there is usually a good reason. Either the space is unprofitable, or its too difficult to navigate. In the case of EYES, we believe it is both.

The company often highlights that they are the only company to receive FDA approval for a visual prosthetic device, and while that is an accomplishment it only tells part of the story, because despite being the only FDA approved visual prosthetic on the market, Argus II simply isn't selling. We feel this is due to several factors, but the two primary factors are that it is too expensive, and the technology is too archaic.

While electrically stimulating the eyeballs and brain to produce vision may sound advanced, as we've already shown it's been done since the 60's and Dr. William Dobelle wasn't even the first to do it. As early as 1755 Dr. Charles Le Roy was attempting to cure blindness with electrical stimulation to the brain.

There have been several attempts since then that have yielded interesting results but not much else. Certainly nothing approaching a profitable enterprise. Getting regulatory approval is only part of the battle. It doesn't guarantee profitability and it doesn't guarantee that another entity won't come along with far more advanced technology.

Part of the reason EYES sees little competition is because competitors are focused on exploiting technology that is far more advanced than a 60-electrode array. For example, Retina Implant AG is testing a subretinal implant called Alpha AMS equipped with 1,600 photodiodes that convert light entering the eye into an electrical signal. Since the photodiodes act as the "camera," the patient doesn't need to wear awkward sunglasses. This also means the patient doesn't need to worry about aligning the camera, their head and their eyes to know what it is they are looking at. Wherever they look, the camera will always be looking in the same place.

Pixium Vision S.A. is a French company with an epiretinal implant called IRIS that has a 150-electrode array and a CE Mark. They also are testing a subretinal implant called PRIMA comprised of a wireless photovoltaic chip with 378 electrodes. PRIMA is initially being tested on dry-AMD patients.

There are other companies and several academic entities that are working on implant solutions including Bionic Vision Technologies, Boston Retinal Implant project, Monash Vision Group, and the Illinois Institute of Technology. Bionic Vision Technologies received an $18mil investment in 2017 from investor and philanthropist Li Ka-shing, the richest man in Hong Kong. They look to test a 98-electrode array and a 256-electrode array to treat RP and dry-AMD.

Many others have tried and failed. Optobionics was a company that had an implant called the Artificial Silicon Retina (ASR) microchip. The ASR microchip was 2mm in diameter and thinner than a human hair. The chip contained 5,000 microscopic solar cells that required no power source, external wires, headsets or ancillary computers. Their website hasn't been updated since 2014.

Source: Optobionics.com

Arguably these devices were more advanced than the 60-electrode arrays that EYES has introduced. The lack of competitive offerings we see not as a benefit but as a detriment to their chances of ever reaching profitability. EYES has achieved FDA approval for one device. No one else has had any FDA approval success to date. EYES has been in the marketplace since 2011 and hasn't hit $10mil in sales in a single year. They burn close to 3x that amount in cash per year. If achieving profitable success has been so difficult for so many over the years, why would EYES be any different? We believe if they ever reach profitability, which we don't think they will, it would be several years from now after significant dilution to current shareholders.

Management Changes:

We find it concerning that some key members of the management team have recently left the company. The departures began when CFO Tom Miller announced in June of last year he would be leaving to "pursue other opportunities." Mr. Miller joined EYES in May of 2014 shortly before the company went public. It appears his departure was unexpected because the company didn't have his successor in place until nine months later in March of this year.

We were unable to determine what opportunities Mr. Miller left to pursue. We did however find that Mr. Miller resigned from his prior CFO post at Ixia following an investigation that revealed that a "lack of leadership and insufficient controls combined to produce errors in the company's revenue results."

After Mr. Miller left Ixia and joined EYES as CFO, the company's auditor identified material weaknesses in EYES internal controls related to "incorrect recording of certain revenue and expenses" in 2016.[5] EYES also revealed that in February of 2017 the SEC had filed a civil complaint against their CFO, Mr. Miller, alleging that during his tenure at Ixia he had "made material misrepresentations to Ixia's auditors in an effort prematurely to recognize and misstate Ixia's revenue."[6]

Following Mr. Miller's announced departure, Dr. Gregoire Cosendai, VP of Clinical Affairs exited the company in January of this year. He had been employed by EYES since 2008. Mr. Cosendai was just promoted to VP of Clinical Affairs last October. He was responsible for directing all clinical activities for Orion including the feasibility trial that began in November of last year and for clinical trials designed to expand the addressable market for Argus II. We find his exit at a critical time for the company discouraging.

Finally, on April 3rd of this year former CEO and Chairman Dr. Robert Greenberg resigned under circumstances we found suspicious. Dr. Greenberg had been CEO of EYES from its inception in 1998 to August of 2015 and a board member since 2003. From August of 2015 until his departure he was Chairman of the company. The importance of his contribution to the advancement of the company's technology cannot be overstated.

Our suspicions arise from a letter sent by Dr. Greenberg to Director and Chairman of the Compensation Committee William (Bill) Link. It appears Dr. Greenberg was forced out of the company but the reasons for his departure are unclear. We find these developments regrettable for EYES investors.

Source: EYES 8-K, Exhibit 17.1, 4/9/2018

Conclusion:

In the short-term, EYES will be facing an uphill battle for 2018 on reduced reimbursement rates that could lead to declining revenue. This comes at a time when the company is regularly burning well over $20mil dollars per year. In 2017 they burned about $24mil and ended the year with a cash balance under $8mil. Since that time the company has continued to fund operations by selling stock in an at-the-market facility, which means investors who are buying stock here are doing so while the company is quietly selling in the open market. In addition, they also have diluted shareholders with a recent $10mil equity raise at $1.48.

We believe this cash roller coaster is likely to continue for the foreseeable future as the company shows no signs of near-term profitability and disappointing growth for Argus II. We believe cash requirements may increase going forward as the company is now funding studies for Orion and for Argus II label expansion. We also believe that by the end of the year EYES will once again dilute current shareholders by returning to the equity well.

Since the company's inception they have lost $234mil and are not finished. They have implanted a total of 261 devices since 2011. To reach breakeven they need to implant at least over 400 devices in a single year by their own estimates. We believe this is unlikely to occur for several years, if ever, for the following reasons.

Argus II is only approved to treat a very tiny market that we believe is unprofitable If EYES can ever expand the label for Argus II, we don't believe they will be able to expand it in a meaningful way The company has curtailed their dry-AMD study indicating they may have abandoned efforts to treat these patients Orion is several Q's, if not several years from approval If Orion is ever approved, we believe approval will be for another very tiny unprofitable market like Argus II In our opinion, many patients will wait for the technology and safety to improve before undergoing the procedure, which in the case of Orion requires brain surgery

Based on our research, we believe the company will never reach profitability. We also note that 13.7mil warrants from the equity raise last March could act as an overhang on the stock. The warrants strike at $1.47 and are redeemable in March of 2019 at $.01. If the stock were to meaningfully appreciate, prior to redemption we believe the warrants could be exercised and then immediately sold on the open market. The anticipation of this event could limit any potential upside to shares over the next year.

Since we don't believe the company will ever reach profitability, we can't justify a valuation beyond cash. At the end of last year, EYES had $8mil in cash. Since year end, the company accessed $4mil in the at-the-market facility and another $10mil via an equity placement. Historically they have been burning around $6mil per quarter. Therefore, we assume they will end the quarter with about $16mil in cash. Based on this assumption, and with approximately 68mil diluted shares outstanding we reach a target of 24c per share representing downside of approximately 88%.

Cliffside Research and our affiliates invest in the companies in our reports. We spend great effort in our due diligence process. We make investments based on our conviction in our due diligence process. You should assume at the time of publication we hold a short position in securities of the company discussed in this report. Please see our full "Terms of Service" at cliffsideresearch.com.

Disclosure: I am/we are short EYES.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.