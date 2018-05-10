Pacific Gas And Electric: The Problems Continue

Numerous state agencies are investigating the causes of last fall's wildfires to determine if PCG was at least partially responsible.

Back in March, I wrote an article on the California utilities titled, "Of the California Utilities, take Sempra." There, I noted that Pacific Gas and Electric (PCG) suspended their dividend to conserve capital in the event they would be held liable for fire damage from last fall's wildfires. The company's latest 10Q shows this risk is still very real, meaning investors should stay away until the issue is resolved.

First off, the dividend is still suspended.

On December 20, 2017, the Boards of Directors of PG&E Corporation and the Utility suspended quarterly cash dividends on both PG&E Corporation’s and the Utility’s common stock, beginning the fourth quarter of 2017, as well as the Utility’s preferred stock, beginning the three-month period ending January 31, 2018, due to the uncertainty related to the causes of and potential liabilities associated with the Northern California wildfires.

This alone is reason enough to avoid PCG. Utility investors, after all, usually want the steady flow of cash from dividends. And, if you really want to invest in a utility that acts more as a growth stock, look at NextEra (NEE).

But the company's problems don't end there. The following discussion is derived from the "Contingencies and Commitments" section of the interactive 10Q, which is available from the SEC's website (I've tried linking to this before and for reasons unknown, the link never worked).

PCG has incurred large expenses related to the wildfires.

The Utility incurred costs of $259 million for service restoration and repair to the Utility’s facilities (including $108 million in capital expenditures) through March 31, 2018, in connection with these fires. While the Utility believes that such costs are recoverable through CEMA, its CEMA requests are subject to CPUC approval. The Utility’s financial condition, results of operations, liquidity, and cash flows could be materially affected if the Utility is unable to recover such costs.

Let's place the above quote in regulatory perspective. All utilities must obtain approval from a state regulator to increase their rates. The companies use the base rate formula to determine the total amount of their request. But public utility commissions (PUCs) have the authority to deny some or all of the utility's demands. There is almost always a tug-of-war between utility demands and PUC's desire to keep rates low. However, prices usually wind up at an agreeable rate.

In the case of the California wildfires, it's possible that the PUC will deny PCG's request to include these additional capital expenditures in the company's base rate formula. Why? California may determine that PCG is at least partially at fault for fires. Let's return to the 10Q (author's emphasis added):

The Northern California wildfires are under investigation by Cal Fire and the CPUC, including the possible role of the Utility’s power lines and other facilities. The Utility expects that Cal Fire will issue a report or reports stating its conclusions as to the sources of ignition of the fires and the ways that they progressed. Further, the CPUC’s SED is conducting investigations to assess the compliance of electric and communication companies’ facilities with applicable rules and regulations in fire-impacted areas. According to information made available by the CPUC, investigation topics include, but are not limited to, maintenance of facilities, vegetation management, and emergency preparedness and response. Various other entities, including fire departments, may also be investigating certain of the fires. (For example, on February 3, 2018, it was reported that investigators with the Santa Rosa Fire Department had completed their investigation of two small fires that reportedly destroyed two homes and damaged one outbuilding and had concluded that the Utility’s facilities, along with high wind and other factors, contributed to those fires.) It is uncertain when the investigations will be complete and whether Cal Fire will release any preliminary findings before its investigations are complete.

The problems become very large in the event the utility is liable. They will be subject to ... (emphasis added by author)



the doctrine of inverse condemnation applies, the Utility could be liable for property damage, business interruption, interest, and attorneys’ fees without having been found negligent, which liability, in the aggregate, could be substantial and have a material adverse effect on PG&E Corporation and the Utility. California courts have imposed liability under the doctrine of inverse condemnation in legal actions brought by property holders against utilities on the grounds that losses borne by the person whose property was damaged through a public use undertaking should be spread across the community that benefited from such undertaking and based on the assumption that utilities have the ability to recover these costs from their customers. Further, courts could determine that the doctrine of inverse condemnation applies even in the absence of an open CPUC proceeding for cost recovery, or before a potential cost recovery decision is issued by the CPUC.

Putting this into exact terms is not possible. But in the event the company is found liable, the eventual cost could force the company into bankruptcy.

The problems don't end there. The company is also aware of 1,500 lawsuits representing 2,500 plaintiffs related to the fires. As of the issuance date of the 10Q, there were six class actions. Expect that number to increase, which should naturally lead to a decrease in the number of cases and plaintiffs. Litigation is expensive, time-consuming, and exponentially increases the possibility the company will experience a negative press event. For example, hypothetically, in response to a discovery request, a plaintiff's attorney receives a damning document, which is then released to the press. Due to the large number of lawsuits and attorneys involved, that is a very real possibility.

Conclusion: the company has suspended its dividend. Numerous state agencies are investigating to determine if the company was at least partially responsible for last falls wildfires. And there are a large number of cases against the company. Avoid this issue.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.