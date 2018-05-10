Trouble In REIT Land?

REITs have fallen on troubled times. After years of strong returns and attractive income generation for investors including income hungry retirees, the REIT category has struggled over the last couple of years. What is the reason for the recent weakness? Is this simply a period of consolidation, or do more hard times lie ahead?

REITs were recently all the rage. Real Estate Investment Trusts have been a favorite investment category for retirees during the post crisis period. Why? Because they provided stock market like returns with a meaningful yield premium to help replace the income void created when the U.S. Federal Reserve lowered interest rates and kept them pinned at 0% for nearly a decade.

REITs have fallen on hard times over the past two years. After closely matching the S&P 500 Index step-for-step for roughly a decade, REITs have tailed off to the downside since the summer of 2016 while the broader stock market has continued to march to the upside. Not only have REIT investors experienced total return losses over this time period, but they are seeing a double-digit decline in value of their related holdings on their brokerage statements to date.

Retiree memories are likely still fresh from the MLP collapse. This decline in REIT values may be a troubling development for income hungry retirees that may still be smarting from the drop in Master Limited Partnerships, a comparable major income producer that lost more than half of its value even after the distribution payments from mid-2014 to early 2016 and is still struggling to make its way back to date.

REITs have endured a particularly difficult 2018. After holding support and pushing their way back higher throughout much of 2017, REITs broke decisively to the downside from mid-December 2017 through early February 2018, notching a -17% total return peak-to-trough decline accumulated over a roughly than 18 month period. REITs have been fighting their way back in the months since, but they have now arrived at some key resistance levels in its downward sloping 200-day and 400-day moving averages on the Vanguard REIT (NYSEARCA:VNQ) at a time when the ETF is overbought (the comparable IYR has battled through its 400-day but is still overbought and pressed up against downward sloping 200-day moving average resistance).

So what is ailing the REIT sector? The easy answer would be concerns over inflation and higher interest rates. But such an explanation is too simple, for it does not fully explain why REITs have measurably underperformed comparable income producing categories such as utilities stocks (NYSEARCA:XLU), Investment Grade Corporate Bonds (NYSEARCA:LQD), and high yield bonds (NYSEARCA:HYG) over the same time period.





It also doesn’t explain why certain REIT subcategories such as Mortgage REITs (NYSEARCA:REM) have been performing quite well while the overall category has lagged.

REITs have a retail problem. Instead, what is ailing the REIT sector in general is primarily the retail REITs that reside within the category. On my Retirement Sentinel Marketplace service on Seeking Alpha, I have a regularly updated watchlist of preferred stocks that are screened for quality based on several criteria. One such requirement is that a traditional preferred stock or exchange traded debt security must be investment grade rated by both Standard & Poor’s and Moody’s (BBB-/Baa3 or better). Thus, for the purposes of this discussion, I will focus on four retail related REITs that I currently monitor as part of this preferred stock watchlist. These are Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT), Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM), National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN), and Vornado Realty (NYSE:VNO).



The common stock performance of these retail related REITs is telling. Each of the four names on the list are not only underperforming the S&P 500 Index and the VNQ by varying degrees, but are in some cases lower by a staggering amount on a total returns basis.

Are these REITs at an even greater risk? It’s one thing when your common stock is getting routed. But it’s another thing altogether when your preferred stocks start to struggle. This is because we are now moving up the capital structure. It’s one thing to not want to own a company’s common stock because you are uncertain about their future growth prospects. But it is another thing altogether when investors start to become reluctant to own your preferred stock over concerns that you may not be able to deliver on your future preferred dividend payments.

All four retail related REITs are trading at a notable discount to peers. For the entire universe of 58 preferred stocks excluding those related to the REITs mentioned above, they are trading at an average -0.27% discount to par with an average yield to maturity of 5.36% and an average yield to call of 5.59%. In short, they are trading as if everything is relatively normal in the current market environment. If anything, they are holding up surprisingly well relative to other income producing securities in the current market environment.

As for the preferreds related to FRT, KIM, NNN, and VNO, they are collectively trading at an average discount of -14.58% to par with an average yield to maturity of 6.06% and an average yield to call of 9.35%. This is a notable deviation from its peer group that has been widening since the end of last year. And it suggests that investors are showing an increasing degree of concern about the liquidity and solvency risk associated with these companies going forward.

The bonds continue to hold up well. It should be noted that these concerns have yet to show up in any measurable way in the bonds associated with these retail related REITs. And it may very well turn out that any such concerns turn out to be unfounded.

Trouble with preferreds can be a canary in a coal mine. With that said, it remains worthwhile for those that may be hoping for a rebound in these retail related common stocks to monitor how these preferred stocks hold up going forward. For it is also not uncommon for liquidity and solvency concerns that first present themselves in the preferred stocks to eventually find their way into the bonds. If this concern starts to spread up the capital structure, it will make it increasingly difficult for the common stock to bounce back anytime soon.

Such concerns can also spread horizontally as well as vertically. It is also worthwhile to monitor these preferred stocks from a category perspective, as the risk also looms that problems in the retail related REIT space could start to spark concerns among investors over the potential for such issues to spread to other areas of the REIT space, regardless of whether such concerns are even founded or not.

Also watch for opportunity in REITs. It is just as important to note that any such concerns manifesting themselves in the retail related REIT space may prove completely unfounded at the end of the day. Or it may also be the case that while one or two issuers may be at risk, the rest of the retail related REIT space may be holding up just fine from a liquidity and solvency perspective. Such is where meaningful upside opportunities can be realized for those that are willing to go to the active management trouble and dig deeper into the space.

Such is the ongoing exercise of prudent risk management. Monitoring for potential risks helps protect your retirement portfolio from unexpected downside. And it also can help focus the attention and the mind on attractive upside opportunities. And REITs in general and the retail related REIT space in particular is currently in the crosshairs in this regard. Watch closely, take action if necessary, and also watch closely for opportunity.

