FireEye: Waiting For The Next Phase

Despite the growth in recurring revenues, the expense structure remains out of line with the revenue base.

The turnaround story at FireEye (FEYE) remains stuck in neutral. The cybersecurity player has cut the large negative margins of the past management team, but the company doesn't have the momentum to enter the next phase that includes massive cash flow generation. The upside at $18 still appears limited reinforcing previous research.

Subscription Shift

The shift to cloud and online subscription services always impacts revenue growth generation. The move to subscriptions shifts revenues over the period of the contract and cloud contracts are typically shorter length.

The end results are revenues shifted to a longer period versus an upfront product sale and bookings that initially take a hit. For FireEye, the average contract length continues to dip. The Q1 length for ratable billings averaged 27.3 months, down from 28.6 months last year. The key cloud segment contract length did grow to 22.0 months with billings up 62%.

The numbers though are highly confusing with deferred revenues down, but annual recurring revenue or ARR up sequentially and 14% in total over last year. FireEye is now producing $500 million in ARR.

Some of the traditional metrics of billings and deferred revenue aren't that useful with this stock. Naturally, an investor wants to see customers locked into contracts for multiple years, but the shifting contract lengths reduce the usefulness of the metrics. The better number appears the ARR that continues to expand at a more consistent pace.

As well, FireEye shifted to a greater focus on subscription-based pricing models towards the end of Q1. The company is making the move towards the FireEye Security Suite that includes Network Security, Endpoint Security, and Email Security combined with the Helix security operations platform on a subscription consumption model.

The move is to simplify the pricing model and help sell more packages to mid-market organizations. The unknown is how much this further moves the business to the subscription model and grows ARR.

Next Phase

The turnaround is clearly on track, but FireEye hasn't generated much in the way of progress towards some positive free cash flow generation. The forecast for 2018 after upping guidance is for operating cash flows of $55 million at the midpoint. Combined with capital expenditures, the cybersecurity company is only on pace to produce FCF of about $17.5 million for the year.

The amount just doesn't impress for a market cap in the $3.6 billion range with 197 million shares outstanding and the stock at highs not seen since the start of 2016. The company remains firmly in a turnaround, yet not going anywhere very fast with crucial financial metrics.

The next phase that will boost the valuation requires FireEye to generate faster growth in order to reach the FCF levels where opening the doors everyday produces cash for shareholders. More shifts toward recurring revenues will help provide confidence in the long-term potential of the company as well, but the moves need to come with scaled-down expense growth.

The prime example of the issue with FireEye is the scale of the business. The company had $199 million in Q1 revenues and $192 million in operating expenses. Another security stock like Check Point Software Technologies (CHKP) had $452 million in Q1 revenues and $239 million in operating expenses. The latter even has much higher gross margins on that revenue base.

FireEye needs to grow faster or figure out how to cut some costs. Duplicating the supreme margins of Check Point Software isn't required for a higher stock price, but the example shows how FireEye isn't properly scaled.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that FireEye is fairly priced for the current fundamentals. Any subscription boost and corresponding margin expansion would change the equation and usher in the next phase of the company.

The corporate world will increasingly need the advanced intelligence-led security services of FireEye. The company though needs to figure out how to turn over $800 million in annual billings into a cash flow machine versus only barely breaking even.

